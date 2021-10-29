Best fall tablecloth

A table runner is an easy way to dress up a solid fall tablecloth. Style the runner by adding candles, pumpkins, a centerpiece or other seasonal decorations.

Which fall tablecloths are best?

When purchasing decorative goods for the home, a quality tablecloth is a great investment. They are great for everyday use, but are especially nice for special occasions and throughout the holiday season. A pleasing fall tablecloth is not only decorative, but will instantly elevate the look of your centerpieces, flatware and place settings at holiday gatherings.

The top choice for fall is the Celebrate Fall Together Colorful Leaves Tablecloth. Covered in a colorful fall leaf pattern, this tablecloth will add life to your next fall get-together.

What to know before you buy a fall tablecloth

Fall tablecloth types and sizes

There are four basic tablecloth types: square, round, oval and rectangular. There are also specialty tablecloths for banquet and other style tables.

Tablecloths come in a number of standard sizes. Some manufacturers can also produce tablecloths in custom sizes. You can refer to the manufacturer’s sizing chart to find the best one for your table.

When measuring for a round tablecloth, keep in mind that some are designed to hang all the way to the floor, while others hang a couple of inches off the table’s edge. A round table must be measured carefully to determine the appropriate size. Tablecloth clips and ties can be used to adjust a fall round tablecloth when the fit is slightly off.

Fall tablecloth materials

Most tablecloths are made of microfiber, polyester, cotton blends, laminated fabrics and vinyl.

Microfiber – This material is known for being lightweight and spill-proof. Microfiber tablecloths are machine washable and wrinkle-resistant. Ironing is seldom necessary, but only do so with a cool iron, as heat can damage the material.

– This material is known for being lightweight and spill-proof. Microfiber tablecloths are machine washable and wrinkle-resistant. Ironing is seldom necessary, but only do so with a cool iron, as heat can damage the material. Polyester – Typically, polyester tablecloths come in a wide variety of prints and solid colors. A polyester tablecloth can be easily spot-cleaned or washed in a washing machine. Polyester fabric rarely wrinkles, so though it can be ironed, it’s usually a non-issue.

– Typically, polyester tablecloths come in a wide variety of prints and solid colors. A polyester tablecloth can be easily spot-cleaned or washed in a washing machine. Polyester fabric rarely wrinkles, so though it can be ironed, it’s usually a non-issue. Cotton blends – Cotton and cotton blends offer an elegant and timeless look for tablecloths. A cotton tablecloth is typically machine washable. Keep in mind, some cottons and blends may shrink if dried on high heat. Also, cotton is prone to wrinkles and will need to be ironed frequently.

– Cotton and cotton blends offer an elegant and timeless look for tablecloths. A cotton tablecloth is typically machine washable. Keep in mind, some cottons and blends may shrink if dried on high heat. Also, cotton is prone to wrinkles and will need to be ironed frequently. Laminated fabric – A laminated fabric tablecloth is easy to maintain by simply wiping it clean. Though laminated fabric is often produced using cotton blends, they are known for being wrinkle-free. However, laminated fabrics cannot be machine washed or ironed.

– A laminated fabric tablecloth is easy to maintain by simply wiping it clean. Though laminated fabric is often produced using cotton blends, they are known for being wrinkle-free. However, laminated fabrics cannot be machine washed or ironed. Vinyl – Vinyl is used to make disposable or casual tablecloths that are ideal for both indoor and outdoor. Vinyl tablecloths are easily cleaned with a damp cloth or sponge. Vinyl cannot be machine washed or ironed, which is usually not an issue since they are generally intended for single use.

Fall tablecloth season

Generally fall seasonal decor is displayed from September through December. Some people may prefer to mix up their fall decor with holiday-specific pieces, like those for Halloween or Thanksgiving. It may be useful to purchase a variety of fall tablecloths that can be displayed at different occasions occuring during the fall season.

What to look for in a quality fall tablecloth

Maximum usability

When purchasing a tablecloth, consider how you plan to use it and how long you plan to keep it. This will help you determine which kind is best for you. If planning to use the same pieces over and over, then choose a durable material that will stand up to wear and storage.

If you like to change the look of your table every year, then vinyl may be your best option. Typically less expensive than other options, vinyl is great for both indoor and outdoor events. Keep in mind, not all vinyl is created equal. Some fall vinyl tablecloths on the market are thin and tear easily. Some may actually be sheer enough to show the table underneath. Conversely, some vinyls are sturdier than others and can be used multiple times before wearing enough to be thrown away.

Fall patterns and designs

Fall tablecloth designs can focus on classic themes, such as pumpkins and fall vegetable harvests, or may simply be designed with solid fall colors, like reds, yellows, oranges and browns. They may even be made with flannel checks or plaids.

Consider purchasing fall tablecloths that are designed to be used with matching fall table accessories. Many retailers carry fall brands with matching napkins, centerpieces and other decor.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall tablecloth

Vinyl tablecloths are relatively inexpensive and run anywhere between $2-$15. A fabric tablecloth made from cotton blends, polyester or microfiber materials will cost somewhere between $18-$45.

Fall tablecloth FAQ

What is the best way to measure a table to purchase an accurate tablecloth size?

A. Measure the diameter of a round table, which is the width at the widest part. Square or rectangle tables should also be measured from edge to edge for the length and width. Always consult the manufacturer’s guide for additional information about the sizing for their particular product.

What does the term “drop” refer to when shopping for a tablecloth?

A. It is important to consider the drop when purchasing a tablecloth. The drop is the amount of fabric overhang on each side of the table. Generally, the more formal the occasion, the longer the drop. Formal dining tables typically have 15-inch overhangs on each side of the table. Casual tablecloths have anywhere between 6-10 inches of overhang.

When measuring a table and deciding on a tablecloth size, include the overhang measurements in the sizing. For example if a 10-inch drop is needed for a square table, then add 20 inches to the table’s length.

What are the best fall tablecloths to buy?

Top fall tablecloth

Celebrate Fall Together Colorful Leaves Tablecloth

What you need to know: This rustic tablecloth with a colorful leaf design comes in two sizes to fit both rectangular and circular tables.

What you’ll love: This tablecloth is made with polyester that is machine washable and durable.

What you should consider: The pattern may be a little too busy for coordinating with other patterned decor.

Where to buy: Kohl’s

Top fall tablecloth for the money

Charming Fall Scene Printed Linen Tablecloth

What you need to know: This is a polyester, machine washable tablecloth for the fall season that comes in both round and rectangular shapes and sizes.

What you’ll love: This colorful printed tablecloth with warm colored leaves and blue birds perched on tree branches can be used the entire fall season.

What you should consider: Tables will need to be measured to assure a proper fit.

Where to buy: Wayfair

Worth checking out

Jeffrey Plaid Tablecloth

What you need to know: This tablecloth features gorgeous fall colors with gold leaf accents.

What you’ll love: Made of all-natural 100% cotton, this metallic jacquard print comes in four sizes and is machine washable.

What you should consider: This print can be used for both casual and more formal events.

Where to buy: Macy’s

