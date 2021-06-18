Best collapsible laundry basket

Most collapsible laundry baskets fold down to as thin as 3 inches or less, making them perfect for storing under your bed, beside your dryer or even in plain sight.

Which collapsible laundry basket is the best?

Laundry is a seemingly never-ending chore, but it’s a lot easier to manage if you have a capable laundry basket. However, if you live in an RV, dorm or tiny home, regular-size laundry baskets can take up valuable space.

A laundry basket that folds down flat is the perfect way to buy yourself extra space in your laundry area, but which one is best?

Considerations before you buy a collapsible laundry basket

Fabric vs. plastic

In general, plastic laundry baskets are more durable, but many fabric laundry baskets are surprisingly sturdy. Most fabric laundry baskets are made with stainless steel frames and rigid polyester handles.

Plastic laundry baskets typically have comfortable nonslip handles that are much easier to carry than fabric laundry baskets. Plastic laundry baskets are easy to keep fresh, whereas fabric laundry baskets can get damp and begin to smell.

Fabric laundry baskets can fold down to 2 inches thick or smaller, whereas plastic models are usually around 3 inches thick when collapsed. Fabric baskets often have convenient pockets on the side to carry your detergent.

Ventilation

Collapsible baskets often don’t have as much ventilation as regular laundry baskets, meaning the clothes in them can become musty if they’re damp.

Many plastic collapsible laundry baskets have holes near the top or the bottom, but not the middle. Some have no holes at all, which can be a problem if you leave damp clothes in them. Still, you can use a collapsible laundry basket with no holes to wash dishes or pets or even hold ice for drinks.

Most fabric laundry baskets are made of breathable mesh. If you decide to buy a collapsible fabric laundry basket, make sure that the mesh is a durable material.

Which collapsible laundry basket should you buy?

Best plastic collapsible laundry baskets

SAMMART Collapsible Plastic Laundry Basket

Unlike many other collapsible baskets, you’ll have no trouble folding down SAMMART’s convenient tote. This laundry basket has additional holes built into the rubber for extra ventilation and comes in a wide range of fun colors.

Russell Hobbs Collapsible Oval Laundry Basket

This 27-liter basket folds down to just 3 inches, and there’s no need to worry about durability. It’s one of the sturdiest collapsible laundry baskets out there.

SALT Collapsible Laundry Basket

SALT’s affordable basket has comfort-grip handles and ventilation holes that help prevent bad smells. Some customers felt this model was difficult to collapse, and the rubber wears down over time. Still, for around $20, this is an excellent choice for those in need of extra space.

Lavish Home Collapsible Laundry Basket

This lightweight but durable basket folds down to just 3 inches but acts as a sturdy laundry basket when open. The lack of ventilation holes could be an issue for some.

SAMMART Set of Two Collapsible Plastic Laundry Baskets

These totes don’t offer the same level of ventilation as SAMMART’s other collapsible tote, but you get two baskets for less than $60. In addition to laundry, these totes are great for icing drinks, doing dishes, or using as storage containers.

Homz Collapsible Plastic Laundry Basket

This convenient tote offers plenty of ventilation and folds down to 3.5 inches. Some customers felt this model was a bit flimsier than other collapsible baskets.

Homeries Collapsible Laundry Basket

Homeries’ ultra-comfortable handles and sturdy design make this an excellent choice for those who do a lot of laundry.

SAMMART 36-Liter Collapsible Laundry Basket

This enormous laundry basket offers the same durability as SAMMART’s other laundry totes but with an oval design rather than rectangular. This model is perfect for laundry, dishes or bathing pets.

Best fabric collapsible laundry baskets



HOUSE AGAIN Mesh Laundry Basket

This durable mesh laundry basket has sturdy handles and a reinforced steel frame. The stable side pocket is perfect for holding your laundry detergent and other materials.

CleverMade Collapsible Laundry Tote

This gigantic 64-liter laundry tote can simultaneously hold over two loads of laundry but folds down to less than 2 inches tall. At only $20, this collapsible tote is a bargain compared to other totes with similar designs.

Smart Design Mesh Pop Up Square Laundry Basket

This handy little laundry basket lasts several years before wearing down, holds two loads of laundry and has a convenient side pocket to hold detergent or separate your delicates.

