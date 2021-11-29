Just because most doughnut makers are nonstick doesn’t mean they won’t still hold onto one occasionally. Use a pastry brush to add a thin coating of oil to improve the nonstick properties.

Which doughnut makers are best?

Just about everyone on the planet likes a good sweet treat, and doughnuts are one of the yummiest. The downside to getting really fresh doughnuts is that you have to wake up early to visit the bakery or doughnut shop. With a doughnut maker, you can avoid the early mornings and the drive by making fresh doughnuts whenever you’d like.

The best doughnut maker is the DASH Mini Donut Maker. This doughnut maker bakes up to seven doughnuts at a time and even includes a recipe guide with over 50 recipes to get you started on your doughnut-baking path.

What to know before you buy a doughnut maker

Capacity and size

Doughnut makers come in a few capacity options, typically between four and seven. They can also feature different sizes of doughnuts, with most making mini doughnuts as opposed to standard-sized doughnuts.

The body of the doughnut maker is also typically small, usually hovering around dimensions of 10 x 8 x 5 inches, give or take a few inches, enabling easier storage when not in use.

Plates

The plates used in doughnut makers can be replaced or swapped out and may come in nonstick or not.

Swappable: Most doughnut makers only have one plate that isn’t removable, built to bake doughnuts and nothing else. Some of the higher-cost doughnut makers come with removable/swappable plates, so the device’s cooking method can be used for baking items like waffles and doughnut holes or cake pops. If there aren’t any alternate plates, but the plate is still removable, that makes it much easier to clean.

What to look for in a quality doughnut maker

Quick heating

Depending on the size and quality of the doughnut maker, it can take as long as 10 minutes to properly heat up for baking. Some models proudly boast of a rapid eating ability with “quick-heating” labels. Quick heating models can preheat in as fast as 4 minutes.

Temperature

Most doughnut makers only have one temperature that they heat up to, which is calibrated to bake doughnut batter types effectively. More expensive doughnut makers can occasionally include multiple temperature settings to allow a better baking experience required for different kinds of batters. Most doughnut makers with adjustable temperatures rarely have more than four.

How much you can expect to spend on a doughnut maker

Doughnut makers come in a wide range of prices, affected by variables like the number of doughnuts they can make or extra accessories and cooking features. Most doughnut makers do tend to hover in the $30-$40 range, with mini doughnut makers running as low as $15 and serious doughnut makers hitting up to $60.

doughnut maker FAQ

What kind of foods can I make with a doughnut maker besides doughnuts?

A. You can make just about anything you can think of in a doughnut maker as long as it uses some kind of batter. Batters for cakes, brownies and cookies are very popular for use in a doughnut maker. Some doughnut makers even include recipe guides to give you a range of options. Just remember to bake one or two new batters at a time to get a feel for any changes to cooking time or temperature you need to make.

How do I clean a doughnut maker?

A. Cleaning a doughnut maker is generally easy. Simply soak a cloth in a solution of warm water and mild dish soap and scrub it clean. Just remember to wring out any excess solution first as you don’t want any water worming its way inside the doughnut maker. If the mess is really baked in, you can also use a soft sponge to scrub at it; just make sure it’s a sponge that’s designed to not scrape away at the doughnut maker’s nonstick coating. Most doughnut makers will also have cleaning instructions included in their operator’s manual.

What are the best doughnut makers to buy?

Top doughnut maker

DASH Mini Donut Maker

What you need to know: This is an excellent doughnut maker that’s perfectly safe for all ages to use with a cute, doughnut-covered print.

What you’ll love: If you don’t like the doughnut print, it also comes in light blue. This doughnut maker can make seven doughnuts at a time and it includes a recipe booklet with more than 50 recipes. The nonstick coating is PFOA-free.

What you should consider: The doughnuts it makes aren’t full-sized. Some consumers reported an uneven bake and longer than advertised cooking time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top doughnut maker for the money

Babycakes Mini Donut Maker

What you need to know: This low-cost and low-capacity mini doughnut maker not only saves you money, it also saves you calories.

What you’ll love: This mini doughnut maker avoids potential spills and slides with rubber feet to keep it steady. The power light switches off once the mini doughnuts have finished cooking. The baking plate is nonstick for easy removal of the finished product.

What you should consider: If you want “real” doughnut, then you won’t like the small size of these. Some consumers reported difficulty in properly filling the doughnut maker.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Health and Home Electric Japanese Takoyaki Octopus Pan

What you need to know: This takoyaki pan is built to make all kinds of round foods like doughnut holes, cake pops and, yes, takoyaki.

What you’ll love: The heat generated by this doughnut maker is very even for a well-rounded cook, plus it’s simple to operate thanks to its large on/off switch. It includes two tools for testing, turning and removing your finished products.

What you should consider: The nonstick coating of this doughnut maker isn’t the best as it occasionally won’t smoothly release your baked goods.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

