Best faux fur Christmas stocking

It doesn’t feel like the holidays are here until the stockings are hung. If you’re looking for a faux fur Christmas stocking this year, there are many great options from which to choose.

Which faux fur Christmas stocking is best?

For many people, one of the best parts of holiday decorating is hanging up the Christmas stockings. They add that extra touch of Christmas spirit, serving as an invitation for Santa to come and visit your home. With Christmas right around the corner, it’s a good time to do a once-over on your holiday swag and see what needs replacing.

If you’re wanting to revamp your stocking collection, consider investing in faux fur Christmas stockings this year. For a fuzzy and festive pick, check out the Gmoegeft Christmas Stocking.

What to know before you buy a faux fur Christmas stocking

Length

The standard length for a Christmas stocking is approximately 20 inches. Unless the labeling indicates a long or large stocking, it will likely be around this length. If you are working within a limited space, you’ll want to measure first to ensure that the item you select won’t be dragging on the floor or another surface. Keep in mind, the longer the stocking, the more space there is to fill.

Color

Christmas stockings are available in a variety of colors. You can pick a pattern or color based on a theme, or you can select something that doesn’t match at all. When it comes to stockings, anything goes. Red and white faux fur Christmas stockings make great choices for a traditional look and typically go with most holiday decor.

Material

Faux fur Christmas stockings are usually soft and plush. They feel furry and typically consist of a polyester blend. While some faux fur stockings will be fluffy and have a lot of texture, others will have more of a hairy look. If you’re choosing a faux fur Christmas stocking for a pet, many of those stockings will have a balled-up sherpa-like look to the fabric.

What to look for in a faux fur Christmas stocking

Durability

Make sure that it’s a quality stocking and not just cute decor. Take a look at the stitching and check for any loose strings or unraveling. You’ll want something that is well-constructed since it is going to hold various items. Select a quality product and won’t come apart easily if a pet or toddler gets ahold of it.

Capacity

Likely your stocking will be able to hold up to 10 pounds without buckling under pressure. The tendency is to overfill, so always check the label to see what the weight limit is. A good rule of thumb is to put small items in after you’ve inserted the larger ones. If you know that you like to stuff the stocking to its maximum, consider going with a bigger stocking.

How to clean

Since a faux fur stocking is a specialty item, it might require specific care instructions. Christmas decor is often simply put back into a box at the end of the season without much thought. When you go to retrieve it next year, it might have collected some dust during its time in storage.

Read the care instructions to see if you can launder it in the washing machine or if it needs to be hand-washed. Chances are, it should not go in the dryer, so create a space to line dry it and avoid shrinking. If the item calls for spot-cleaning only, be sure to use gentle ingredients and lay it out flat to dry.

How much you can expect to spend on a faux fur Christmas stocking

The price can vary, especially if you select personalized faux fur Christmas stockings. On average, you can expect to spend $14-$18.

Faux fur Christmas stocking FAQ

Are faux fur Christmas stockings furry on the inside?

A. This will vary, depending on the specific stocking. While a lot of them will use consistent fabric for both the inside and outside, it’s not unheard of for it to be different. If you want the person reaching into the stocking to experience that same soft feeling when retrieving Santa’s gifts, double-check that the lining is consistent with the outer material.

Will white faux fur Christmas stockings collect too much dust?

A. While the color white can be a magnet for debris and dark pet hair, it’s not entirely impossible to keep a light fuzzy stocking lint-free. Strategically plan where you hang it so that it’s not directly under an air vent. You can also remove the stocking every couple of days and gently shake it out to loosen up any sediment that has settled into the fur.

What’s the best faux fur Christmas stocking to buy?

Top faux fur Christmas stocking

AISENO Snowy White Christmas Stockings Faux Fur

What you need to know: This fluffy stocking has the perfect size for candies and various gifts. It’s a set of 2 Pieces Christmas stockings with 20-inch plush.

What you’ll love: The stitching is top-notch, has a double layer design and is extremely well made.

What you should consider: Inside is not furry and there are some complaints of receiving product without the loop to hang it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top faux fur Christmas stocking for the money

S-deal Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: It’s fluffy and smooth both on the inside and outside. It feels more like a soft teddy bear than a Christmas stocking.

What you’ll love: It’s sturdy and textured, with a strong matching loop to hang it effortlessly.

What you should consider: It is described as grayish-white, but some say it appears to have hints of brown once it’s out of the package.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

O-Heart Fur Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: Designed a bit longer than the average stocking, it measures 23-inches in length.

What you’ll love: It’s accessorized with pom-pom adornments, giving it something extra special for the season.

What you should consider: The opening is a bit small, so that can be challenging when filling it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Kandi Neal writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.