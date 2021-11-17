If your child is reluctant to sleep with the lights out, glow-in-the-dark stars are a great alternative to using a night light or keeping a bedside lamp on all night.

Which glow-in-the-dark stars are best?

Glow-in-the-dark stars are a magical way to decorate a bedroom, creating shining constellations on ceilings or walls. While they’re great for kids’ bedrooms, there’s no reason why adults can use them if they want to.

Learning more about glow-in-the-dark stars and getting some recommendations will help you choose the right option for you. If you’re looking for durable glow-in-the-dark stars that shine brightly and can easily be removed and repositioned, Great Explorations Wonder Stars are the top choice.

What to know before you buy glow-in-the-dark stars

Molded stars vs. stickers

You’ll find two main types of glow-in-the-dark stars: molded stars and stickers. Molded glow-in-the-dark stars are made from a molded plastic material, while sticker stars are like a glow-in-the-dark version of kids’ stickers generally made from flexible plastic vinyl.

Molded stars are more durable than sticker stars. They can be removed and replaced as many times as you like, with the help of a suitable adhesive, so they can be handed down to younger siblings, survive moves or simply be arranged into different constellations. They also tend to shine slightly brighter than sticker varieties.

Sticker style glow-in-the-dark stars come on sheets like standard stickers, with adhesive on the back of each, so they’re effortless to stick up but can’t be removed and used again. Removing them at all without damaging your paintwork is time-consuming. You tend to get at least twice as many star stickers compared to molded stars of a similar price, so they offer good value for the money.

Number of pieces

Consider how many glow-in-the-dark stars you get in a pack before buying. Smaller packages contain 100-300 stars — usually larger molded stars. Larger packs contain anywhere from 500-2,000, but these stars are often sticker types and smaller in size. Even so, you can generally cover more area with these larger packs.

Sizes

You can find glow-in-the-dark stars in various sizes, from smaller than 1/4 inch to bigger than 1 1/2 inches. Most packs contain stars of two or more sizes, as it’s nice to have more than one size to create an exciting and varied display.

What to look for in quality glow-in-the-dark stars

Self-adhesive

Some glow-in-the-dark stars are self-adhesive, so you can simply stick them onto your wall or ceiling, while others come with adhesive putty. Self-adhesive stars are easier to stick up but usually aren’t reusable.

Colors

Standard glow-in-the-dark stars glow with a slightly green or yellow tinge to them, but you can also find options in other colors, like blue or pink. These aren’t as realistic but can add some variety to your constellations.

Objects other than stars

You can find packs of glow-in-the-dark stars that contain other space-related objects in addition. These can include moons, shooting stars, spaceships and even aliens.

How much you can expect to spend on glow-in-the-dark stars

Most sets cost between $5-$20, but they can vary in size, featuring anywhere from 100 to 2,000 individual stars.

Glow-in-the-dark stars FAQ

How long do glow-in-the-dark stars last?

A. If you’re wondering how long glow-in-the-dark stars shine for in the dark — they’ll shine relatively brightly for roughly an hour, then gradually fade out over 10-12 hours. However, if you’re wondering whether their glow-in-the-dark properties will fade over time and eventually stop working, the answer is no. Install glow-in-the-dark stars today, and they’ll keep glowing just as effectively for countless years to come.

How do you recharge glow-in-the-dark stars?

A. Glow-in-the-dark stars are recharged after each use with light. This can be sunlight or a standard electric room light — you don’t need any special equipment. There’s no need to leave bedroom lights on for hours on end, though, because most glow-in-the-dark stars only need about 15 minutes’ worth of light to recharge. If your glow-in-the-dark stars aren’t glowing bright enough, it may be due to using a dim source of light to recharge them. Try switching to a higher watt bulb or shining light directly onto the stars for 5 minutes before bedtime.

What are the best glow-in-the-dark stars to buy?

Top glow-in-the-dark stars

Great Explorations Wonder Stars

What you need to know: This set contains 150 molded plastic stars of various sizes that are great for ceilings or walls.

What you’ll love: With Glowmite technology, these stars glow brightly and have a lifetime guarantee. The set comes with adhesive putty to stick the stars up and a constellation chart to help you recreate constellations.

What you should consider: Could use slightly more adhesive putty in the pack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top glow-in-the-dark stars for the money

GloCarnival Glow-in-the-Dark Stars and Moon

What you need to know: With 500 pieces in a pack, these glow-in-the-dark stars offer excellent value for the money.

What you’ll love: These self-adhesive stickers are easy to affix to walls and ceilings. Includes standard stars of various sizes, shooting stars and a moon. They can be removed by heating them with a hairdryer.

What you should consider: They aren’t suitable for use on popcorn ceilings or other textured ceilings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

OIG Brands Ultra Brighter Glow-in-the-Dark Stars

What you need to know: An excellent selection of stars with NovaGlow 3.0 technology to shine long and bright.

What you’ll love: These molded plastic stars can easily be removed and repositioned if necessary. They come with an adhesive putty to stick them to walls and ceilings. This set contains 200 pieces, including stars of varying sizes and a bonus moon.

What you should consider: Some users had issues with the adhesive not being strong enough or difficult to remove.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

