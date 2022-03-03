Best washable rugs

Washable rugs are ideal for people with children or pets or for those who simply like the ease and sanitariness of being able to thoroughly clean a rug whenever it becomes dirty.

Which washable rug is best?

A great rug can tie a space together, bring out other design elements and colors in the space and create cozy, livable rooms within your home. If you have kids or pets, a washable rug is a great way to get the style of a rug in a easy to clean package. They also come in a variety of attractive and timeless designs to suit any style. For a classic washable area rug that looks more expensive than it is, the ReaLife Rugs Machine Washable Rug is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a washable rug

The furniture in your space

If your space is already furnished, you should choose a washable rug that fits with your room’s layout and color scheme. Area rugs can be used to create a modular feel alongside the furniture in your space.

For example, you can use an area rug in conjunction with your sectional to create a sitting area for entertaining guests. Or, you can use an area rug to designate a sleeping zone in your bedroom by choosing a rug large enough to cover the space surrounding your bed.

Color and pattern are major considerations when picking a rug that works with your furniture. If your furniture is beige, black, grey or brown, you can get away with choosing an area rug in a vibrant pattern. If you have ornate furniture in bold colors, consider choosing an understated area rug in a neutral color.

Material

Most washable rugs are made from synthetic materials like polyester. These materials are easily cleaned by a washing machine and tend to be more durable. Some washable rugs are made from cotton and other natural materials. These rugs tend to be more expensive and not as long lasting.

Pile height

The pile height of a rug determines how thick it feels under your feet. Low pile rugs are less than a quarter-inch thick and are ideal for high traffic areas, such as hallways and entryways. They’re also easy to vacuum.

Medium to high pile rugs have a cozy, thick feel. While they require higher suction vacuuming to keep clean, they’re a good choice if you like a plush look. They work better in low traffic areas, such as a den or bedroom.

What to look for in a quality washable rug

Color

You’ll find washable rugs in a variety of colors, from understated beiges and earthtones to vibrant reds, oranges, greens and blues. Since your rug is washable, you can go for lighter tones that ordinarily would not be a good fit for households with pets and small children, where spills and accidents occur frequently.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to choosing rugs in colors you love. Consider the other colors in the space and select a washable rug that accentuates those colors.

Design

Alongside color, the shape and design of your rug will impact the overall aesthetic and cohesion of a space. Washable rugs may be rectangular, round or runner shaped to fit nicely with the other furniture in a room.

Backing

Look for a machine washable rug with a rubber backing. Rugs without backing tend to slide around easily and can be hazardous if they slip out of place under foot.

How much you can expect to spend on a washable rug

Washable rugs will cost as little as $20 for small rugs intended for use in the bathroom or in front of a kitchen sink, and up to $700 for large, high quality washable rugs from top brands. Expect to pay at least $150 for a large washable rug with durable materials and vibrant patterns from a reputable brand.

Washable rug FAQ

How do I know what size washable rug to buy?

A. To make a room feel spacious, you should leave at least 18 inches between the walls of a room and the rug. This should give you an idea of how to measure your space if you want a rug that covers an entire room or section of a room.

How do I eliminate creases and get my rug to lie flat?

A. Train a new rug to lie flat by vacuuming it. If it’s still curling up, try placing heavy objects like text books on all four corners of the rug for a couple of days.

Washable rug tips

If your washable rug gets stained, you should pre-treat the spot with a laundry stain stick before you throw it in the wash to ensure the stain comes out.

Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning your rug to prevent damage. Dry your rug on low heat.

When picking a washable area rug for your home, check the thickness of the rug before you buy. Be sure that any doors are able clear the rug without getting stuck.

Make a room look bigger with a round area rug, which draws attention away from a room’s walls and makes a small space feel large and cohesive.

Try moving your rug around to face a different direction in your space. Your rug’s colors will vary slightly depending on how the light hits it.

What’s the best washable area rug to buy?

Top washable area rug

ReaLife Rugs Machine Washable Rug – Stain Resistant, Non-Shed – Eco-Friendly, Non-Slip, Family & Pet Friendly

What you need to know: This environmentally-conscious and washable rug has an antique, bohemian look.

What you’ll love: Woven from recycled polyester, this chic rug balances modern functionality with a classic vintage pattern. It’s completely washable and highly durable.

What you should consider: It must be air dried.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top washable area rug for the money

Secret Sea Collection Modern Bohemian Style Area Rug & Runner

What you need to know: This modern bohemian rug makes a perfect addition to areas with heavy foot traffic.

What you’ll love: It offers a low-pile, vintage look with gorgeous natural colors. It’s able to withstand machine washing.

What you should consider: This rug tends to fray and isn’t as durable as some other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hebe 6 Foot Large Washable Cotton Round Chic Bohemian Mandala Printed Tassel Area Rug

What you need to know: Hebe makes a meditative, washable mandala rug that looks attractive in any space.

What you’ll love: This hand woven cotton circle rug features chic tassels and a distinctive mandala print. It is lightly woven and durable for its price point.

What you should consider: It is machine washable in cold water only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

