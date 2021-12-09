Which collage picture frames are best?

Collage picture frames can be set on tabletops or hung to display family memories in a unified fashion. They are easy to assemble and come in all shapes and sizes. Before purchasing one, consider how you’ll hang it, the size of the frame in relation to where you plan to place it and how many photos it can hold.

If you are looking for a great frame with all the right attributes, the Gallery Solutions Rustic Wood Plank Family Wall Hanging Picture is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a collage picture frame

Assembly

Collage picture frames typically come preassembled but require mounting. Mounting tools are sometimes included, but not always. If it comes with these kinds of tools, it will be listed in the product’s description. The best collage picture frames will require minimal assembly and will be easy for anyone to set up.

Size

The size of the frame will determine where it’s best to hang it or place it in your home. If you plan to display large photos in an area with a lot of open space, consider a bigger collage photo frame. A smaller frame is better for tabletops and bookshelves. The size of the openings in the frame will determine the size of photos that fit into it.

Number of photo spots

Before purchasing a collage picture frame, consider how many photos you want to put into it. The number of photo spots in the frame will determine the size you’ll need and what you can put into it. For those who prefer a minimalistic design, consider an item with fewer photo spots of larger size.

What to look for in a quality collage picture frame

Durability

A quality collage picture frame will be durable and well-made. If the item is holding a lot of weight, it will need to be durable enough to hold up while on the wall. A frame with more of a secure hold will allow the collage to sit securely on the wall or other surface.

Plexiglass

If you are worried about your item breaking during shipping or mounting it then consider getting one that is made with plastic rather than glass. This will make it harder to break than if it were made with a fragile material. Plexiglass is destructible, but it is easier to replace than actual glass.

Interlocking

Interlocking photo frames give an aesthetic minimalist look to any decor and securely hold each photo into place. Interlocking frames allow for more room for the photos and are often sturdier, as the combination of multiple frames gives the item structure.

How much you can expect to spend on a collage picture frame

The best collage picture frames will cost anywhere from $17-$60 depending on the materials used to make the item, how well it holds the photos and the size. Larger items made with the most durable and quality materials will be priced higher.

Collage picture frame FAQ

Why is it best to purchase an item with a good warranty?

A. It is best to check the website for the warranty on the product so that your money is protected in case the item arrives damaged or is damaged over time. An item with an extended warranty will allow for users to get their money back or return the item to be fixed free of cost if it is damaged in shipping or if they find it faulty after use.

Does the thickness of the frame determine where the frame can be placed?

A. Though you need to know the length and the height of the frame to fit it in a specific location, it is also important to know its depth. If the frame is extremely thick, it will be unable to be hung on some walls as it will stick out. Thick frames are best set on tables rather than hung on the wall. Without knowing the thickness of the frame, one cannot properly place it on their wall. The depth of the item will be listed in the product description.

What’s the best collage picture frame to buy?

Top collage picture frame

Gallery Solutions Rustic Wood Plank Family Wall Hanging Picture

What you need to know: This frame can hold 18 photos and features a saying that says, “The love of family is life’s greatest blessing.” It is designed with durable wood in the shape of a rectangle and can be mounted and hung on the wall.

What you’ll love: The frames come with ready to hang hangers on the backside and there are easy-open tabs that allow users to change out the pictures quickly. This photo frame can be hung both vertically and horizontally depending on the user’s preference. It features study plexiglass to cover the photos rather than glass, making it harder to damage.

What you should consider: The frame is very lightweight and it is easily bubbled and damaged due to the lack of durability of the outer rim of the item.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top collage picture frame for the money

Malden 9-Opening Collage Picture Frame

What you need to know: This lightweight photo collage frame is made from durable material and features glass to cover and protect the photos.

What you’ll love: The frames interlock and the frame can be hung both vertically and horizontally. It comes with mounting materials and is easy to remove to replace photos. It can also be set up against the wall rather than hung.

What you should consider: This item only comes in one color and some users have experienced trouble with the photos securely fitting in the frame without looking out of place.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Melannco Customizable Letter Board Photo Collage

What you need to know: This photo collage can be hung or propped up for decoration. It comes in multiple colors and includes various letters, numbers and symbols for users to customize the board.

What you’ll love: This item is available in different photo display options and comes with its own easy-to-assemble hangers to mount it on the wall. The letters placed in the center of the collage are also pretty secure and are not likely to break off.

What you should consider: Some users do not think the frame is made with durable materials and have reported problems with photos moving around in the frame.

Where to buy: Amazon

