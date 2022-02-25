Best butterfly wall art

Butterflies are among the most colorful creatures on earth, their wings adorned in any number of colors and patterns. This gives the artists who create butterfly wall art an inspiring range of colors to incorporate.

Which butterfly wall art is best?

Butterflies are among the most colorful animals on Earth, and their aesthetically pleasing quality makes them a natural fit as the subject of wall art. Take the Wade Logan “A Butterfly’s Journey” By Sydney Edmunds ― Painting on Canvas. Butterflies in a myriad of jewel tones cluster around the branches of a tree. The solid mat board backing, warp-resistant construction and fade-resistant archival inks ensure this piece will retain its charm for years.

What to know before you buy butterfly wall art

Benefits of butterflies

The brightly colored wings of butterflies have made them a favorite subject of artists for centuries. Butterflies live in virtually every corner of the globe. In fact, according to the Smithsonian Institution, there are about 17,500 species of butterflies in the world ― about 750 species living in the United States alone.

Think about how naturally the vivid colors and intricate patterns found on butterflies’ wings fit into many decor schemes. Additionally, butterflies are quiet, gentle creatures that make their way through life without doing harm to other living beings, just adding beauty to the world. People want to introduce that sense of benevolent beauty to their home.

Literal vs. abstract

While many design styles exist, all butterfly wall art falls into one of two broad categories initially: literal or abstract.

Literal art depicts subjects in a way that’s obvious and objective. The viewer can immediately identify the subject, regardless of their own personal tastes, viewpoints and life experience.

depicts subjects in a way that’s obvious and objective. The viewer can immediately identify the subject, regardless of their own personal tastes, viewpoints and life experience. Abstract art is open to interpretation. While the subject of each piece is more obvious in some pieces of abstract art than others, in general, it’s less apparent than those found in literal wall art.

Determine your overall decor scheme

Since butterfly wall art contributes to your overall decor scheme, finding pieces that complement it is critical. The decor in your home isn’t limited to wall art and figurines. It includes furniture and accent pieces such as table lamps. You should take all of these items into account when shopping for butterfly wall art.

What to look for in quality butterfly wall art

Colors

Butterflies are among the most colorful creatures on earth. Their wings are adorned in any number of colors and patterns. This gives the artists who create butterfly wall art an inspiring range of colors to incorporate. But you’re not limited to bold colors if they’re not to your liking. You can find butterfly wall art in color schemes ranging from bright to muted.

Size

The decor scheme of your home should always strike a balance. It should be neither too stark nor too busy. Butterfly wall art figures into this balance. The size of the artwork should always be appropriate for the dimensions of the wall and the space in which the wall is located.

Orientation

Square butterfly wall art is created in a landscape orientation, while vertical wall art is produced in a portrait orientation. The latter orientation is a great option for people who have limited wall space.

How much you can expect to spend on butterfly wall art

Wall art isn’t the cheapest type of home decor, but it’ll last for years if you care for it properly. Butterfly wall art gives you options starting in the $30 range and topping out in the thousands or millions of dollars.

Butterfly wall art FAQ

What do butterflies symbolize?

A. These benevolent winged creatures symbolize transformation and rebirth. Butterflies begin their lives as caterpillars. At some point, the caterpillar hibernates in a cocoon of its own making. Later, it emerges as a stunning butterfly.

How high or low should you hang butterfly wall art?

A. This depends largely on the other items in the room. Ultimately, butterfly wall art should always be visible above items such as furniture. This is a universal law you can apply when positioning wall art in your home.

What is the best butterfly wall art to buy?

Top butterfly wall art

Wade Logan “A Butterfly’s Journey” By Sydney Edmunds ― Painting on Canvas

What you need to know: A flock of colorful butterflies composes the leaves of a slender tree in this giclee wall art.

What you’ll love: Certified museum-grade, this painting is done in archival inks that prevent color shift and over-saturation while enhancing image clarity and color accuracy. The construction is warp-resistant and the backing is solid mat board. Pre-installed hardware makes hanging it easy.

What you should consider: The tonality of the colors used was an issue for a few buyers, who found it cooler than they expected or preferred.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top butterfly wall art for the money

Ophelia & Co. “Vintage Butterfly Sketch II” By June Erica Vess ― Wrapped Canvas Drawing Print

What you need to know: If you favor understated wall art, this simple-yet-striking sketch of a butterfly trio is worth considering.

What you’ll love: Hand-assembled by highly trained craftsmen, the artist-quality canvas and composition of this print is evident. The portrait orientation is ideal for small spaces and gives the piece a streamlined aesthetic. You can choose from five sizes.

What you should consider: At least one buyer was dissatisfied with the vinyl material of the canvas, feeling that it was misrepresented.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Oliver Gal “Butterfly Garden Insects” ― Graphic Art on Canvas

What you need to know: A more abstract take on butterflies, this graphic art features a flock of them in diluted gold and white hues.

What you’ll love: This forest-friendly, sustainable piece is also shatterproof, making it a safe pick for homes with children and pets. Ultra-premium fade-resistant inks will keep this wall art vibrant for years. The neutral shades of gold and white look nice with virtually any color scheme. The landscape orientation gives this piece a classic shape.

What you should consider: People who prefer bolder colors might not appreciate the subtle tonality of the gold and white hues.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Megan Oster writes for BestReviews.

