Best spin mop

You shouldn’t be hunched over a mop. A good spin mop is most effective when held at a 45-degree angle from your body, so save yourself the back trouble.

Which spin mop is best?

When was the last time you bought a mop? While a broom that’s been living in the back of your closet can be just as effective after many years of use, mops have a relatively short shelf life. They get dirtier, heavier and more difficult to use over time. Try a spin mop instead.

The best spin mops for the home make an undesirable but necessary chore a whole lot simpler. The O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, a top pick, earned high marks for its ease of use and its ability to fit into narrow spaces and tight corners. Here’s everything to consider when shopping for a spin mop.

What to know before you buy a spin mop

Advantages

Spin mops have several advantages over regular mops. Unlike a regular mop head, which seems to stay sopping wet no matter how hard you squeeze it, spin mop heads retain just enough moisture to clean properly. No more gross dirty mop water getting on your feet or your floors taking forever to dry.

Spin mops get their name from the mechanism inside their bucket that spins water out of the mop head, similar to how a salad spinner dries lettuce. Since it’s easier to rinse your mop, you’ll do it more often, which makes the cleaning process faster and more effective.

Ease of use

Your spin mop should come with a bucket, a handle and a mop head. Some models may also come with other accessories. Your bucket and your mop should assemble quickly out of the box. Make sure to follow manufacturer instructions for proper use and care.

Mopping isn’t scrubbing. A mop should glide across the floor and turn on a dime without issue. A mop that doubles as a workout isn’t a mop that you’ll keep around for very long.

Handle design

A spin mop’s handle should be sturdy and not bend or break when wet or stuck on a corner. Most spin mops have a handle that arrives in multiple parts that you have to assemble. It’s a good idea to test the handle before you wet the mop. Use it to dust the floor and see how it holds up. If it’s even a little bit flimsy, return it. It won’t get any better once you add water.

If you’re on the shorter or taller side, be sure to select a spin mop with a telescoping handle that can be adjusted to a comfortable height.

What to look for in a quality spin mop

Bucket design

Remember that you’re going to have to fill your bucket with water and put it down on the floor. Then you’ll have to pick it up once you’re done and dump it outside or in the sink. This can be a heavy task for older adults or anyone with back problems. If this is a concern, look for spin mop buckets with wheels on the bottom and/or built-in drain spouts.

Another important bucket design feature is the splash guard. It’s easy to spill water while moving the bucket or using your mop. Stop that spill with a splash guard.

Spin mechanism

The salad spinner-like mechanism that dries out your mop head operates via a foot pedal built into the bucket or via a lever on the mop handle. The foot pedal option is convenient, but if you press the pedal too hard, it can be easy to accidentally knock over the bucket, especially if it’s not too full.

The lever on the mop handle option makes it easier to prevent accidents, but it also may not get the mop head quite as dry. It could also prove difficult for those with arthritis or issues with grip strength.

Multiple mop heads

Some spin mops will come with multiple mop heads for different uses. They may be bigger, smaller or have special scrubbing features. Be sure to utilize each mop head for its intended use.

Other models will come with multiple types of the same mop head. While microfiber mop heads are machine washable, it’s still a good idea to replace them after several months. If your mop doesn’t move as easily as it used to, or if your floors still seem dirty after cleaning, the likely culprit is a mop head that needs replacing.

How much you can expect to spend on a spin mop

A low-end spin mop will run you $20-$30. Keep a close eye on user reviews in this category as cheaper models are made from cheaper materials and may not hold up well over time. Mid-range spin mops with better construction and more features cost around $30-$50. High-end models aren’t too much extra. They generally fall between $50-$70.

Spin mop FAQ

Can I use spin mops on any type of hard floor?

A. Yes. If you’re concerned, use your spin mop dry first and pick up any dirt, dust or hair. This will decrease the risk of scratches when you add water.

What’s the best way to wash a spin mop head?

A. Follow manufacturer instructions, but in general, mop heads can be placed on a gentle cycle in the washing machine with a mild detergent. Never use bleach or fabric softener. Hang and air dry. If you’re not washing your mop head after each use, it’s a good idea to at least let the mop head hang and air dry before storing.

What are the best spin mops to buy?

Top spin mop

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop

What you need to know: Quality construction and a smart design make this spin mop the best overall choice for most buyers.

What you’ll love: The triangle mop head design makes cleaning corners and other tight spaces simple. The microfiber mop head is machine washable.

What you should consider: The bucket is smaller compared to other models on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top spin mop for the money

Simpli-Magic Spin Mop with Foot Pedal

What you need to know: This model has all the features you’d want in a spin mop for a fair price.

What you’ll love: The bucket features a convenient carrying handle and easy-to-use foot pedal. It comes with three mop heads.

What you should consider: Taller users may find the handle too short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Twist and Shout Original Hand Push Spin Mop

What you need to know: The unique design features of this spin mop make cleaning a breeze.

What you’ll love: The self-wringing mop allows you to clean faster and easier, and the head can rotate to fit under furniture. The mop heads last for up to a year.

What you should consider: This model is pricier than others, and some users say the handle doesn’t hold up well over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

