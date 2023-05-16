How to get more than expected for your home

While home sales surged in February, they haven’t quite hit a springtime high. If you are putting your house on the market, you want to have the best advantage for not only selling it but getting the most you can. There are a few proven items that not only increase interest in your home but can get you more than you were expecting in the process. Here are the top 10 features that can help get you more than you imagined was possible for your home.

Buyers want features that make a house a home

Especially since the pandemic, a house has become more than a place to eat, sleep and relax when you and your family are not at work or school. More and more, it is becoming the place you choose to be. You can turn your backyard into a resort for a staycation. Or you can upgrade your gadgets and devices to make that entertainment room much more desirable than going to the theater.

However, as desirable as those items may be, they aren’t the best way to get the most money for your house according to a press release from Zillow. In fact, the 10 features that have the greatest impact on increasing the price of your home might be rather surprising.

Features that get the most for your home

Steam oven : Instead of heating up the air to cook your food, a steam oven releases steam into the oven cavity to cook your meal.

: Instead of heating up the air to cook your food, a steam oven releases steam into the oven cavity to cook your meal. Pizza oven : Pizza is extremely versatile. It can be a snack or serve as any meal. Adding a pizza oven to your home can make it more appealing and allow you to raise the asking price.

: Pizza is extremely versatile. It can be a snack or serve as any meal. Adding a pizza oven to your home can make it more appealing and allow you to raise the asking price. Professional appliances : The line between professional appliances and home appliances is blurred. If people are doing something at home, they want to be able to do it exceptionally well. No compromises.

: The line between professional appliances and home appliances is blurred. If people are doing something at home, they want to be able to do it exceptionally well. No compromises. Terrazzo : Terrazzo uses chips of marble, granite, quartz, glass, shell and more to craft a beautiful and remarkably durable, high-end floor that buyers love.

: Terrazzo uses chips of marble, granite, quartz, glass, shell and more to craft a beautiful and remarkably durable, high-end floor that buyers love. She shed : We all need a place to go and just be. Not only does a she shed give a woman a place to enjoy the things that make her thrive, but it can also add value to your home.

: We all need a place to go and just be. Not only does a she shed give a woman a place to enjoy the things that make her thrive, but it can also add value to your home. Soapstone : Soapstone is elegant and durable, as well as nonporous and nonabsorbent. This makes it an ideal material for kitchen and bathroom countertops.

: Soapstone is elegant and durable, as well as nonporous and nonabsorbent. This makes it an ideal material for kitchen and bathroom countertops. Quartz : Quartz is stain-resistant, heat-resistant and bacteria-resistant. It’s also impressively durable, making it a highly desirable material for kitchen countertops.

: Quartz is stain-resistant, heat-resistant and bacteria-resistant. It’s also impressively durable, making it a highly desirable material for kitchen countertops. Modern farmhouse : Modern farmhouse aesthetics manage to employ a rustic, welcoming feel without looking dated.

: Modern farmhouse aesthetics manage to employ a rustic, welcoming feel without looking dated. Hurricane shutters/storm shutters : Global warming is making the weather unpredictable. Even homes in areas that never traditionally experienced extreme weather can benefit from features that protect against severe storms.

: Global warming is making the weather unpredictable. Even homes in areas that never traditionally experienced extreme weather can benefit from features that protect against severe storms. Mid-century: Mid-century decor is sleek, clean and creates a cozy yet artistic space. It strikes that enviable balance of not being busy or boring.

Products that raise the price of your home

Pi Pizza Oven

This pizza oven is from Solo Stove, so you know it’s efficient, easy-to-use and durable. The dual-fuel capacity means you can either cook with wood for flavor or propane for convenience. The Demi-Dome construction makes adding fuel, as well as inserting, maneuvering and removing your pizza a simple process.

Sold by Solo Stove and Amazon

Samsung Large-Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

If you want to wow them with the kitchen, this 26.5 cubic foot French door option will do the trick. Besides storing your food, it’s a smart appliance with a built-in screen that connects to all your compatible smart home devices, streams content and even lets you stay connected with your family.

Sold by Samsung

Emerald Home Mid-Century Coffee Table

This rustic coffee table has a clean, modern design that can help add value to your home. It’s low maintenance and features floor protectors to prevent wear and tear on your carpet or hard floor surfaces.

Sold by Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Farmhouse Dining Table

You can quickly establish a comfortable rugged character to your home with this dining table. It’s large enough to seat eight people and is made of reclaimed pine with a naturally distressed finish.

Sold by Amazon

Clear Polycarbonate Hurricane Storm Shutter

Not all storm shutters are unsightly. This offering is made of clear polycarbonate and has three-wall construction for extra protection. It’s easy to install and remove and has been tested and certified to meet Florida HVHZ applications.

Sold by Home Depot

