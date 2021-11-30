Best white Christmas ornament

Whether you are shopping for yourself or a gift, a personalized ornament is a special addition to any Christmas tree. Many manufacturers offer the option to add a name, photo or text of your choosing.

Which white Christmas ornament is best?

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Then try adding some white Christmas tree ornaments to your decor this year. White ornaments can give your living room a wintry feel while you stay cozy by the fire. White ornaments are wildly popular, and there are many to choose from. Deciding if you want to purchase ornaments individually or in a set, the ornament’s size and your tree decor style can make your search easier by narrowing the scope of choices.

A top selection in white Christmas ornaments is the AdornamentsNY White Door Personalized Christmas Ornament. You can customize this ornament with your family name and address.

What to know before you buy a white Christmas ornament

Size

It is important to think about the size of the ornaments you are looking to add to your collection. Standard size ornaments work well for any trees over 3 feet tall. With a tree shorter than that, you’ll probably need to mix in mini ornaments to get the look you want. If you have a massive tree, such as anything 12 feet and taller, add in some extra-large ornaments to give your tree some dynamic layers.

Weight

It is also important to consider the weight of the ornaments. If you purchase a bunch of heavy ornaments, you’ll need to hang them on a lot of sturdy branches. While real Christmas trees can have very sturdy branches, not all of them do. Artificial Christmas tree branches are pretty consistent throughout. Lighter ornaments are easier to hang no matter what type of tree you have.

Tree decor style

Certain ornament combinations can help you achieve the perfect Christmas tree style. A mix of white and gold Christmas ornaments often creates an elegant look reminiscent of a fancy Christmas dinner. Using white and blue ornaments will make your tree look like it belongs in a winter forest. For something more casual, try white, green and red for a tree that would fit right into Santa’s workshop.

What to look for in a quality white Christmas ornament

Personalization

Whether you are shopping for yourself or a gift, a personalized ornament is a special addition to any Christmas tree. Many offer the option to add a name, photo or text of your choosing. You can purchase ornaments with the customization included, or you can purchase a plain ornament and do the personalization yourself.

Individual ornaments

If you are looking to add just a few nice pieces to your decor this year, then purchasing ornaments individually is the way to go. White Christmas ornaments sold individually are often the most embellished. They have sequins, glitter, hand painting or beading. They also are sometimes made from more breakable materials, like glass or ceramic.

Ornament sets

If you don’t already own a lot of ornaments, then it can be useful to purchase them in a set. The number of ornaments in a set can range anywhere from four to 40 pieces. Sets usually feature ornaments tied together by color or decorative pattern. Smaller sets often have images of Christmas characters like Santa or a snowman, and the largest sets are boxes of one-color ball ornaments.

Sparkle

White Christmas ornaments frequently have elements that will add some sparkle to your tree. Whether it’s because the ornament is made from glass or because the surface is covered in glitter, white ornaments do a great job of reflecting the light so that your tree really shines.

How much you can expect to spend on a white Christmas ornament

A single ornament will cost you $5-$20, and you can expect to spend $13-$50 on a set.

White Christmas ornament FAQ

Besides the tree, where else can you decorate with ornaments?

A. You can use ornaments in places other than on your Christmas tree. Try attaching your ornaments to a garland or use removable sticky hooks to hang them in your window sill or from the ceiling.

How many ornaments do you need to cover your tree?

A. For a standard 7-foot tree, anywhere from 75 to 100 ornaments will cover your tree. Using 10-20 ornaments per foot of the tree is a good rule.

What’s the best white Christmas ornament to buy?

Top white Christmas ornament

AdornamentsNY White Door Personalized Christmas Ornament

What you need to know: You can personalize this door ornament with your name, address and year.

What you’ll love: The ornament features a door with a wreath and a customizable banner. The artist will take your personalization request for what text and decoration you’d like. It is 3.75 inches long and comes with a white ribbon as a hanger.

What you should consider: You can only add text in black ink.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top white Christmas ornament for the money

The Kockuu Store 36-Piece White Snowflake Ornaments

What you need to know: This set comes with 36 glittery snowflake ornaments.

What you’ll love: These sparkly ornaments are perfect for giving your Christmas tree an icy, wintry appearance. This set comes with snowflakes in a variety of sizes and patterns. These are also great for use on gift packages and wreaths.

What you should consider: You will need to string the ornaments yourself.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Holiday Aisle Glass Icicle Finial Ornament

What you need to know: This set comes with 24 glass icicle ornaments that will add an icy element to any Christmas tree.

What you’ll love: These 24 ornaments are shaped like icicles, and the clear glass material will sparkle in the lights of your tree. The set comes with 12 5.5-inch pieces and 12 7-inch pieces. Each ornament has a silver string hanger.

What you should consider: These ornaments require a larger space to hang down on your tree.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

