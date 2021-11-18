The placement of your Frigidaire air conditioner can make a large difference on its efficacy. Try to avoid any direct sunlight or limit the time direct sunlight hits the unit.

Which Frigidaire air conditioners are best?

In an increasingly warming world, there comes an increasing need for cooling assistance, and Frigidaire air conditioners are some of the best units available to assist your central cooling unit. Coming in all manner of powers, sizes and features, it can be tricky to select the best Frigidaire air conditioner for you.

An excellent place to start is the Frigidaire FGRC1044T1 10,000 BTU Cool Connect Smart Window Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi Control. This smarthome-capable air conditioner features one of the strongest cooling functions from Frigidaire in a future-proofed design.

What to know before you buy a Frigidaire air conditioner

Cooling ability

For all air conditioners, Frigidaire or not, their ability to cool is given in British Thermal Units, or BTUs. For a Frigidaire air conditioner to be effective, you’ll want to have 20 BTUs per square foot of space for a home with two people, adding an additional 600 BTU for each additional person. The exception is heat-generating rooms like a kitchen, which require an extra 4,000 BTUs once the room and household sizes have been calculated.

Controls

Most Frigidaire air conditioners are controlled manually with controls on the device. More expensive Frigidaire air conditioners can occasionally add a remote controlled function, which can be a benefit for hard-to-reach Frigidaire air conditioners. Frigidaire’s smarthome air conditioner can also be controlled via an app for smartphones.

What to look for in a quality Frigidaire air conditioner

Fan speed

Most Frigidaire air conditioners allow you to change the speed of the fan during the cooling process. A faster fan speed means a faster dissemination of the cooled air.

Filter

Frigidaire air conditioners require an air filter with some using replaceable filters and others using reusable filters. As a general rule, a reusable filter is better, as it both saves money and reduces the impact on the environment. The only time a replaceable filter is recommended is if you live in an area with greater amounts of dust than normal or for generally low-air-quality areas.

Swivel vents

A minor, but much appreciated feature, is vents which are built to swivel so that air flow can be directed purposefully instead of generally sent into a room. This can be beneficial, especially for ensuring the cold air does or doesn’t hit you directly, depending on what you want.

How much you can expect to spend on a Frigidaire air conditioner

The cost of a Frigidaire air conditioner is affected mostly based on its power rating, with limited-strength, entry-level Frigidaire air conditioners starting at around $200. The best of the best Frigidaire air conditioners typically start around $400 and can reach costs of $700, possibly more. Most Frigidaire air conditioners exist somewhere between $200-$400.

Frigidaire air conditioner FAQ

What kinds of maintenance are needed to extend my Frigidaire air conditioner’s lifespan as long as possible?

A. Luckily enough, Frigidaire air conditioners don’t need the same amount of maintenance as many other complicated appliances. The most regular task you’ll need to perform is cleaning a reusable air filter and replacing disposable ones. Minor maintenance like cleaning condenser coils and the evaporator are recommended one or thrice a year as well. You can also fix any bent fins if you want using a special item called a fin comb.

Can a window air conditioner replace the need for a central air system?

A. Possibly, depending on a few variables. If the area you live in doesn’t get particularly hot, plus you live in a small space, a strong window-based air conditioner might be enough to keep you comfortably cool. If you live in a hot area or have a home larger than 400 to 500 square feet, then you’ll need a central air conditioning unit to be satisfied.

What’s the best Frigidaire air conditioner to buy?

Top Frigidaire air conditioner

Frigidaire FGRC1044T1 10,000 BTU Cool Connect Smart Window Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi Control

What you need to know: An ultra-strong, effective and sleek looking Frigidaire air conditioner with smarthome connectivity.

What you’ll love: The 10,000 BTUs are enough to cool even the warmest homes and it even serves as a dehumidifier for rooms 450 square feet or smaller. An included smartphone app allows you to control the temperature, set activation times and other control options from anywhere.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported that the Wi-Fi connectivity can disconnect often and that this Frigidaire air conditioner generates a lot of noise.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Frigidaire air conditioner for the money

Frigidaire 5,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls, White

What you need to know: A solid Frigidaire air conditioner option for those whose rooms need a little extra cooling power and who want to save a little money.

What you’ll love: The 5,000 BTUs are rated to cool rooms of up to 150 square feet. The mechanical controls include an option for two fan speeds, as well as two cooling speeds. A washable filter means no additional costs besides electricity.

What you should consider: There are no exact temperature controls, only seven levels of cooling power which means you can’t be sure what temperature your room actually is.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Frigidaire 12,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White

What you need to know: If 10,000 BTUs weren’t enough for you, whether your rooms are large or it’s a heavily used kitchen, this 12,000 BTU beast can solve your problem.

What you’ll love: A remote control is included with the Frigidaire air conditioner so you can adjust the temperature without needing to get up from your couch. The dehumidifier function can remove nearly 4 pints of moisture an hour. A washable filter means you don’t need to burn money on replaceable filters.

What you should consider: With such great power comes great noise generation and even this high of a BTU level can’t effectively cool an area larger than 550 square feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

