Best Bed Bath & Beyond Black Friday deals

Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers can now enjoy in-store and curbside pickup options, as well as free self-serve wrapping stations at most locations.

What are the best Black Friday deals at Bed Bath & Beyond?

Wondering what Bed Bath & Beyond has in store for Black Friday? If it’s anything like last year’s sales event, shoppers may see prices slashed by 50% or more on top brands like Calphalon, Instant Pot and Shark — just to name a few.

With thousands of home goods available, shoppers are excited to see which ones are a part of the Black Friday sale. After all, between deep discounts and store coupons, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers may finish their holiday shopping with more money in their pockets than previous years — but they’ll need to start researching deals now to get the most bang for their buck on Black Friday.

Here’s what you need to know about Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday sale

What is on sale during Black Friday at Bed Bath & Beyond?

Bed Bath & Beyond is expected to follow suit with last year’s Black Friday sale by slashing prices on dozens, if not hundreds of top products. Depending on how the sale pans out, shoppers may pick up vacuums, small kitchen appliances, beauty tools or bedding at 50% off or more.

Bed Bath & Beyond’s early Black Friday deals

While Black Friday is a few weeks away, Bed Bath & Beyond has already kicked off early sales with Deals and Steals. The dedicated page on the retailer’s website boasts impressive markdowns on some of their bestselling products. On average, products are discounted 25-40%, and when shoppers scroll down to the Clearance & Savings section, they’ll discover last-call discounts as high as 50-75% off.

It may seem early to partake in a holiday gift haul at Bed Bath & Beyond, but many shoppers feel the pre-Black Friday deals are more than worthwhile. Not only are prices competitive, but the products are also available now — which may not be the case later in the season.

How to save during Bed Bath & Beyond’s Black Friday sale

Sign up for deals emails

An easy way to stay on top of upcoming Black Friday deals is by subscribing to Bed Bath & Beyond’s deals email list. Shoppers can also sign up to receive text alerts and coupons, and they may receive a bonus coupon just for subscribing. Another way to follow the retailer’s upcoming sales is by signing up for the BestReviews email list, which features shopping guides and tips all year round.

Roundup Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Bed Bath & Beyond is well-known for its store coupons, namely ones that offer 20% off a single item or $10 off a $30 purchase. During peak shopping times, including the holidays, the retailer sometimes has coupons that are 20% off a total purchase or $20 off a $100 purchase. To boot, shoppers can now use current, nonexpired coupons for online purchases.

Some Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers have become BEYOND+ members. When they join for $29 per year, they receive 20% off their entire purchases and free standard shipping. According to some shoppers, it’s more convenient than hauling around a stack of the retailer’s coupons.

Depending on how Bed Bath & Beyond runs its Black Friday sale, shoppers may be able to apply coupons to already-discounted products to stack their savings. However, it’s essential to read the fine print on the coupons and Black Friday circular, as certain brands and purchases may be excluded.

Research products

Deep research before Black Friday can help Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers find better deals. Not only does it eliminate impulse buys the day of the event — which often results in buyer’s remorse — they can add products to their cart for quick checkout when prices drop. Key features shoppers should compare in products include specifications, size or capacity and for tech devices, compatibility and minimum requirements.

Top products we hope to see on sale at Bed Bath & Beyond on Black Friday

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Smart Brewer

Keurig’s first smart coffee maker is convenient and fun to use with app-based brew customization. The Keurig features a sleek redesign and a smaller footprint than previous models.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

NutriBullet Pro Nutrient Extractor

A favorite personal blender, this NutriBullet whips up nutritious drinks and foods in no time with a powerful 900W motor. It comes with a travel-friendly 24-ounce to-go cup.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Breville The Barista Express Espresso Machine

Besides fine craftsmanship and curb appeal, this Breville espresso machine lets users craft barista-quality drinks. The machine has a built-in conical burr grinder that extracts maximum flavor.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Oneida Moda 75-Piece Flatware Set

This Oneida flatware set is suitable for everyday use given its simple, timeless aesthetic. The set features Oneida’s signature quality and features heavy, well-balanced pieces.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Moen Magnetix Six-Function Showerhead

The Moen showerhead is a true bathroom upgrade with six nature-inspired water stream patterns. The magnetized design features a docking system with a quick-release mechanism.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Calphalon Premier Space-Saving Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set

Made by a favorite cookware brand, this hard anodized cookware set covers all your kitchen needs and withstands the test of time. Each piece is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

UGG Grayson Striped Three-Piece Comforter Set

Cozy and comfortable, this plush UGG bedding set features a soft faux-fur comfort with matching pillow shams. It’s available in two neutral designs that will complement most bedroom decor.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Serta Down Fiber Sleep Pillow Collection

This hotel-grade pillow has a luxurious design with down and feather fill with a 300 thread count cotton shell. It’s available in two varieties that accommodate side or back sleepers.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Samsonite Opto PC 2 20-Inch Hardside Spinner Carry-On

A built-to-last carry-on, this Samsonite spinner has modern features like built-in TSA locks and a protective power bank pocket. The spinner is easy to maneuver and weighs less than seven pounds.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Shark Wandvac Cordless Stick Vacuum

Lightweight yet powerful, this cordless stick vacuum has a self-cleaning brush roll that prevents hair tangles. The vacuum can be used on all floors and surfaces, including tile and area rugs.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Electric Toothbrush

The electric toothbrush offers five brushing settings, including gentle ones for gum care and sensitive teeth. It promises to remove up to seven times more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond

BaByliss PRO Nano 1-inch Titanium Flat Iron

This premium flat iron is perfect for straightening hair as well as creating loose curls or beachy waves. It offers a whopping 50 heat settings up to 450 degrees.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

