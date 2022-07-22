Cleaning and replacing brushes can help maintain high-level performance even after months of extended use.

Which robot vacuums are best for hardwood floors?

One of the most tedious tasks for any person is maintaining and cleaning the floors where they live. While vacuuming is a step up from sweeping, robot vacuums help reduce the responsibility and workload even further. However, robot vacuums may not be as effective on all surfaces. For shoppers with hardwood floors, the right robot vacuum may be different from users with fully carpeted homes.

There are plenty of high-quality robot vacuums on the market today, so knowing the specific needs and settings of your home can help you make a more informed decision.

Robot vacuum features

Mapping technology

One of the most important features on any robot vacuum is how well it can map out and navigate the rooms it cleans. Newer models have better mapping technology, with thousands of data points being processed every second and memory storage to learn spaces better over time. Lower-end models usually have enough sensors to avoid walls and keep from falling off edges.

Battery life

Another major factor for robot vacuums is battery life. Robot vacuums operate without a cord, so for larger spaces, the longer the battery lasts, the less time it takes to clean the entire room. Battery life for robot vacuums ranges anywhere from 30 minutes to 3 hours, depending on the model and brand.

Dustbin capacity

Most robot vacuums have a much smaller dustbin capacity than a traditional vacuum. How much a robot vacuum can hold at one time makes a significant difference. The larger the bin, the less often it needs to be emptied and the longer it can run without interruption. Some robot vacuums have self emptying technology built in, which is useful for more hands-off users.

Type of dust or litter specialty

Some robot vacuums specialize in different types of dust. There are devices built specifically to handle pet hair the best, while others work better on dirt and sand. Knowing what type of dust and debris accumulates the most in your home can help make your decision much easier.

Mopping features

Outside of just vacuuming, many robot vacuums have an additional mopping feature. This is particularly helpful for hardwood floors where occasional mopping is needed to keep them truly clean. Robot vacuums with mopping features can easily transition between mopping and regular vacuuming based on the needs assigned by the user and tend to have a comparable cost to more traditional robot vacuums.

What’s the best robot vacuum to buy for hardwood floors?

Top robot vacuum for hardwood floors

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

What you need to know: The absolute best robot vacuum on the market, with a design focused on sucking up dust from the corners.

What you’ll love: This robot vacuum has an automatic dirt disposal home base that can hold dust for up to 60 days before needing to be emptied.

What you should consider: This robot vacuum is significantly more expensive than other models on the market at well over $1,000, which may be out of the price range for many shoppers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top robot vacuum for hardwood floors for the money

Wyze Robot Vacuum with LIDAR Mapping Technology

What you need to know: An affordable robot vacuum that still comes equipped with top-level mapping technology and is designed specifically for hard surfaces.

What you’ll love: The Wyze robot vacuum comes with a connected app for smartphones that controls the device and can schedule cleaning for specific rooms and areas on specific days.

What you should consider: The suction on the device is not nearly as powerful as higher-quality, more expensive robot vacuums.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Roborock S6 Robot Vacuum

What you need to know: A top-of-the-line robot vacuum built specifically to handle flat surfaces and hardwood floors. Perfect for multi-storied houses, as it has programmed multi-level mapping technology.

What you’ll love: Equipped with mopping features to deep-clean any surface that it covers. It’s surprisingly quiet considering the power of its suction.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with the main brush malfunctioning and needing to be replaced.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL RV101AE

What you need to know: A high-quality robot vacuum with a self-emptying dustbin that doesn’t need to be emptied for up to 30 days.

What you’ll love: Designed with self-cleaning brushes to prevent the buildup of hair or dust that would lower the quality of the suction. Also has built-in phone and voice command for easy control, no matter where it is in the room.

What you should consider: This robot vacuum has an extremely loud motor that can disturb users if they’re working or watching something in the same room.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ECOVACS Deebot T8 AIVI Robot Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: A solid robot vacuum designed specifically for hardwoods and flat surfaces. Also has a built-in camera so the user can see exactly where the vacuum is cleaning.

What you’ll love: Equipped with some of the best battery life on the market at 3 hours, making it perfect for extremely large spaces that require full cleaning.

What you should consider: The mapping technology is well behind the curve, with the device failing to maintain solid virtual borders or avoiding items in its path.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum

What you need to know: An affordable and sturdy option from the iRobot brand that still boasts top-of-the-line suction.

What you’ll love: The device senses where dirt is on the floor and actively seeks it out to suck it up.

What you should consider: Doesn’t have the same level of mapping technology as other models, and may go over the same areas multiple times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

