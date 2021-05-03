Does my Shark vacuum have a HEPA filter?

Shark vacuums come in a lot of configurations to suit different needs. If you have pets, you should choose one that has a motorized brush head. If you have steps, a lift-away model is very convenient.

Do Shark vacuums have a HEPA filter?

A modern world requires a modern vacuum cleaner. Enter Shark vacuums. The company is known for making high-quality machines with powerful suction. Efficient cleaning isn’t just about suction power, of course. You need to make sure you’re not recirculating dust and debris from your floor into the air, which is where a HEPA filter comes into play.

If you’re considering buying a Shark vacuum but aren’t sure whether it has a HEPA filter, don’t worry. We have you covered. Here’s what you need to know about HEPA filters and which Shark vacuums have them.

Benefits of a HEPA filter in a vacuum cleaner

HEPA stands for high-efficiency particulate air. This is a somewhat convoluted and overly complicated term. Still, according to the EPA, that simply means the filter in question meets the industry standard for catching at least 99.97% of airborne particles measuring 0.3 microns and above, including pollen, dust mites, pet dander, bacteria and mold.

Traditional vacuum cleaners are notorious for recirculating dust and other allergens that have fallen onto the floor back into the air you breathe. This can irritate your airways, especially if you have asthma or allergies. Even if you aren’t usually sensitive to airborne particulates, there is no question that breathing fresh air is preferable from a health standpoint. That’s why a vacuum with a HEPA filter is a smart choice: It will cut down on the amount of potentially harmful particulate matter floating around in your home.

Why Shark vacuums are so popular

Suction power

Without a doubt, their impressive suction power is one of the biggest reasons Shark vacuums have become so popular. The company prides itself on its engineering prowess and ability to make vacuums that offer deep-cleaning suction capabilities without sacrificing other important features, namely a compact size and a modern, streamlined appearance.

Swivel steering

In addition to suction power, Shark is also known for its swivel steering that makes it easier to maneuver its vacuums around obstacles in your home. You won’t have to fumble about trying to pivot a Shark vacuum on hind wheels to position it like you would with old, bulky machines.

Versatility

A wide product line means there is a Shark vacuum to meet nearly every need. Whether you have a single-level or multistory home, Shark offers a vacuum perfectly suited to your needs. Depending on the model, it could also come with useful features like an LED light, dual brush rolls and a detachable canister for handheld use.

Longevity

Shark vacuums are well made, and many come with a five-year VIP limited warranty. The company will repair or replace any damaged units, provided it was used and maintained under normal conditions as outlined in the owner’s guide. Based on user reviews, most customers rarely need to take advantage of the warranty thanks to Shark’s quality manufacturing.

Types of Shark vacuums

Stick

Shark stick vacuums are compact and lightweight. This makes them easy to lift over obstacles, transition between floor types and carry up or down stairs. They’re also highly maneuverable in tight spaces. Shark stick vacuums come in both corded and cordless models.

While Shark stick vacuums typically have less powerful motors than their upright counterparts, their suction is still plenty strong enough for most users. Due to their small collection bins, they are best for people who live in an apartment or a small home. They’re also well suited to those who may find dealing with a heavier, upright model too difficult.

Upright

Generally the most powerful type of Shark vacuum cleaners, upright models are ideal for high-traffic homes where a lot of dust and debris is prone to building up. Because most are equipped with large canisters and have a wide head, they are also well suited to large homes that have a lot of floor space. Many upright models have a detachable lift-away canister that makes them very convenient for cleaning steps and upholstery.

As one might expect, upright models are heavier and bulkier than the company’s stick models. This can make them slightly more difficult to maneuver in tight spaces. At the time of this writing, Shark only offers a single upright model that is cordless, so if you want cordless convenience and an upright design, you will not have a lot of options.

Robot

What Shark robot vacuums lack in suction power, they make up for in convenience. These small, autonomous machines travel around your home and clean floors without little to no intervention from you. Most can be set to activate on a timer, and some are even capable of self-emptying their collection bins and automatically recharging themselves.

Due to their small bins, those with large homes may need more than one robotic vacuum. They are also not capable of climbing stairs, so unless you want to manually carry it from one floor to the other regularly, you may also need two if you have a multi-story home. Another drawback to robotic models is they tend to only come with a 1-year warranty versus the 5-year warranty included with most other types.

Handheld

If you only need a vacuum for cleaning stairs, vehicles or sucking up small piles of debris, a handheld model is a suitable choice. They are very useful for getting into hard-to-reach areas where other types of Shark vacuums cannot fit. Handheld models are lightweight, easy to store in small spaces, and available with motorized brushes for pet owners.

Do all Shark vacuums have a HEPA filter?

While many Shark vacuums do have HEPA filters, it should be noted that not all do. If you know you want one that includes a HEPA filter, it is important to research the details of the particular model you are considering. That being said, there are some lines that do generally include HEPA filters, and some that do not. Many of Shark’s upright and stick vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters, while their robotic and handheld units are not.

The best Shark vacuum to buy

Shark APEX DuoClean

One of the company’s mid-priced offerings, the APEX DuoClean is ideal for pet owners, thanks to its motorized brush roll that has a self-cleaning feature. Its slim and lightweight design makes it easy to steer in tight spaces.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe NV360

This model is a smart choice for those with large or multi-story homes. A large collection bin means you won’t need to be emptying it constantly, and the detachable canister allows for convenient cleaning of stairs and high-up locations.

