Which wool dryer balls are best?

Wool dryer balls don’t cost very much, and they look fairly basic. However, they work fairly well at drying your wet linens, towels and clothing. The wool dryer balls speed up your drying time while helping soften and separate them. If you’re on the hunt for superb wool dryer balls, then the Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls, Six Pack are a brilliant selection.

What to know before you buy wool dryer balls

Benefits

There are so many benefits to using wool dryer balls, including faster dryer times, softer fabrics and less wrinkles and static. They are also simple to use, eco-friendly and gentle on sensitive skin.

Wool dryer balls vs. plastic dryer balls

There are pros and cons to using both wool dryer balls and plastic dryer balls. Wool dryer balls tend to last longer than plastic dryer balls, and they are pretty quiet and simple to use with essential oils. That being said, they also have a sheep scent and can leave noticeable fibers behind.

Plastic dryer balls are fairly durable and lightweight. They also don’t leave any fibers on your clothing, but they can crack over time and be fairly loud in the dryer. They can also sometimes be used with essential oils, but you need to look harder or pay more for plastic dryer balls that can be used with oils.

Replace the dryer balls when needed

Make sure to replace your wool dryer balls when you notice major wear and tear. Wool fibers may start to unravel and fray after you use them repeatedly.

What to look for in quality wool dryer balls

Size

Wool dryer balls come in various sizes, usually ranging from about five to 10 inches in circumference. Extra-large, baseball-sized wool dryer balls are among the most common options. Dryer balls also come in golf ball sizes and tennis ball sizes. Plastic dryer balls, for example, are fairly small, usually about the size of a tennis ball.

Color

The color of the wool dryer balls can be an issue, since the wool fibers often transfer to your clothing and linens, so you don’t want to dry any black clothing with white wool dryer balls. Wool dryer balls are usually composed of white wool, but there are also colored, black and grey wool dryer balls on the market.

Quantity

The number of wool dryer balls depends on how big the laundry loads are and how frequently you do laundry. The more frequently you use the wool dryer balls, the more likely they are to break or wear down.

Wool dryer balls typically come in multiples, ranging from two to eight dryer balls per pack. You usually need more wool dryer balls for bigger loads of laundry.

How much you can expect to spend on wool dryer balls

Wool dryer balls typically range in price from about $10-$30. The most basic and affordable wool dryer balls go for $10-$20, while the high-end sets of wool dryer balls cost about $20-$30.

Wool dryer balls FAQ

How many times can you use wool dryer balls before replacing them?

A. Wool dryer balls last for about 1,000 laundry loads on average, so it could be multiple years before you need to replace your wool dryer balls, depending on how frequently you do laundry.

How many dryer balls should you place in the laundry load?

A. You should use two to four traditionally sized wool dryer balls for the best results for each small to mid-sized laundry load. You should use four to eight wool dryer balls for bigger laundry loads. You might need to use a few more wool dryer balls if they’re smaller or a few less wool dryer balls if they’re bigger.

How much load drying time will you save while using dryer balls?

A. Using wool dryer balls with a traditional laundry load can decrease your drying time by about 20-45%. Your wool dryer balls will be slightly less effective if you overstuff the dryer.

What are the best wool dryer balls to buy?

Top wool dryer balls

Friendsheep Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls, Six Pack

What you need to know: These high-quality wool dryer balls from Friendsheep are an excellent eco-friendly and people-friendly option.

What you’ll love: These natural Friendship wool dryer balls are produced by hand in New Zealand with organic fair trade practices. The wool dryer balls also come in a large size with a storage bag, adorable sheep graphics and a set of six balls.

What you should consider: These wool dryer balls have a faint sheep scent that fades over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top wool dryer balls for the money

Budieggs Organic XL Wool Dryer Balls, Six Pack

What you need to know: This six-pack of extra-large and organic wool dryer balls from Budieggs is perfect for those looking for a budget option.

What you’ll love: These affordable Budieggs all-natural wool dryer balls feature a storage bag and densely packed New Zealand wool. The product also comes in a large size with a value pack of six wool dryer balls.

What you should consider: These wool dryer balls develop pills after going through the dryer multiple times.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Kitchow Organic Dark Wool Dryer Balls, Eight Pack

What you need to know: These natural wool dryer balls from Kitchow are dark-colored, so they won’t leave light fibers on your darker linens and clothing.

What you’ll love: These organic Kitchow wool dryer balls come in a generous pack of eight with a bag and do a fantastic job of transferring and absorbing essential oils. The balls are also composed of dark New Zealand wool.

What you should consider: These wool dryer balls have a sheep scent at first, according to some customers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

