Interior design trends change with time and the season just like anything else that creates a sense of style. Even basic storage elements add to, subtract from or otherwise alter the stylistic impression of your home. When it comes to basic storage, there’s hardly a more common element than shelving. It keeps your floor clear of hazardous obstacles, offers you a way to stay organized and turns your items into decorations. Should you want your home’s aesthetics to be as modern and contemporary as possible, go with floating shelves.

In this article: Upsimples Home Floating Shelf Kit, DeWalt Power Drill Set and Qoooltek Combination Level.

What is contemporary?

In interior design, the term “contemporary,” also called “modern,” refers to a minimalistic sense of style. For floating shelving, that typically means a plain, straight board with no sides and colors usually in black, gray or white shades. There are exceptions, such as boards that keep their natural wooden appearance or that have an extra element such as a visible bracket. The only thing that’s truly required to be contemporary is that the shelves draw as much attention to the items on them as possible while drawing as little attention as possible to themselves.

Everything you need to build floating shelves

You don’t need much to build and install contemporary floating shelves:

Shelf kit: The easiest path to new shelving is buying a kit that contains everything you need. This means the shelves themselves and the screws, nails, brackets, etc. that secure the shelves to the wall. A few kits also contain the tools you need to complete the task, but most don't and those that do typically include cheap tools. As such, you should strongly consider purchasing a basic but good-quality set of tools along with your shelf kit. If you don't already have some, that is.

Best contemporary floating shelf kits

Love-Kankei Floating Shelf Kit

This set of two shelves can hold up to 18 pounds each and has a small lip on the front and back to help keep your items in place. It comes in 17- and 23.62-inch lengths and in five colors.

Meangood Floating Shelf Kit

These shelves have a little bar that can be situated below or above them depending on how they’re installed. It comes in four colors with three colors including two shelves and one color including either two or three shelves.

Qeeig Floating Shelf Kit

These shelves are as simple and low-cost as they come. They come in 15-inch lengths in sets of three or four, and in sets of two with 15.7-, 23.6- or 35.4-inch lengths.

Upsimples Home Floating Shelf Kit

This set of five shelves has a raised back to help highlight your items and make them pop more from the wall. There are two 9.8-inch shelves and one each 11.8-, 13.8- and 15.7-inch shelves. They come in three colors.

Best tools

Klein Tools Screwdriver Set

This little screwdriver set includes 11 types of tips so you can screw and unscrew most of the common screw types used throughout the home.

DeWalt Power Drill Set

This battery-operated power drill set includes the drill, a battery, a charging cradle, a 45-piece screwdriver tip set and a storage bag. The drill has two speeds.

Irwin Tools Hammer

This hammer is made of alloy steel and has a cushioned handle. It has a claw on the rear for pulling out nails and weighs 16 ounces.

Best levels

Klein Tools Level

This level has measurements for 30-, 45-, 90- and 0-degree angles. It has magnets in the base so it can be used on metal objects.

Qoooltek Combination Level

This combination level has three manual bubble levels for vertical, horizontal and 45-degree measurements and vertical, horizontal and cross-laser level modes. It also has a built-in 8-foot tape measure.

Huepar Laser Level

This laser level is packed with modes, such as self-leveling and multiple-level lines. It can last for up to five hours on full batteries at its highest power-draining modes.

