Best floor vase

The best floor vases are stable and durable, and they can come in a variety of unique colors, shapes and styles.

Which floor vase is best?

If you have an empty corner you’ve been meaning to decorate or want to implement a more classic style in your home, a floor vase is a perfect solution. With a history that dates back to ancient times, floor vases are a popular interior design trick to draw the eye upwards and create visual appeal. You can effortlessly create a modern display with just a single vase or a collection.

While there are endless varieties of colors, heights and styles in floor vases, consider the Wood Floor Vases, Set of Two, 24-Inch Tall and 18-Inch Tall if you want a durable, easily customizable set.

What to know before you buy a floor vase

Size

Size is the main difference between a floor vase and your average table vase. Floor vases are taller to help draw attention in a room. Without enough height, a floor vase won’t be visible. They also tend to be larger in circumference to increase their stability and presence. Making sure the floor vase you purchase is the right size for your space will make it more attractive in the end. Measure your space and be sure you check the dimensions of your desired vase before purchasing.

Purpose

While a floor vase’s main purpose is for decoration, there are many ways to style a vase to suit different goals. Some vases are designed to stand alone while others do well with the addition of artificial flowers or tall grasses. Consider your goal for the vase as you shop. Does it need to fill a large space or simply add small design details to a challenging corner? Are you planning to place live flowers in your floor vase? If so, make sure it is suitable for holding water. If you have children or pets in your home, then the vase will require top-of-the-line sturdiness to keep it upright even if bumped.

Placement

Styling and placing your floor vase can make or break your design. Some areas of the home are perfectly suited for floor vases while others may be a tad awkward. Test your floor vase in difficult corners that have been tricky to style with other items, or experiment with a floor vase arrangement by your fireplace. They may even work as nightstand replacements.

What to look for in a quality floor vase

Stability

Stability is essential in a floor vase. Without it, your vase is more likely to fall over when bumped, or it may even fall by itself. The shape of your floor vase and its base are the two features that affect its stability the most. The base of your vase should be heavy enough that it doesn’t easily tip over but not so heavy to make transportation cumbersome. No floor vase is going to be tip-proof, but some can withstand far more than others.

Durability

Table vases are often made of fragile materials, but your floor vase ought to be more durable. A floor vase is often located where people commonly walk, so they may be bumped or toppled. Durable materials will reduce the amount of damage that occurs from an overturned vase. Consider bamboo, wood, iron or resin.

Style

One of the most important aspects of a floor vase is style. You can find plenty of quality floor vases in different shapes and colors, but you want to narrow them down into one that suits your home. Begin by cutting out any styles you don’t love, and then remove any that don’t fit the current aesthetic of your home.

How much you can expect to spend on a floor vase

The price for a floor vase varies widely depending on material and craftsmanship. Expect to pay $30-$300 for a quality floor vase.

Floor vase FAQ

How do you style a floor vase?

A. You can leave your floor vase empty if it has an attractive shape. Alternatively, flowers and grasses are some of the easiest ways to style various floor vases. You can also use tree branches, bamboo stalks and any other greenery you enjoy.

What’s the purpose of a floor vase?

A. The main purpose of a floor vase is to decorate your home. They add refinement to hallways, corners and foyers that may be otherwise overlooked.

What’s the best floor vase to buy?

Top floor vase

Wood Floor Vases, Set of Two, 24-Inch Tall and 18-Inch Tall

What you need to know: These handmade, premium pine floor vases are ideal for adding charm to your most difficult areas.

What you’ll love: Choose from a variety of colors and stains with these two vases. As an added bonus, you can order a “custom color” at checkout to get personalized paint or stain color.

What you should consider: This seller makes products to order. Consequently, these vases can take up to nine weeks to be delivered, so don’t expect next-day shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top floor vase for the money

Blue Glass Farmhouse Decorative Floor Vase

What you need to know: If you enjoy a classic, elegant design and want to add more farmhouse style to your home, this decorative floor vase is perfect for you.

What you’ll love: With a long neck and narrow body, this floor vase gives off a retro, nostalgic vibe. The clear glass bottle will give character to any cottage-style home. Easy to clean and style, this 40-inch tall vase can hold its own or complement other decorations.

What you should consider: A 2.5-inch diameter may make this vase easier to topple than some other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Manug Black 23-Inch Metal Floor Vase

What you need to know: If appealing neutrals and a sophisticated black draw your eye, this bud-shaped floor vase is exactly what you need.

What you’ll love: The durable metal will help this vase stay intact in even the most rambunctious homes. The sleek, black surface will go with many style preferences, complimenting your space without competing with other decorations.

What you should consider: At only 23 inches, this floor vase may not fill every space. Its narrow neck can make styling it with grasses or flowers difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

