Best cheesecake pan

To get the perfect cheesecake, use high-quality ingredients and a hand or stand mixer. Don’t use a knife to check if it’s done or your cheesecake will crack.

Which cheesecake pan is best?

Cheesecake is a delicious dessert that’s easier to make than you might think. With a good recipe and a quality cheesecake pan, you can make cheesecake anytime you’d like. Whether you want to make multiple mini cheesecakes or a single full-sized one, your pan should make your creation easy to remove. The Hiware Nonstick Cheesecake Pan is an excellent choice because of its springform mechanism, which makes it easy to release your dessert without damaging the shape or leaving a mess behind.

What to know before you buy a cheesecake pan

Preparation

There are multiple ways to make cheesecake. You can bake it traditionally, bake it in a water bath, or let it sit in the refrigerator for an easy, no-bake option. A water bath helps your cheesecake cook evenly without burning the edges, and it only requires a couple of extra steps.

Size

Knowing what size cheesecake you want to make will help you determine the dimensions of the pan you need. Nine inches is the standard cheesecake size, but you can get whatever works best for you. If you don’t want to make large cheesecakes, you can get a mini cheesecake pan instead. These are similar to a muffin pan and perfect for creating bite-sized treats. Quality mini cheesecake pans have removable bottoms on each unit for clean and simple retrieval.

Kitchen space

If you plan to bake cheesecake at home often, be sure to have a cooling rack. Make sure you also have adequate space to combine your ingredients, as well as a place to set them out so they can cool to room temperature before you mix them.

What to look for in a quality cheesecake pan

Ease of use

A good cheesecake pan should be non-stick with a textured bottom so you won’t have to worry about struggling to remove your cake or leaving residue behind. Springform pans are the easiest to remove a dish from because their spring mechanism allows you to release it from the side.

You also want a pan that is easy to clean, whether by hand or in the dishwasher. You should also consider if you need handles for a better grip; while many pans have textured bottoms, the outside is typically smooth and difficult to hold.

Sets

Some cheesecake pans come in sets with multiple sizes. If you’re interested in baking several cheesecakes for many different occasions, one of these sets may be the most cost-effective choice for you. Additionally, some mini cheesecake pans come in pairs. Some sets even come with parchment paper rounds that perfectly fit on the pans. These may seem unnecessary with a non-stick bottom, but they can still be useful for sucking up excess oils.

Versatility

If you like to bake a lot of different things, you should look for a cheesecake pan that can be used for multiple dishes, such as tarts and quiches. Mini cheesecake pans are even more versatile and can often be used to make hors d’oeuvres, small desserts or muffins. Pans with removable bottoms are also great for making traditional cakes.

How much you can expect to spend on a cheesecake pan

Cheesecake pans typically cost $10-$25 depending on their quality and how many pans are included in the set.

Cheesecake pan FAQ

Why should you use a springform pan for cheesecake?

A. Springform pans are best for cheesecake because they make it incredibly easy to remove. They’re made of two pieces held together by an easy-to-use clasp that comes apart, allowing your cheesecake to slide right out.

What type of cream cheese should you use?

A. You should always use blocks of cream cheese in your cheesecake, never whipped. It should also be room temperature before you use it, otherwise it will be too lumpy for you to get a smooth batter, and you’ll end up with a cake with poor texture.

What’s the best cheesecake pan to buy?

Top cheesecake pan

Hiware Nonstick Cheesecake Pan

What you need to know: This is a quality, springform pan with a triple-layer, nonstick coating.

What you’ll love: This pan is oven safe up to 450 degrees, and it comes with 50 parchment paper rounds. It’s easy to hand-wash and great for making not only cheesecake, but many other desserts. It is also leakproof and long-lasting.

What you should consider: You have to wash this pan before first use. Some customers reported experiencing slight leaks.

Top cheesecake pan for the money

Hiware Springform 3-Pan Set

What you need to know: This value set includes multiple pans of different sizes and matching parchment rounds.

What you’ll love: The pans in this set feature a double-layer, nonstick coating. There are 6-inch, 8-inch and 10-inch pans, and they’re all oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The included parchment is oil-proof and waterproof. The spring mechanisms are reliable and long-lasting.

What you should consider: Some customers experienced inaccurate dimensions and rusting after several uses.

Worth checking out

Fat Daddio’s Round Cheesecake Pan

What you need to know: This aluminum cheesecake pan features a removable bottom.

What you’ll love: The sturdy pan is available in a wide variety of depths and dimensions. It features an easy push-up bottom. It heats and cools quickly and is rust-resistant. It is bakery-level tough and will last for many years of use.

What you should consider: Some customers struggled to remove the label and get the adhesive residue off.

