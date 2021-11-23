Best large outdoor Christmas ornament

Which large outdoor Christmas ornament is best?

Decorating for Christmas is the best way to bring in the season, and nothing says Christmas spirit quite like an outdoor Christmas display. While the popularity of some decorations may lessen, the beauty of outdoor Christmas ornaments is sure to be a timeless addition to your Christmas display. If you are looking for a set of durable outdoor Christmas ornaments, the Christmas by Krebs Large Shatterproof Ornaments are the top choice.

What to know before you buy outdoor Christmas ornaments

Size

When shopping for your outdoor Christmas ornaments be sure to consider what size you have room for. While most large Christmas ornaments measure between 10 to 12 inches, some larger options can measure up to 20 inches tall. The smaller ornaments tend to come equipped with an outdoor hanging kit for easy display. On the other hand, the larger 20-inch ornaments are typically meant to be displayed on the ground and may be too heavy to be hung.

If you have a large front yard and are looking for a display that takes up a decent amount of space, then the large ornament options may be ideal. However, if you’re looking for a set of ornaments to decorate your porch, then smaller outdoor ornaments will likely be your best bet.

Display

Another aspect to consider is how you would prefer to display your outdoor Christmas ornaments. Most outdoor Christmas ornaments are made to be displayed in one of three ways: hanging, inflatable, or ground setup. Depending on the area you are decorating and your personal preference, one of these display styles may be better suited than the others.

Hanging: Made to be shatterproof and lightweight, most hanging style outdoor ornaments are the perfect option for decorating a small backyard or porch area. While still large in comparison to indoor ornaments, these hanging ornaments tend to be a little smaller than inflatable or ground setup outdoor ornaments. Most hanging ornaments are constructed using shatterproof plastic, acrylic or lightweight metal.

Inflatable: Typically running off an air pump, inflatable Christmas ornaments require a constant power source and can get quite large, with some models measuring up to three feet tall. These inflatable outdoor ornaments are typically made using durable synthetic material and are the perfect option for decorating a large yard area.

Ground setup: Made to be heavy enough to withstand the elements, most ground setup outdoor Christmas ornaments are constructed using metal or plastic. These ornaments tend to be the most heavy-duty options and do require some setup. Ground setup ornaments are ideal for decorating large areas such as yards, large decks or retail window displays.

Shatterproof

To ensure the best use of your outdoor Christmas ornaments, opt for shatterproof options. Designed to be resistant to any breakage, shatterproof outdoor Christmas ornaments are sure to withstand the elements and will last for several years. Shatterproof outdoor Christmas ornaments are also the best option for anyone who has young children or pets. In the event of any breakage, shatterproof ornaments are less likely to leave behind any small particles that could cause injury.

What to look for in quality outdoor Christmas ornaments

Weatherproof

Since outdoor Christmas ornaments are sure to be exposed to rain, wind and sun, it’s important to choose a set that will be able to hold up to the elements. Nearly all models of outdoor Christmas ornaments boast some form of weatherproofing, but some models offer advanced durability that is ideal for areas that experience heavy rain or snow. By utilizing a heavy-duty construction paired with a moisture-resistant coating, these advanced models are guaranteed weatherproof. These extra-durable models are a bit expensive, but they are sure to last for many years.

Light-up

Depending on your personal preference, you may find it worthwhile to check into light-up outdoor Christmas ornaments. These ornaments, typically run on batteries, are designed to emit a stunning Christmas-themed light display each night. While these light-up options may not be ideal for everyone, they are a great way to create a unique Christmas display.

UV-resistant

To ensure the best band for your buck, be sure to choose a set of outdoor Christmas ornaments that are protected with a UV-resistant coating. Over time, the constant exposure to the sun can cause your outdoor ornaments to fade or become dull. The ornaments that have a UV-resistant coating are better equipped to fight off sun damage and maintain a bright color, keeping them in great condition for years to come.

How much you can expect to spend on outdoor Christmas ornaments

Depending on the size and number of ornaments you choose, you can expect to spend anywhere from $20-$100 on large outdoor Christmas ornaments.

Outdoor Christmas ornaments FAQ

Can outdoor Christmas ornaments get wet?

A. While most outdoor Christmas ornaments are made to stand up to the wind, rain and sun, ornaments that feature light-up capabilities may prove to be a challenge. If you choose to purchase light-up outdoor Christmas ornaments be sure to cover electrical sockets and reinforce any battery openings on the ornaments, these extra steps will help to protect you and keep your ornament in pristine condition. For regular outdoor Christmas ornaments, be sure to choose a model that boasts shatterproof, waterproof and UV resistance to ensure the most efficient outdoor durability.

How can I protect my outdoor Christmas ornaments from fading in the sun?

A. The best way to ensure that your outdoor Christmas ornaments can hold up in the sun is to choose a set of ornaments that come prepared with UV resistance. For extra protection, you can always try to spray your outdoor Christmas ornaments with a UV-resistant protectant, like Krylon UV-Resistant Clear Gloss. This UV-resistant gloss will help to keep your outdoor Christmas ornaments looking shiny and colorful for years to come.

What’s the best outdoor Christmas ornament to buy?

Top outdoor Christmas ornament

Christmas by Krebs Large Shatterproof Ornaments

What you need to know: These shatterproof Christmas ornaments are perfect for any outdoor Christmas display.

What you’ll love: Available in six different sizes and eight different color options, these ornaments are sure to match any Christmas display. With a moisture-resistant construction, threaded screw caps for hanging and UV resistant finish, these ornaments are made to withstand the elements and look great for years to come.

What you should consider: These ornaments cannot light up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor Christmas ornament for the money

Xodus Innovations 9-inch Red Outdoor Hanging Ornament

What you need to know: This affordable ornament is the perfect option for a simple outdoor Christmas display.

What you’ll love: This weatherproof ornament is designed to be durable and entertaining. With a built-in LED light that turns on at dusk, this ornament gives off a beautiful light display for up to eight hours each night. The LED light can run for up to 45 days on three AA batteries. There are a few different options when it comes to shape, size and color, so anyone can find a model they love.

What you should consider: This ornament does emit a dimmed light display, so it may not be the best choice for anyone who is looking for a bright light display.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

3-Piece Jumbo Blissful Ornament Set

What you need to know: This ornament set is perfect for large yard displays.

What you’ll love: The metal construction and hand-painted details on this ornament set provides a beautiful and durable Christmas yard display. Each ornament is 20 inches tall and 23 inches wide, offering a noticeable display without taking up the entirety of your porch or yard.

What you should consider: Some consumers said that the colors of the ornaments in the picture often differ from the colors included in each packaged set.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

