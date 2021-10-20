Best outdoor fall decor

When the season is over, you can use your pumpkins for composting, cut them into small pieces for wildlife or plant the seeds to grow for next year. Some places, like farms and zoos, take donated pumpkins.

Which outdoor fall decor is best?

As the summer heat wears off, nothing is quite as exciting as putting out the fall decorations. But if you’re shopping for new outdoor fall decor this year, it can be a little intimidating with all the picture-perfect images floating around social media. Starting with a few basics can give you a great jumping-off point. The Jinghong Fall Front Door Wreath is a beautiful addition to any front porch and is a great item to get you started.

What to know before you buy outdoor fall decor

Durability

Anytime you consider outdoor decor, the durability of the items should be one of your top considerations. You don’t want to drop a lot of money for something you love and then have it disintegrate in one season. Be sure to read the manufacturer’s recommendations. Some items classified for use outdoors will still come with warnings about direct sunlight or exposure to rain. Think about where you’ll be placing an item before you buy, and then check to make sure the item can withstand the conditions of its intended placement.

Storage space

Before purchasing new decor items, think about how and where you will store them. Fall decorations, especially those intended for use outdoors, can be larger. There are many different places to store seasonal items, like your attic, garage or extra closets. If you are tight on space in your home, under-bed storage bins can be a life-safer. You can also consider items that break down easily for storage or purchase mostly perishable items for your outdoor fall decor.

Decoration areas

One of the most popular areas for outdoor fall decor is the front porch, especially around the front door. If you don’t have a front porch, some apartments will allow you to put a few small items, like a pumpkin, by your front door. You can also decorate your balcony. A few other great places to decorate outside are the walk to your front door, under a tree in your yard, front yard fence and back porch.

What to look for in quality outdoor fall decor

Perishable decorations

You can’t have outdoor fall decor without a few seasonal perishable items, such as pumpkins, mums and hay. You can find the following items at your local grocery store, garden center or pumpkin patch. These decorations will mix well with any fall decor you already have and are great to fill in any empty spaces on your front porch.

Pumpkins: Pumpkins are a fall staple. You can find them in all shapes and sizes. There are the traditional orange pumpkins, and most places also have the more exotic heirloom pumpkins. You can use any combination of these gourds to great effect.

Mums: Mums are the vibrant flowers you start to see at every store at the beginning of the fall season. They come in various colors, but yellow, orange and red are the most popular in autumn.

Hay: Hay bales are always a fun addition to any fall display. You can find tiny bales at a craft store or ones large enough to sit on from a feed or home improvement store.

Corn stalks and other grasses: Corn stalks and other fall grasses can give some height to your fall display. You can place them on either side of your front door or behind some shorter decorations. You can find corn stalks at some plant, craft and home improvement stores.

Doormats

A welcome mat is a simple way to add some fall cheer to your front porch. You can find mats printed with pumpkins, maple leaves and cute fall puns. The phrase “Hey there, pumpkin” is a popular choice.

Wreaths

A wreath is a great way to add some fall colors to your front door. Fall wreaths typically have flowers, leaves, berries and grasses. If you can only buy one decor item, a wreath is a single item that can make your front porch feel like fall all on its own.

Wooden signs

Wooden signs are a popular outdoor fall decor item. They work well placed on either side of your front door or at the rear of a decor display area. You can find these signs with many different phrases and seasonal images. They range in sizes from 6 inches to as tall as your front door.

Scarecrows

Scarecrows are a fun character to use in your autumn decorations. You can prop them up on your porch, stick them among your landscaping or place them out by your fence. Scarecrows come in both cute and scary varieties. If you want to use your scarecrow for as long as possible, opt for a general one that can stay up all season long.

Lighting

Try throwing some lighting elements into the mix if you want to go above and beyond in your fall display. Rustic lanterns with battery-powered lights or battery-powered candles are a safe choice. You can also find lighted garlands made of fall leaves. These often have a battery pack so that the location of your electrical outlets doesn’t limit you.

How much you can expect to spend on outdoor fall decor

For around $10, you can find cheaper fall items, like real pumpkins, mums, garland and smaller wooden signs. If you want handcrafted wreaths or scarecrows, be prepared to pay over $100.

Outdoor fall decor FAQ

Where do I start?

If you have never decorated outside for fall before, it is easiest to start with your front door. Getting a fall wreath and doormat will give you a base and style from which to expand. Next, try to add some items to the side of your door. You can do this by topping a small table or hay bale with pumpkins, flowers or a lantern. If you want to add more after that, try finding decor to line the stairs to your porch or walkway.

What is the best way to dispose of my perishable decorations?

There are several options if you bought a ton of real pumpkins for fall but don’t know what to do with them once the season is over. You can use your pumpkins for composting, cut them into small pieces for wildlife, plant the seeds to grow for next year and some places, like farms and zoos, take donated pumpkins. Depending on where you live, you can plant mums in the ground, and they will bloom the following year again.

What’s the best outdoor fall decor to buy?

Top outdoor fall decor

Robin’s Nest by Teri The Original Sitting Scarecrow

What you need to know: This adorable scarecrow will easily fit in with anyone’s fall decor.

What you’ll love: The scarecrow is handmade and dressed in flannel and blue jeans. His poster is entirely adjustable, which makes him easy to arrange with any decorations you already have. He is durable enough to put him in the yard, and you can remove and wash the clothes.

What you should consider: The scarecrow doesn’t stand up by himself, so you need a place for him to sit.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top outdoor fall decor for the money

Ocean Wings Store Fall Garland Decoration with Lights

What you need to know: These lighted maple leaves are perfect for wrapping around a porch railing or fence.

What you’ll love: This garland features maple leaves and tiny pumpkin lights. The glow given off is soft and warm. The strand is 10 feet long and powered by an attached battery box, making the lights easy to place anywhere. The strand has two modes, either steady or flashing.

What you should consider: Some purchasers have commented the length is too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jinghong Fall Front Door Wreath

What you need to know: This beautiful wreath features fall flowers, berries and foliage.

What you’ll love: This wreath makes a great fall statement piece for your front porch. The floral element is unique among fall wreaths while still staying within traditional seasonal colors. It is full, with a diameter of 24 inches and a depth of 6 inches. You can use it indoors or outdoors.

What you should consider: A few customers have reported receiving a wreath smaller in diameter than advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

