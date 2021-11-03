Best straw broom

Which straw broom is best?

You need a high-quality straw broom to clean your household, and there are many options, including traditional corn brooms and practical push brooms. If you’re looking for a durable and handcrafted straw broom, the O-Cedar Heavy Duty Corn Broom is your best bet.

What to know before you buy a straw broom

Types

There are a few different types of straw brooms, including push brooms, corn brooms, hand brooms and angled brooms. Angled brooms are lightweight with angled heads to reach tight spots, while hand brooms are tiny brooms with shorter handles. Corn brooms feature bristles composed of natural corn fibers, and push brooms are meant to be pushed forward instead of from side to side.

Color

Straw brooms tend to come in a wide range of different colors. This certainly isn’t the most crucial feature to look for, but it can help make the cleaning process more enjoyable if you choose a color that you actually like.

Dustpan

Many straw brooms, especially full-size options, also include long-handled dustpans. Consider whether or not you want a dustpan included with your straw broom.

What to look for in a quality straw broom

Flagged vs. unflagged bristles

Consider whether you want a straw broom that comes with flagged bristles or unflagged bristles. Neither kind of bristle is better per se, but each type of bristle serves its own purpose. For example, flagged bristles are frayed at the ends, and they can catch small particles of dirt and dust, but they usually don’t last quite as long as unflagged bristles do.

Unflagged bristles, on the other hand, are fairly straight, with ends that are blunt. They’re effective at sweeping up and cleaning large pieces of dirt, but they can often miss the tiny particles.

Handles

There are a few different types of broom handles, including metal, plastic, wood and fiberglass. Wooden broom handles are fairly durable, but they can sometimes splinter with age. Plastic broom handles are lightweight and affordable but not very durable.

Metal broom handles are fairly long-lasting and durable, but aluminum tends to be lightweight and can bend easily with heavy use. Fiberglass broom handles are usually more expensive, but they are also weatherproof, durable and lightweight.

Bristle materials

The most common bristle materials include bass, tampico, corn, polystyrene and polyester. Polyester bristles are multipurpose and can be used both outdoors and indoors. Polystyrene bristles dry quickly, which works well for both dry use and wet use.

Corn bristles are fairly stiff and work well at cleaning up large pieces of debris. Tampico bristles are very soft, which works for sweeping up fine dirt and dust particles. Bass bristles are durable and great for cleaning outdoors.

How much you can expect to spend on a straw broom

Straw brooms tend to vary in price, depending on the kind of straw broom and its quality. For example, the most basic push brooms go for $10 to $20, while high-end commercial push brooms cost $60 to $80. Basic corn brooms cost about $10-$20, and high-end handmade corn brooms range in price from $35 to $50. Hand brooms are fairly cheap in general, ranging in price from $5 to $15. Angled brooms go for about $15-$25.

Straw broom FAQ

Do you need different straw brooms for outdoor use and indoor use?

A. Most people choose to have different brooms for outdoor use and indoor use, since various brooms work better when cleaning different surfaces. For example, the bristles on a well-made outdoor broom might be too stiff to use indoors. You also probably don’t want to clean the floors inside your house with a straw broom that you’ve used to clean the outdoors.

Can you use a straw broom when it’s wet?

A. Not all straw brooms can be used wet, but there are straw brooms on the market that can clean both dry and wet surfaces. This is a good feature to look for when you are scrubbing floors inside or using your broom to clean outdoors. Synthetic bristles are usually better for wet use than natural fibers are.

Will a straw broom damage your wooden floors?

A. It’s best to use a soft-bristled straw broom on wooden floors, since regular cleaning with a stiff-bristled straw broom can damage or scratch your hardwood floors over the months and years.

What’s the best straw broom to buy?

Top straw broom

O-Cedar Heavy Duty Corn Broom

What you need to know: This durable and handcrafted straw broom from O-Cedar will get the job done for people who want dust-free floors.

What you’ll love: This amazing O-Cedar straw broom comes with an eco-friendly corn-fiber design, a sturdy wooden handle for full control while you’re cleaning and a handcrafted straw-bristle design that works both outdoors and indoors.

What you should consider: This straw broom has a rugged appearance that might be off-putting for some people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top straw broom for the money

Yanxus Broom and Stand-Up Dustpan Set

What you need to know: This standard straw broom set comes with an upright dustpan and four layers of bristles for easy cleanup.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly Yanxus straw broom set offers a pan design that enables fast dust transfer. The dustpan stays upright, so there’s no need to bend over to clean, and the pan has teeth that clean any debris and dust out of the bristles.

What you should consider: This broom and dustpan set will probably not work well for high-volume projects.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

TreeLen Angle Broom and Dustpan

What you need to know: This solid and simple straw broom option from TreeLen cleans up dirt from your floors with an angled brush.

What you’ll love: This TreeLen angle broom and dustpan set features an angular design so that you can clean spaces that are difficult to reach, a foot-wide broom head with fairly thick bristles and an attachable dustpan for simple storage and access.

What you should consider: A few people said that this straw broom’s bristles were too soft.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

