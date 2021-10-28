Best wine gift set

Always pour wine from about an inch above the glass, filling it to the widest portion leaving ample room at the top. Be sure to take a sniff before enjoying the first taste.

Which wine gift sets are best?

Whether for a special occasion or just relaxing after a long day, a glass of wine is a satisfying drink of choice for many. However, the right glasses and accessories are essential for enhancing not only the taste of the wine, but also the spirit of the moment too.

Wine gift sets feature the useful extras one needs to fully enjoy their favorite wine. The accessories may be functional, like a corkscrew, or entertaining, with items such as novelty glasses. This Cathy Concepts Five-Piece Wine Set is a top choice that offers quality, personalization and a bit of style when it comes to enjoying wine. It’s one of many options available to choose from when searching for the perfect gift.

What to know before you buy a wine gift set

Glassware

Some wine gift sets focus on glassware, with a set of wine glasses and possibly a decanter. The wine glasses may include a stem or they may be stemless tumblers. Note the type of glass used; traditional glass is inexpensive but thick, which can sometimes interfere with the taste of high quality wine. However, they tend to be safe for cleaning in the dishwasher.

Most will want to seek out those made from crystal, which boasts a thin yet durable construction. Crystal wine glasses feature a slender rim that doesn’t negatively influence the taste of the wine when it first hits your tongue. They also offer stunning clarity, although they should be washed by hand.

Wine glass sets may include two, four, six or even eight glasses. A matching decanter may be featured as well, which allows wine with a high tannin count, particularly bolder reds, to aerate and become more flavorful.

Occasion

Some wine gift sets are made for certain occasions, so it’s important to consider who you’re buying for and what the meaning of the gift is. There are sets designed to be used when traveling or on the go with a tote or bag that is constructed to securely hold glassware, accessories and wine bottles.

Other sets are geared for celebrations and fun events, and may include party paraphernalia as well. There are romantic wine sets that may include chocolate, rose petals, candles and other intimate accessories.

Still, some sets are simply for the person who enjoys their favorite glass of wine, with the proper essentials, like an opener, stopper and glasses.

What to look for in a quality wine gift set

Glass type

The shape of the wine glasses influences the taste and prevailing features of a particular type of wine. While some gift sets may feature generic glasses for red or white wine, others may be geared towards a specific varietal, like cabernet sauvignon or pinot grigio. Note that the shape of the bowl influences the features of the glass and not the presence of a stem.

Aesthetic

Some wine sets feature glasses with various designs, patterns or even pithy phrases etched on them. Some mid-range glasses may boast a pleasant design, while novelty options that are geared for casual enjoyment and lively celebrations may be more colorful and silly.

Outdoor use

There are wine gift options that allow users to safely enjoy their wine outside. These will feature unbreakable glasses that can be used safely at the beach, park or just the backyard. Unbreakable wine glasses tend to feature a unique aesthetic; some may be coated in copper or gold, while others may be tinted with color.

How much you can expect to spend on wine gift set

Wine glass sets will cost from around $25-$75 depending on how many glasses and extras are included.

Wine gift set FAQ

Do wine gift sets include a bottle of wine?

A. Unless you’re buying a gift set from a licensed alcohol seller, the set won’t include a bottle of wine. However, in some cases that may be beneficial, as wine preferences may be particular and most gift sets will cater to a variety of wines. Shopping for the right bottle of wine for someone else can be tricky unless you know exactly the type they prefer.

What wine varieties require decanting?

A. Most red wines can be enhanced by at least a little decanting. Generally, the bigger and bolder the red, the longer it should oxidize. Full-bodied reds can be aerated for an hour, while medium-bodied options can let sit for about half an hour. Milder reds may only need 10 to 15 minutes. Only a handful of whites, like high-end oaked chardonnays, may benefit from decanting. If you’re buying a gift set for a white wine drinker, they probably don’t need a decanter.

What’s the best wine gift set to buy?

Top wine gift set

Cathy Concepts Five-Piece Wine Set

What you need to know: Both fun and functional, this set features four glasses and a matching decanter for maximum wine enjoyment.

What you’ll love: Set includes four stemless glasses with swiveled bottoms so that they tilt when placed down for a unique look. Elegant, traditional decanter offers high capacity and easy pouring. Includes wooden stopper. Dishwasher safe. Pieces can be monogrammed with a single initial.

What you should consider: Pricey. Some may see the tilted glasses as inelegant.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Top wine gift set for the money

Picnic at Ascot Wine Tote Bag

What you need to know: This colorful and convenient tote bag is terrific for enjoying wine with a friend or by yourself outdoors.

What you’ll love: Affordable insulated tote can hold two bottles of wine. Set includes a cheese knife and board along with a corkscrew. Comes in a few different designs and colors.

What you should consider: May hold one or two wine glasses if one bottle is removed, but they need to be unbreakable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Worth checking out

Vintorio Wine Accessories Set

What you need to know: High-quality gift set featuring a pair of glasses, corkscrew and aerator for properly enjoying the finest of wines.

What you’ll love: Two stemmed, crystal wine glasses are thin and elegant. Includes durable and effective corkscrew along with an aerator that can substitute for a decanter.

What you should consider: Glass shape isn’t conducive to bold reds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

