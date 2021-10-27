Best KitchenAid mixer

KitchenAid attachments from the 1950s, like the one that shells peas, still work with today’s models.

Which KitchenAid mixer is best?

The KitchenAid mixer is an iconic tool that belongs in every kitchen. The original stand mixer dates back over a hundred years — it was first used by commercial bakers in 1914. KitchenAid now makes multiple models, still retaining the classic look, that have evolved beyond just meeting your baking needs. These gorgeous machines can juice, make pasta, grind meat, whip up ice cream, and do much, much more.

There is a dizzying array of KitchenAid mixers to choose from — some models come in as many as 22 colors — but fear not. We’re here to help you select the right mixer at the right price for you. This is an investment for the kitchen of your dreams, whether you make cookies for bake sales or hope to become the next Julia Child (who, by the way, used the KSA model KitchenAid mixer on her show).

What to know before you buy a KitchenAid mixer

Capacity

The first step in selecting a mixer is choosing the appropriate capacity for your needs and pocketbook. While the KitchenAid website lists four types of stand mixers, individual series are demarcated by the capacity of the mixing bowl.

3.5 quarts: A bowl with a 3.5-quart capacity can make one loaf of bread or five dozen cookies. The Artisan line has two models of this size: KSM3311X and KSM3316X.

A bowl with a 3.5-quart capacity can make one loaf of bread or five dozen cookies. The Artisan line has two models of this size: KSM3311X and KSM3316X. 5 quarts: The 5-quart capacity comes in two Artisan models: KSM150PS and KSM155GB. The latter comes with a glass bowl instead of stainless steel and is pricier. There is also a custom metallic model in this line: KSM152PS.

The 5-quart capacity comes in two Artisan models: KSM150PS and KSM155GB. The latter comes with a glass bowl instead of stainless steel and is pricier. There is also a custom metallic model in this line: KSM152PS. 6 quarts: This is the bowl in the Professional Series, due to the bowl size chefs need and the lift that raises the bowl for access. It comes in two models: KP26M1X and the more expensive KSM6521X, which has a glass bowl instead of stainless steel.

This is the bowl in the Professional Series, due to the bowl size chefs need and the lift that raises the bowl for access. It comes in two models: KP26M1X and the more expensive KSM6521X, which has a glass bowl instead of stainless steel. 7 quarts: These models have NSF-certified accessories, deeming them approved for making food for public consumption. There are two models: KSM7586P and KSM7588P.

What to look for in a quality KitchenAid mixer

A KitchenAid stand mixer is a worthy investment for your kitchen because it’s an all-in-one unit. Instead of having various appliances cluttering your kitchen counter, such as a food processor, cheese grater, juicer, and spiralizer, the mixer does it all. The KitchenAid utilizes separate attachments for its power hub to accomplish all these tasks and many others. The following three attachments come with every KitchenAid mixer:

Flat beater: This is a baking necessity. It’s the primary way to mix a variety of ingredients in many recipes.

This is a baking necessity. It’s the primary way to mix a variety of ingredients in many recipes. Dough hook: This is essential for making pasta and bread.

This is essential for making pasta and bread. Wire whip: This versatile tool has many uses, from whisking egg whites to whipping meringue to making perfect whipped cream.

This versatile tool has many uses, from whisking egg whites to whipping meringue to making perfect whipped cream. Other attachments: These include a juicer (just for citrus), meat grinder, shredder/slicer (grates awesome cheese), spiralizer (great for apples or zucchini), pasta maker, food processor, and ice cream maker.

KitchenAid mixer FAQ

Q. Are the accessories dishwasher-safe?

A. All attachments are dishwasher-safe, except the pasta maker. The mixing bowls are dishwasher-safe as well.

Q. How much do these stand mixers cost?

A. The more budget-friendly models cost around $200, while the professional-grade mixers cost upwards of $800.

What are the best KitchenAid mixers to buy?

Top KitchenAid mixer

KitchenAid 7-Quart Pro Line Stand Mixer

What you should know: The very best stand mixer for home use. Impressively powerful, it rivals the Commercial Series. A worthy, lifetime investment for your kitchen.

What you’ll love: This unit comes with a super-size, 7-quart, stainless steel mixing bowl and bowl lift. The professional-grade motor will power this unit for a long time.

What you should consider: At the higher end of the price spectrum.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top KitchenAid mixer for the money

KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

What you should know: For this brand’s state-of-the-art kitchen appliance, this is a good deal.

What you’ll love: The “tilt-head” design allows for easier mixing and changing of attachments. This unit comes in 20 colors to match practically any kitchen.

What you should consider: This model is less powerful than other units, but also less expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KitchenAid 4.5-Quart Classic Series Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

What you should know: This classic mixer comes at an unbeatable price without compromising quality.

What you’ll love: Comes with a tilt head, like our best value selection, but also with the attachments like: wire whip, flat beater, and dough hook.

What you should consider: This is a smaller unit, with a bowl capacity of only 4.5 quarts. Its warranty is limited to one year.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.