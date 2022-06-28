Skip to content
WGN-TV
Chicago
89°
LIVE NOW
WGN News replay
Chicago
89°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Chicago News
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
Traffic
Chicago Crime
Trending
Cover Story
WGN Investigates
Chicago’s Very Own
Medical Watch
Destination Illinois
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Dean’s List
WGN News Now
Dean’s Reviews
WGN Weekend Morning News
Teacher of the Month
Sign up for our newsletters
WGN-TV Podcasts
BestReviews
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
How to keep pets safe on July Fourth
New Illinois laws taking effect Friday, July 1
MS rep: 12yo incest victims should carry pregnancies
4th child dies after West Side house fire
2022 Election Results for Illinois Primary
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Maps and Radar
Watches and Warnings
Chicago area school closings
Weather Blog
Your Weather Photos
Weather Bug
Almanac
Top Stories
Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Video
Top Stories
Weather hazards here Thursday—tropical storms active
What major city in the world is most threatened by …
Wednesday Forecast: Mostly sunny skies, temps in …
Video
Short-wave moves off to the east—heat returns Thursday
Sports
Blackhawks
Bears
Bulls
Chicago Fire FC
Chicago Sky
Cubs
GN Sports
White Sox
China 2022
Top Stories
Reports: USC, UCLA looking to join the Big Ten
Top Stories
Morel has a few highlights in the Cubs’ win
Sandberg talks Cubs, Pepsi “Cherry on Top” Sweepstakes
Video
Seiya Suzuki will start a rehab assignment in Iowa …
Stanley Cup delivered to wrong house
Video
Morning
Around Town
Dean’s List
Leshock Value
Technology
Dean Cooks
Mr. Fix It
Friday Forecaster
Want a WGN News Super Fan Friday Flyover? Here’s how
Chicago Scene
Home Improvement Week
Weekend Morning News
Morning News on YouTube
Top Stories
Around Town checks out Safety Town Naperville
Video
Top Stories
New study says nation’s 911 center needs critcal …
Video
“[It’s] a little less than a year for all the years …
Video
6 at 6: Dolly bus, Mormon crickets and more
Video
Summer camp alternatives offered at Avondale climbing …
Video
Midday
Adopt-A-Pet
Dean’s List
Lunchbreak
Music Lounge
Technology
Medical Watch
Contests
Shows
All Shows
TV Schedule
Watch Live
WGN-TV Podcasts
Daytime Chicago
Backstory with Larry Potash
WGN-TV Political Report
WGN’s YouTube Page
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Seen on TV
Mobile apps
WGN-TV History
Advertise on WGN-TV
Newsletters
News Releases
FCC Public Inspection File Help
Community Calendar
WGN-TV Family Charities
Closed Captioning on WGN-TV
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Jobs & Internships at WGN-TV
Search
Please enter a search term.
Holiday
Where Chicago ranks for 4th of July celebrations
Top Holiday Headlines
Popular
New Illinois laws taking effect Friday, July 1
IL to pause taxes on gas, groceries, school supplies
Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica
4th of July celebrations across Chicago area
Travel delays, cancellations have begun at O’Hare
Actress Mary Mara drowned in NY river, police say
24yo among 3 found fatally shot inside Kankakee home