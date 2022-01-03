Best rhodiola supplement

Rhodiola is an adaptogen, a category of plants believed to help the body resist and adapt to biological stress.

Which rhodiola supplements are best?

Rhodiola rosea is a flowering plant that grows in Arctic regions worldwide. For hundreds of years, traditional medicine practitioners in Russia, China and Scandinavia have been using the plant to treat depression, fatigue and altitude sickness. Today, you can find the herb as the primary ingredient in many dietary supplements.

The current rarity of the plant means that the quality of supplements can vary dramatically. Now Foods Rhodiola Adaptogenic Herb Capsules are the top pick because they’re suitable for vegans and backed by a reputable brand.

What to know before you buy a rhodiola supplement

Benefits of rhodiola

As with all stress support supplements, some brands that sell rhodiola may tout impressive health benefits, and there have been quite a few legitimate studies on the rhodiola plant that seem to confirm the following benefits.

Like other adaptogens, there is evidence that taking a rhodiola supplement may improve your body’s ability to handle stress.

Some research suggests that rhodiola may reduce the symptoms of chronic fatigue, thereby providing a myriad of other benefits like improved mood and concentration.

While there haven’t been any human trials yet, some studies on animals show that salidroside, one of the active compounds in rhodiola, could be useful as a cancer treatment.

Other animal studies have suggested that taking rhodiola supplements could improve memory and brain function.

Some studies on salidroside have also shown that the compound could be useful for managing blood sugar levels and diabetes.

Side effects and safety

Rhodiola rosea is typically safe to ingest without many reports of significant side effects. That said, when shopping for herbal supplements online, always look for a trusted brand with a history of supplying high-quality, natural products. Check the ingredients list for any additives and look for information about how the company sources their rhodiola.

Some of the rare and mild side effects of taking rhodiola include headache, nausea and dry mouth. Avoid taking the supplements too close to bedtime since they can energize some people.

What to look for in a quality rhodiola supplement

Form

Like most herbal supplements, you can buy rhodiola in capsule, liquid extract or dry powder form. Capsules are perhaps the most popular way to ingest the plant, but you can also add a few drops of rhodiola liquid extract to your favorite beverage or blend the powder into your morning smoothie.

Vegan and vegetarian

Rhodiola rosea itself is a plant, but if you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet, look at the ingredients list to ensure the supplement doesn’t contain gelatin or any other animal-derived ingredients. Most vegan supplements will also state this information in their product details.

Dosage

The recommended dose of rhodiola can vary depending on the supplement, but most suppliers suggest a dose of around 100 to 500 milligrams once a day. A liquid extract supplement will usually tell you approximately how many drops to use for a full dose. Always follow the instructions found on the packaging for complete information.

How much you can expect to spend on a rhodiola supplement

The cost of a rhodiola supplement usually depends on its form, quality and how potent it is. Most people can expect to spend around $10-$30 for a container of 60 capsules, or about 20-50 cents per dose.

Rhodiola supplement FAQ

Does rhodiola interact with any medications?

A. Rhodiola can lower blood pressure excessively when combined with other blood pressure medication. If you take any prescription medication, talk with your doctor before taking a rhodiola supplement.

Can I take rhodiola every day?

A. Rhodiola supplements appear to be safe to take every day but talk with a healthcare professional if you’re feeling unsure.

What are the best rhodiola supplements to buy?

Top rhodiola supplement

Now Foods Rhodiola Adaptogenic Herb Capsules

What you need to know: This popular rhodiola supplement is potent, vegan-friendly and easy to take.

What you’ll love: Backed by an herbal supplement company that’s been around for over 50 years, this rhodiola supplement is vegan and free of genetically modified organisms. Each capsule contains 500 milligrams of rhodiola, which is more potent than many supplements.

What you should consider: This natural supplement is more expensive than most rhodiola capsules.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Top rhodiola supplement for the money

Thorne Research Rhodiola Capsules

What you need to know: A newcomer to the herbal supplement industry, Thorne Research has already earned a reputation for carrying high-quality and affordable supplements.

What you’ll love: Thorne Research is very transparent about its testing and formulation process. Users report a supplement that reduces stress and gives them a small energy boost. More affordable than other brands, these supplements are also gluten-free.

What you should consider: The relatively small dose of 100 milligrams means that you may need to take the capsules multiple times a day to feel the effects.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Nature’s Answer Rhodiola Root Liquid Extract

What you need to know: This rhodiola liquid extract is potent and suitable for vegans and people who don’t like swallowing pills.

What you’ll love: The liquid supplement is alcohol-free and contains a simple formula of just rhodiola root extract, vegetable glycerin and purified water. Users can place drops under their tongue or add drops to water.

What you should consider: The small bottle may be used up quickly if you choose to take the supplement every day.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

