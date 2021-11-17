Best oven mitts

When transferring pans out of the oven, wearing oven mitts will protect your whole hands and wrists more effectively than a potholder or clean towel.

Which oven mitts are best?

Anyone who loves cooking has known the pain of burning themselves on a hot pan or an oven shelf, but with quality oven mitts it never has to happen again. The trouble is finding oven mitts that are worth buying, easy to get on and off and heat-resistant to a high enough temperature to meet your needs.

If you’re searching for durable yet affordable oven mitts, Gorilla Grip Heat Resistant Silicone Oven Mitts are the top choice.

What to know before you buy oven mitts

Material

Most oven mitts are made from either silicone or cotton. Silicone mitts generally have a maximum heat resistance of 400-500 degrees, which is better than cotton overall. Silicone mitts usually have a cotton lining to add comfort and prevent the wearer from feeling any additional heat.

Cotton oven mitts are well padded. Some can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees, but most are lower and others can only withstand temperatures of around 300 degrees, which isn’t ideal. You will feel some heat transfer through cotton oven mitts, so it’s best to quickly set hot pans onto a safe surface. Cotton mitts often have some silicone parts for added grip and heat resistance, which gives you the best of both options.

Although uncommon, you can also find oven mitts made from aramid fabrics (with strong, heat-resistant synthetic fibers) like Nomex and Kevlar. These offer impressive heat resistance up to 900 degrees and are usually reserved for commercial kitchens, wood fired ovens and grilling.

Length

Although oversized oven mitts can feel bulky and annoying to wear, they shouldn’t be too short. Ideally, they should be long enough to fully cover your wrists and partially cover your forearms. These areas are easy to burn on oven racks, so it’s recommended to have some protection.

Heat resistance

All oven mitts will list their maximum heat resistance, which is usually between 400 and 500 degrees but can be as little as 300 degrees or as much as 900 degrees. We’d recommend a heat resistance of at least 400-450 degrees, which should cover most of the cooking you’d do in a home oven, though 500-550 degrees is better if you often cook pizza from scratch or other foods that are best cooked at the highest temperature your oven can muster.

What to look for in a quality oven mitt

Grip

Silicone oven mitts tend to have superior grip to cotton oven mitts, so you’re less likely to spill from or drop pans while holding them. However, some cotton mitts have silicone ridges to improve your grip and can be a solid option.

One-size

Most oven mitts are one-size, so they should be generous enough for large hands but not excessively loose on small hands. You can find some oven mitts that come in a few different sizes, which some people find more comfortable to wear.

Ease of cleaning

Consider whether your chosen oven mitts are machine washable — this will make them much easier to clean. Silicone gloves can be wiped clean on the exterior but can be tricky to clean inside.

How much you can expect to spend on oven mitts

A pair of oven mitts can cost anywhere between $10-$40, but most cost less than $20.

Oven mitt FAQ

Do you need one or two oven mitts?

A. Unless you’re transferring a lightweight baking sheet out of the oven or touching the handle of a pan on a heated-up stove, you should be sure to put on two oven mitts. With two oven mitts, you can get a better grip on heavy pans, and you’re less likely to spill or drop something. Oven mitts are mostly sold in pairs, so it’s worth buying a set of two instead of just one.

Why don’t professional chefs use oven mitts?

A. Professional chefs don’t tend to use oven mitts — instead favoring clean, dry towels for getting pans out of the oven or moving hot pans off the burner. This isn’t because oven mitts are ineffective; it most likely comes down to speed and convenience. If you’re cooking for hundreds of people a night in a fast-paced environment, those extra few seconds it takes to put on and take off oven mitts soon add up and could slow down a professional chef significantly. For home use, however, it’s worth taking a moment to properly protect your hands.

What’s the best oven mitt to buy?

Top oven mitt

Gorilla Grip Heat Resistant Silicone Oven Mitts

What you need to know: Affordable yet extremely effective, these are an excellent choice for fans of silicone oven mitts

What you’ll love: These mitts feature a heat-resistant silicone exterior and a comfortable cotton lining. They’re suitable for use up to almost 500 degrees. They’re extra long for added forearm protection and offer excellent grip.

What you should consider: Some people find them slightly stiff and don’t like the shiny finish.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top oven mitt for the money

Big Red House Oven Mitts

What you need to know: These offer great value for the money for anyone who prefers cotton oven mitts.

What you’ll love: These mitts are made from 100% cotton and heat-resistant up to 480 degrees. They’re available in a range of colors, and the exterior silicone striping provides ample grip. Both mitts have a convenient hanging hook.

What you should consider: These mitts may feel a little too roomy for anyone with petite hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

KitchenAid Kitchen Aid Beacon Oven Mitt

What you need to know: With the thumb positioned on the back of the mitt rather than on the side of it, some users find it easier to get a good grip when wearing this oven mitt.

What you’ll love: These heavy-duty cotton gloves have silicone grips for improved traction and heat resistance. They’re suitable for use at temperatures up to 500 degrees. They provide enough wrist and forearm protection without being too bulky.

What you should consider: Wash and dry them carefully or the filling can clump.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

