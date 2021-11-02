Best testosterone booster

Which testosterone boosters are best?

Many people experience the physical and emotional effects of growing older. People of middle-age can feel depressed, fatigued and disinterested in social activities they used to enjoy. While poor diet, lack of exercise and scattered sleep patterns can contribute to these issues, they could also mean that your testosterone levels are lower than they should be.

Traditional medicine often approaches testosterone replacement with prescription medicines, injections or implants. These treatments often have significant side effects which should be discussed with a medical professional. There are many natural supplements that organically increase testosterone levels and address energy, stamina and even help people build muscle while losing weight. For this kind of impact with natural ingredients, the top choice is the long-trusted Force Factor X180 Ignite Free Testosterone Booster.

What to know before you buy a testosterone booster

The symptoms of low testosterone are complex

The impact of testosterone is multifaceted in the human body. It can affect sex drive, as well as red blood cell production, fat storage, muscle mass and even emotions. The outward symptoms of low testosterone are many: low libido, weight gain, depression, insomnia, erectile dysfunction, brittle bones and loss of muscle mass. There are other medical and psychological conditions that can also cause some of these symptoms, so consult your health care professional to make sure that increasing your testosterone is the right step for you.

Low testosterone is a natural part of the aging process

Low testosterone levels are not anyone’s fault. It happens to all people as they get older. Understanding this hormonal cycle should dissipate any guilt or feelings of inadequacy.

Supplements aren’t the only way to increase testosterone

Natural supplements are an excellent way to help your body increase its testosterone levels, but there are other proven ways, also. Eating a healthier diet, exercising regularly and losing weight all have been shown to help with increased testosterone as people age. Lowering stress and limiting alcohol consumption can also be helpful.

What to look for in a quality testosterone booster

D-aspartic acid

D-aspartic acid is an amino acid neurotransmitter known to stimulate the production of testosterone. It is widely known to be very effective at increasing muscle mass and jump-starting libido. Mid-priced and premium-priced testosterone boosters often include D-aspartic acid in its ingredients, so carefully review the ingredient list.

Sustainably sourced herbs

As you review testosterone boosters, you will see herbal names such as horny goat weed, fenugreek seed, rhodiola and ashwagandha. Each of these herbs are used as treatments for increasing testosterone. Look for products where the herbs are sustainably sourced and are free of glutens and other additives.

Dosage

Most testosterone boosters are packed in quantities of 30- or 60-day supplies. Each supplement may require a different number of capsules to take each day, so be sure to read the instructions carefully.

How much you can expect to spend on a testosterone booster

The range of prices for testosterone boosters runs from $10 to over $50 for a 30-day supply. Lower cost products cost between $10-$20, but generally only provide basic supplements without any nutritional support. Mid-range boosters tend to run from $20-$35, while premium boosters may run $50 or higher and usually incorporate other ingredients that support the body’s key functions associated with testosterone production.

Testosterone booster FAQ

How quickly will testosterone boosters affect how I feel?

A. In general, most people will experience some observable change within 10 days of starting a testosterone booster. Each body is different so it could happen sooner or possibly take longer. For people with significantly low testosterone levels, it could take 6-8 weeks to experience noticeable improvement.

How do I find out what my testosterone levels are?

A. Your doctor can run a simple blood test to determine your current testosterone levels. There are also several at-home test kits available, though some are quite expensive.

What are the best testosterone boosters to buy?

Top testosterone booster

Force Factor Test X180 Ignite Free Testosterone Booster

What you need to know: This best-selling testosterone booster increases stamina with a special fenugreek seed extract.

What you’ll love: With natural energy-boosting ingredients, this testosterone booster builds muscle and burns fat. It is recommended for people coming back from an injury or trying to lose weight. The product has a long history of success.

What you should consider: Results can take a while to experience and may be enhanced in conjunction with protein supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top testosterone booster for the money

Lean Nutraceuticals MD Certified Testosterone Booster

What you need to know: This physician-designed testosterone booster increases energy, performance and libido.

What you’ll love: This testosterone booster only requires a single-capsule dose. It is manufactured without any harmful additives, GMOs, preservatives or allergens.

What you should consider: An increase in libido has been limited for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LifeSeasons Masculini-T Testosterone Support

What you need to know: Natural ingredients that help boost stamina and sex drive are included in this testosterone booster.

What you’ll love: Clinically-tested ingredients promote energy, stamina and vitality, and focus on overall health. Short-term effects can be felt within 2 hours and long-term consistency achievable in 2 months.

What you should consider: There have been reports of increased appetite and cravings while taking this booster.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

