Best incense burner

Which incense burners are best?

Burning incense can relieve stress with comforting scents, transforming your home into a den of tranquility. People use incense burners to harmonize their space with a touch of encouraging positivity in themselves and their families.

The SPACEKEEPER Ceramic Backflow Incense Holder Waterfall Incense Burner is a mottled teal and gray piece of home decor that is both aesthetically pleasing and useful. Once lit, the incense smoke flows downwards in a waterfall shape that provides relaxing holistic healing through aromatherapy.

What to know before you buy an incense burner

Incense has been used for thousands of years by cultures all over the world. Before you buy an incense holder, you will want to understand what incense is and how you can use it to improve your quality of life.

Types of incense

All incense uses aromatic materials such as plants, resins, natural oils, essential oils and wood. There is indirect incense, which requires a constant heat source, and direct incense, which you only need to light once. Most people are familiar with direct incense, typically in stick or cone form and needs to be set alight with a match or lighter. A small flame will burn at the tip of the incense, and all you need to do is blow it out. The smoke will continue to coil through the air, releasing a sweet smell as it does so.

Although sticks and cones are the most popular forms of modern incense, they can also come as coils, powder, paper or rope.

What is incense for?

Incense burners have a religious history but nowadays are primarily used for fragrant or decorative purposes. Incense burners can fill your house with the scent of unique aromatics, ranging in scents from sweet to spicy. The smells released by the burner are pleasant and can assist in aromatherapy, psychological healing through smell. People often find it constructive to meditate and reflect while burning incense.

If you’re looking for a more direct purpose, incense scents deter bugs, such as mosquitoes. These scents include citronella, lemongrass, cedarwood and bamboo.

Health risks

There have been conflicting studies on the health effects of incense burners. Even with inconclusive results, it is smart to take basic safety precautions. Ensure your room is well ventilated, do not sit directly next to the cloud of aromatic smoke and stop using it if the incense irritates your throat.

Follow similar safety practices as you would with a traditional candle.

What to look for in a quality incense burner

Similar to most quality items, an incense burner should have basic accessories included. It should have an attractive design that is also functional in directing the smoke and catching any fallen ashes.

Included accessories

Most incense burners come with an assortment of multicolored cones or sticks. These pieces will need to be restocked eventually, making it easy to delve into meditation without waiting for more products to be shipped.

Quality incense burners will have a small mat included with their package. The burner itself should catch any fallen ashes, but the mat serves as an extra precaution, protecting your furniture from any mishaps.

Design

An incense burner won’t always be burning, and it’s crucial to find a design that you like. There are dozens of styles in the market modeled after dragons, flowers, natural landscapes and animals. Burners can be soapstone, brass, and ceramics, all of which can be shaped into a pretty design with and without the smoldering fumes.

Works as intended

Currently trending in the world of incense burners are the backflow designs. These burners have a designated point for an incense stick or cone. The smoke should fall gracefully down and around the incense burner as the incense burns, sometimes creating a waterfall effect. The ash from the stick or cone should be caught by the burner, regardless of the design.

How much you can expect to spend on an incense burner

You can expect to spend from $5-$25, depending on the size and features of the burner. Most burners come with a starter set of incense, but they may need to be purchased at an additional cost.

Incense burner FAQ

How long does incense burn for?

A. Incense cones usually burn for about 20 minutes, but incense sticks can last up to an hour.

What are the best incense scents?

A. The best scent combinations are up to personal preference, but the most common incense scents are nag champa, dragon’s blood, frankincense, magnolia, myrrh, patchouli, sandalwood and lavender.

What’s the best incense burner to buy?

Top incense burner

SPACEKEEPER Ceramic Backflow Incense Holder Waterfall Incense Burner

What you need to know: This incense burner has a waterfall shape and includes 120 cones and 30 sticks.

What you’ll love: The incense cones come in seven fragrances of jasmine, lavender, rose, green tea, apple, sandalwood and osmanthus. The burner is handcrafted in ceramic and can use both stick and cone style incense.

What you should consider: The incense cones have a short burn time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top incense burner for the money

SLKIJDHFB Incense Burner – Lotus Stick

What you need to know: This is an incense burner in the shape of a lotus flower.

What you’ll love: This burner is very small and can decorate any room in your house. It has a five-hole design that can hold stick, cone and coil incense.

What you should consider: It does not come with any incense.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Incense Holder Backflow Incense Burner

What you need to know: This is a backflow burner in the shape of a waterfall with a stream.

What you’ll love: This product is made of ceramic and comes with an acrylic planter pot. You can purchase incense cones with the burner for an additional fee.

What you should consider: The planter does not come with a plant.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

