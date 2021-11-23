Best outdoor Thanksgiving decoration

The cornucopia is a traditional Thanksgiving decoration symbolizing bounty and abundance to help us remember our blessings.

Which outdoor Thanksgiving decorations are best?

Instead of only decorating the inside of your house for Thanksgiving this year, you can add seasonal flair to the outside of your home, as well. From the porch to the yard, numerous outdoor areas are perfect for a festive fall makeover.

With a variety of outdoor Thanksgiving decorations available this season, you can find the perfect items that fit the size and layout of your outdoor space. If you’re looking for a durable and versatile outdoor sign, the EtchCraft Double-Sided Fall Welcome Sign is the perfect addition to your home.

What to know before you buy outdoor Thanksgiving decorations

Here are a few things to consider before buying outdoor Thanksgiving decorations.

What items can I use to decorate outside for Thanksgiving?

Porch seating

Potted plants or flowers

Lights or lanterns

Standing signs or yard signs

Inflatables

Artificial pumpkins, squash or gourds

Corn stalks or hay

Wooden ladder or shelf

Rugs or pillows

Wreaths

Buckets or pails

Ribbon or burlap

Ceramic or plastic figurines

Where can I put outdoor Thanksgiving decorations?

Use the door as your starting place

The front door is an ideal starting place since it’s usually an area of your home that gets a lot of traffic and is the most visible. You can add a wreath or ribbon to the door or a welcome mat out front. If you have space on the side of your door, such as a front porch or steps, you can add flowers, buckets, signs or corn stalks as a festive touch.

Fill in empty porch space with seating

If you have a large area you’re unsure how to decorate, adding a swing, bench or chairs will help fill that space. Blankets and pillows will add a cozy seasonal touch to the seating. You can also decorate your back porch if you use it often.

Don’t forget the steps

The steps often get overlooked because they are an odd space to decorate. However, there are many decorative items that fit perfectly on steps, including potted plants, lanterns, pails or figurines.

Add lighting to trees and railings

You don’t have to wait until Christmas to decorate the outside of your home with sparkling lights. Trees, railings and bushes can look chic with lights wrapped around them. You can stick with white lights or decorate with orange lights if you’re feeling festive.

Pick a focal point in the yard

Whether you have a big or small yard, you can find Thanksgiving decorations that look classy in any outdoor space. To make the decor seem intentional, pick a focal point in the yard and build your decorations around that. Yard signs, inflatables and hay bales look great when placed together.

What to look for in quality outdoor Thanksgiving decorations

Here are a few features to look for in quality outdoor Thanksgiving decorations as you plan out your home’s holiday aesthetic.

Colors

Traditional Thanksgiving colors are orange, yellow, red and brown. However, you don’t have to stick with a classic fall color scheme to have a beautifully decorated space. Black and white buffalo plaid has been popular in Thanksgiving decorating for the past couple of years and adds some neutral colors to an otherwise bright palette. You can also decorate with more muted tones and incorporate a variety of textures, like beige burlap for a more rustic look.

Ease of use

Some decor items are more hands-on than others. For example, fabric items like pillows and blankets will need to be brought inside if there is inclement weather. Also, if you use battery-operated lights, you’ll need to change out the batteries periodically. Consider your home’s environment when purchasing decorations.

Durability

It’s important to remember that not all decor items are meant to be used outdoors. Wood items, for instance, must be specially sealed to withstand the weather or sun, and electric items or lights require appropriate wiring. The tag or manufacturer’s instructions should specify whether certain decorations can be left outside for long periods.

How much you can expect to spend on outdoor Thanksgiving decorations

Depending on the decor pieces, you can expect to spend between $5-$100 on outdoor Thanksgiving decorations.

Outdoor Thanksgiving decorations FAQ

When can you start decorating outdoors for Thanksgiving?

A. Typically, people begin decorating for Thanksgiving right after Halloween. However, if you have simple fall decorations, start incorporating them into your home decor starting in September or when the weather begins to change. Overall, it’s up to you.

Are scarecrows a Thanksgiving decoration?

A. Scarecrows are used to decorate for fall, Halloween and Thanksgiving. You can put them up in early fall and leave them up through Thanksgiving.

What are the best outdoor Thanksgiving decorations to buy?

Top outdoor Thanksgiving decoration

EtchCraft Double-Sided Fall Welcome Sign

What you need to know: This versatile sign has a different message on each side so that it can be utilized on more than one occasion, such as throughout both the fall and winter seasons.

What you’ll love: Get two different fall or Thanksgiving messages or mix and match with a Thanksgiving message on one side and a Christmas message on the other. At 48 inches by 10 inches, this welcome sign is large enough to see from the yard or road.

What you should consider: It’s a little pricey for a wooden sign, considering it will only be used once or twice a year.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top outdoor Thanksgiving decoration for the money

Turnmeon 2-Pack Thanksgiving Maple Leaves String Lights

What you need to know: Because these battery-operated lights don’t need to be plugged into a wall outlet, they can be used in a variety of outdoor locations, including the front door, porch railing or trees.

What you’ll love: Since these string lights are maple leaves, they can be used during the day as a leaf decoration or at night as lights. The string light is flexible and can be twisted into different shapes, and it’s also waterproof and safe to be used anywhere.

What you should consider: Some users wish the leaves looked a bit fuller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

SweetiePieCollection Front Door Thanksgiving Wreath

What you need to know: This wooden wreath can be customized with your preferred wording, colors and bow style.

What you’ll love: The wood and wording are adequately sealed, so you know it’s safe for outdoor use. At 18 inches across, it will make a great statement piece to any door or front porch decor.

What you should consider: It takes several weeks to ship, so be sure to order it in advance of when you plan to use it in your home decor.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews.

