Which home security systems include cameras?

Keeping your home safe and secure lets you feel more comfortable, but not every security system is the same. Whether you want more peace of mind when you’re out and about or when you’re at home in bed, a security system with a camera will keep a watchful eye out. A security system that just uses scanners, lights or motion sensors might trigger alarms that scare people away. Still, a camera provides an extra deterrent since it can record people and help lead to arrests. Some systems even come with monitoring that will notify the police as soon as criminal activity is detected.

How to choose a security system

Your security system should fit your home’s needs and be comprehensive enough to protect while not complicated enough to make installation or management difficult. Sometimes, you don’t even need an entire security system if you have a camera, especially if you put out signs that frighten away any potential creepers by letting them know they’re on camera. But you shouldn’t just have a camera as a scarecrow. You need to get one that records and saves its video or one that’s monitored. Whether your camera will be used to monitor the indoors or the outdoors, it should have night vision, motion sensing, and remote control.

Best indoor home security systems with cameras

SimpliSafe Home Security System with Monitoring

What you need to know: Simplisafe has been one of the most trusted brands in home security for the last 15 years, and this system contains entry sensors for your doors, a sire, cameras, a keypad control, a panic button and motion sensors.

What you’ll love: This 12-piece security system comes with 24/7 professional monitoring, meaning that you don’t always have to be watching. You’ll have complete protection at all hours of the day.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported that the camera’s motion detection doesn’t always work.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Ring 8-piece Alarm System with Camera

What you need to know: Ring is more than just a camera on your doorbell. It’s a line of defense, especially with this 8-piece system.

What you’ll love: This security system is perfect for one to two-bedroom homes. You’ll be able to access and monitor everything easily through the Ring app. Installation is as simple as fixing the devices to the wall where you want them.

What you should consider: Some customers reported that the base station has a weak signal, making it difficult to connect to your devices.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best outdoor home security with cameras

Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Security 4 Camera System

What you need to know: This set of four cameras will provide complete coverage around your home. They have night vision and are completely weatherproof.

What you’ll love: The cameras have a wide lens, but auto image correction reduces the fisheye effect. They’re wireless as well, and you can speak through them.

What you should consider: Some customers have complained about a lack of cloud video storage. If you want more space to record video, you’ll need to purchase a $120 annual plan.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Blink Outdoor + Floodlight

What you need to know: The floodlight camera is a dual-threat. It senses motion and turns the light on, which would surprise anyone trying to sneak around. It also has a siren and a camera, so you can talk to people through it and sound the alarm.

What you’ll love: The camera can be powered either by a battery or hard-wired. Its LED light puts out around 700 lumens. The installation is straightforward, and there’s not much software to handle.

What you should consider: Negative reviews about the product complain about the motion sensor not always detecting everything.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Blink Video Doorbell

What you need to know: The Blink video doorbell is perfect for keeping an eye on your front or back door. You don’t want people messing with your mail or your property. This doorbell records and you can use it to speak through.

What you’ll love: You’ll get alerts whenever motion is detected or someone rings the bell. You can also save and share clips to the cloud. It also works well if you have an Alexa. It can sync up with her, and then you’ll be able to use voice commands.

What you should consider: People have reported that the back of the device has issues falling off, making mounting difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best standalone security cameras

Ring Indoor Camera

What you need to know: This simple camera has two-way speech so that you can talk to people or pets at your home through it. It’s meant for monitoring what’s going on inside, so you’ll always be able to see what the kids are up to or if anything is out of the ordinary.

What you’ll love: This affordable camera is set up simply by plugging it in and connecting it to WiFi. It’s perfect for discreetly placing in a room at a good vantage point.

What you should consider: Some customer reviews say that the night vision is blurry.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Google Nest Cam Outdoor

What you need to know: Google’s nest camera plugs in and connects to your phone using WiFi. You can use your phone to control where the camera is looking.

What you’ll love: It has great picture quality, capable of capturing 130-degree shots in 1080p. The cable and the camera are both waterproof. It’s also capable of catching and broadcasting audio.

What you should consider: You will need to purchase a subscription to Nest aware for $100 per year if you want to get the most out of this camera.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

