Best Miele vacuum

Miele started in Germany in 1899, and some of its first commercially available products included a cream separator, butter churn, and tub washing machine. Its first vacuum cleaner was introduced in 1927. During WWII, it made control units for torpedoes.

Which Miele vacuum is best?

Cleaning the house and doing chores are unfortunately part of our everyday life. There is no way of getting around it, which is why you need the best tools for minimal effort. Luckily there are several Miele vacuum cleaners that will make short work of any dust or debris.

One of the most powerful vacuum cleaners available is the Miele Complete C3 Marin Canister Vacuum Cleaner. It has a HEPA air filter to remove any pollen or dust, and it even has a light on the suction head to make it easier for spotting errand particles.

What to know before you buy a Miele vacuum

Miele only makes five vacuum cleaners

It will either make your choice harder or easier, but Miele only sells five different vacuum cleaners. With that said, each model has been designed for a specific purpose. But if you already know what type of cleaner you want, there are only a few other considerations you need to make to arrive at the best option.

Are you looking for an upright or canister vacuum?

Largely dependent on the amount of space you have and the power of the vacuum, consider whether you want an upright or canister vacuum cleaner. Upright cleaners are often called stick vacuums and don’t have the typical canister on wheels. They are also easier to store but aren’t as powerful as their canister counterparts.

The suction power on multiple surfaces

Arguably the most important aspect of any vacuum cleaner is the suction power. If it doesn’t have enough power to do the job, it can leave your house in more of a mess than when you started. The suction power is measured in watts and generally refers to how well it will clean. The more debris and particles the vacuum picks up, the fewer passes you’ll have to do.

What to look for in a quality Miele vacuum

Accessories for different surfaces

A vacuum might seem like it only has one job, and while that is correct, it will do this job differently depending on the accessories. It is vital that you use the best tool for the job, which is why Miele vacuums come with a host of nozzle accessories. There is a specific attachment for hardwood floors, while the upholstery tool will remove dust from furniture. If you have pets, the hair and fur tool will remove any shedding from surfaces.

Filtration system for allergies

Together with the pet hair tool, many Miele vacuum cleaners have a special filtration system to prevent any airborne particles from triggering allergies. A good quality vacuum cleaner will only release clean air back into the room and trap all particles smaller than a micron in the filter. Look for a vacuum that has a HEPA filter that traps up to 99% of dust, pollen, pet dander and bacteria.

Lightweight for mobility

Cleaning is a strenuous task, and you certainly don’t need an added workout by pulling or pushing a heavy vacuum all over the house. Thankfully, most Miele cleaners are incredibly lightweight and can be operated with minimal effort. Most Miele canister vacuums weigh less than 10 pounds, while the upright models are slightly heavier.

How much you can expect to spend on a Miele vacuum

The average price of a Miele vacuum will depend on the suction power, the capacity and whether it is an upright or canister. Top-quality models retail for $800-$1,000, while smaller, more affordable cleaners retail for $300-$500.

Miele vacuum FAQ

Can you replace the bags of a Miele vacuum?

A. Yes, but that will also depend on the model that you have. Upright vacuum cleaners tend to not have a dust bag but rather a container that it goes into. Canister cleaners on the other hand, sometimes do have filtration bags and dust collectors that need to be cleaned out.

Does Miele make robotic vacuum cleaners?

A. Yes, and they are incredibly useful. Miele only makes one model (the RX2) and can work autonomously for two hours.

What’s the best Miele vacuum to buy?

Top Miele vacuum

Miele Complete C3 Marin Canister Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: The C3 is billed as the most powerful vacuum for its size.

What you’ll love: Best used on low to medium pile carpeting, the Miele C3 has a 1200 watts Silence motor with six speed settings in addition to an automatic motor setting. The suction head can rotate 180 degrees, making sure that you can get to all the particles. It comes with a HEPA AirClean Filter and has an operating range of 36 feet.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the 90-degree angle at which the hose connects to the handle can cause blockages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Miele vacuum for the money

Miele Compact C1 Pure Suction Powerline

What you need to know: This lightweight cleaner is ideal for hardwood floors and low-pile carpets.

What you’ll love: The C1 has a powerful 1,200-watt Vortex motor with built-in suction control. It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and upholstery tool. To make sure that dust particles don’t escape, it incorporates the three-tier AirClean Sealed System.

What you should consider: The storage canister might not be large enough for roomier homes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Miele Triflex HX1 for Cat and Dog Hair

What you need to know: This Miele vacuum is a must-have for pet owners or those who suffer from allergies.

What you’ll love: Rated as one of the best upright vacuum cleaners, the HX1 can be used on floors, furniture and ceilings. It has a built-in battery that can last for up to 60 minutes, and HEPA Lifetime Filter traps 99.99% of particles. It is turned on through one switch, which is easier to operate when compared to other trigger upright devices.

What you should consider: It has a dust collecting canister with a capacity of about 16 fluid ounces.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.