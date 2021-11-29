Best budget portable vacuum

Which budget portable vacuums are best?

Designed to be lightweight and easy to use, portable vacuums are the perfect option for on-the-go cleaning. While traditional vacuums typically have a bulky construction and high price tag, portable vacuums offer a thorough clean without any added weight or cost. Thanks to the increased popularity of portable vacuums, anyone can find a high-quality option without breaking the bank. If you are in the market for an affordable, easy-to-use portable vacuum, check out the Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum Cleaner.

What to know before you buy a budget portable vacuum

Use

Before purchasing your new portable vacuum, be sure to consider how you plan to use it. If you are looking to use the vacuum for cleaning small living areas, then an option that features a larger dust capacity and has a more traditional vacuum cleaner construction may be the best choice. For on-the-go cleaning, a vacuum that can be recharged and easily stowed away may be the best. To ensure the most bang for your buck, be sure to choose a portable vacuum that will meet all your cleaning needs.

Suction power

While portable vacuums are designed to be lightweight enough for travel, a high-quality option should feature strong suction power. Most options will feature a suction power dial, which allows you to choose the amount of suction you may need at any given time. If you are planning on using your portable vacuum to clean hardwood or short carpet areas, then an option that has less suction power may work fine. However, high suction power options are sure to offer the most thorough and versatile cleaning capabilities.

Cordless vs. corded

Depending on your intended use and personal preference, you may find it worthwhile to invest in a cordless portable vacuum. While these options tend to be more expensive than corded options, they do offer a wider range of cleaning capabilities. With a built-in rechargeable battery, cordless options are great for cleaning your car or for on-the-go cleanup.

What to look for in a quality budget portable vacuum

Attachments

To ensure the most thorough clean, opt for a portable vacuum that comes with numerous attachments. Designed to clean hard-to-reach areas, most attachments feature a slim nozzle or bristled head. The slim nozzle makes it easy to clean crevices, while the bristled carpet head can be used to deep clean carpets or furniture.

Transitional

Designed to be the ideal all-in-one option, transitional vacuums are made to easily convert from a traditional vacuum into a handheld vacuum. With a lightweight construction and large dust capacity, transitional vacuums make it easy to clean nearly any area. Transitional vacuums are the perfect option for anyone who is looking to save a few bucks or cut down on the number of cleaning appliances in their home.

How much you can expect to spend on a budget portable vacuum

You can expect to spend anywhere from $50-$100 on a budget portable vacuum. Typically, portable vacuums that feature cordless capabilities or multiple attachments are the most expensive.

Budget portable vacuum FAQ

What budget portable vacuum is best for cleaning a car?

A. When it comes to vacuuming your car, there are two different options. The first, and the most versatile, would be a cordless portable vacuum. These options can be easily recharged and tend to be lightweight enough for quick car cleaning. If you want a more car-specific option, opt for a portable vacuum like the Wagan Tech-Car Vacuum. These vacuums use a 12-volt power source and offer a lightweight, handheld design for stress-free cleanup.

How can I clean my portable vacuum?

A. Most portable vacuums are designed to withstand exposure to dirt, grime and moisture, so they likely won’t need constant cleanup. However, if you are looking to keep your portable vacuum in pristine condition, try wiping down the outside with a gentle cleaning solution. For an extra thorough clean, try soaking your vacuum attachments in warm, soapy water.

What are the best budget portable vacuums to buy?

Top budget portable vacuum

Dirt Devil Scorpion Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

What you need to know: This affordable vacuum offers the most cleaning power without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: The lightweight design and high-power motor offer great suction power without being bulky. With a 16-inch power cord and built-in crevice adapter, this vacuum is sure to clean even the tightest spaces. The removable and reusable filter makes it easy to clean after use.

What you should consider: Since this vacuum is corded, it may not be ideal for consumers who are looking for a car-friendly, ultra-portable option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cordless budget portable vacuum

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Vacuum

What you need to know: This cordless vacuum is perfect for anyone who is looking for a portable vacuum for travel or at-home use.

What you’ll love: The lithium-ion battery offers a quick charge system, making it easy to clean on the go. With a slim-fit nozzle and multiple attachments, this vacuum is designed to clean even the hardest-to-reach areas. The easy-to-remove, see-through dust bag makes cleanup a breeze. With a lightweight construction, this vacuum is sure to be a great fit for anyone.

What you should consider: While the rechargeable battery works well, it offers only 40 minutes of active use before it requires a recharge. Some consumers also noted that this vacuum was very loud when attachments were used.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tzumi Ionic Zip Vac: 2-in-1 Lightweight Corded Vacuum

What you need to know: This 2-in-1 vacuum is the perfect option for anyone in search of a versatile cleaning tool.

What you’ll love: Designed to be the perfect lightweight all-in-one vacuum, the built-in crevice tool makes it easy to reach hard-to-clean areas, while the traditional vacuum head offers high-powered cleaning in large areas. This vacuum is recommended for small living areas or for travel cleaning purposes.

What you should consider: Some consumers noted issues with the length of the power cord. This vacuum is meant for light cleaning of small living areas, so it may not be ideal for households with pets or a large floor plan.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

