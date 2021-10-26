Best multivitamin for women

Whether you’re a picky eater, following a special diet or experiencing a high level of stress, there is always a multivitamin to ensure you’re getting enough vitamins and minerals.

Which multivitamins for women are best?

Not everyone eats a balanced diet all the time, which is why taking a multivitamin can be a great way to meet your nutrient needs. If you are a woman, choosing the right one for you isn’t always straightforward because of your special needs.

To get it right, choose a product that includes a sufficient amount of the key nutrients that your body needs. A top pick, in this regard, is Centrum Multivitamin for Women, which is formulated with key vitamins and minerals like iron, calcium and folic acid.

What to know before you buy a multivitamin for women

Whole food vs. Synthetic

While whole-food-based multivitamins condense and concentrate fruits and vegetables, synthetic multivitamins are made from chemicals that mimic the natural way the body takes in the nutrients from food. Generally, whole-food vitamins are more easily absorbed by the body than synthetic vitamins. After absorption, the body excretes the rest of the whole food or natural vitamins that it doesn’t use, but excess synthetic vitamins are stored in the liver as substances that can be harmful to the body. If you are looking to choose a whole-food multivitamin, you can find them by looking for labels like natural, organic or whole food on the packaging.

Nutritional need

Not everyone needs to take a multivitamin, but there are certain groups of people who may need to take a multivitamin supplement. If you are a woman and pregnant, breastfeeding or trying to conceive, a multivitamin containing folic acid can be very helpful. Following a restricted diet can also increase your need for supplements of vitamins like B12 and D. Conditions like cancer, diabetes and pancreatitis can also impair absorption or digestion of important vitamins and minerals. Regardless of your condition, it is always best to talk to your doctor before you take any multivitamin.

Age

One of the realities of growing older is that you may not be able to get all your necessary nutrients from your food. This may be due to your increasing age or as a result of certain conditions relating to that age group. For instance, if you are a woman between the ages of 15 and 49, you will have a greater need for iron as a result of menstruation. There is also a higher risk of vitamin B6, B12 or D deficiency in women over the age of 50. Specifically, older adults, regardless of gender, may have an impaired B12 absorption rate due to a reduction in stomach acid secretion.

What to look for in a quality multivitamin for women

Type

The three most common types of multivitamin supplements are tablets, soft gel capsules and liquids. Tablets are usually the least expensive but when they come as larger pills, it may be a struggle for some people to swallow them. Softgels capsules are better absorbed in the body than tablets and are often more palatable. Liquid multivitamins are the easiest to swallow, but may not be as portable as the other options when it comes to taking it with you on the go.

Specialty ingredients

If you are a woman between the age of 15 and 49, you may need to supplement your diet with iron. If you choose to take a supplement, check that the product is sufficient to meet your daily requirements. If you are pregnant or trying to conceive, you should look out for supplements that contain prenatal vitamins such as folic acid, vitamins, A, C, D and E, iron, zinc, copper and magnesium. Multivitamins that contain docosahexaenoic acid — usually referred to as DHA — are also a great choice for pregnant women, since the nutrient is important for your baby’s brain-tissue growth and function.

Allergies

Although it is rare, some people may experience allergies when taking multivitamins. When this happens, the allergic reaction may be due to a single vitamin or an ingredient used in the formulation such as whey, soy or corn starch. Some multivitamins also contain fish oil supplements, which may cause a reaction in people who are allergic to fish. Common symptoms of an allergic reaction include headache, itchiness, skin rashes, hives, sneezing and nasal congestion. Always take note of what you feel after taking a multivitamin and discuss it with your doctor.

How much you can expect to spend on multivitamins for women

On average, multivitamins for women cost between $10-$50 per bottle. The cheaper options are usually generic brands, while the more expensive products often contain organic ingredients or fermented probiotics.

Multivitamins for women FAQ

Can pregnant women take multivitamins?

A. There are essential vitamins and minerals that you need as a pregnant woman: These vitamins, known as prenatal vitamins, include folic acid, iron, vitamin D, calcium, zinc, copper, magnesium and vitamin B12.

Is taking multivitamins right for everyone?

A. Not everyone needs multivitamins, but there are special populations, such as older adults, people who have undergone weight loss or surgery and individuals on a special diet such as a vegan diet or any low-calorie diet who may benefit from taking a multivitamin.

What’s the best multivitamin for women to buy?

Top multivitamin for women

Centrum Multivitamin for Women

What you need to know: This multivitamin for women contains iron and antioxidants to boost your energy level, support immunity and metabolism and maintain your overall health.

What you’ll love: The tablets are smooth-coated and easy to take. The multivitamin is also made with gluten-free, non-genetically modified ingredients. It is packed with antioxidants including zinc, beta-carotene and vitamins C and E to support your normal immune function.

What you should consider: Some users complained about having an upset stomach and nausea after taking the multivitamin.

Top multivitamin for women for the money

One a Day Women’s Multivitamin

What you need to know: This daily multivitamin is specially designed to address the health concerns of women relating to the heart, skin, immune system and bones.

What you’ll love: It is free of ingredients like gluten, wheat, dairy, artificial flavors, and artificial sweeteners that may be harmful or trigger allergic reactions. It contains essential vitamins including vitamins A, C, D, E, K and the B vitamins.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the pills are big and hard to swallow.

Worth checking out

New Chapter Women’s Multivitamin

What you need to know: Formulated using the fermented nutrients of whole food products, this women’s multivitamin helps to maintain your overall health.

What you’ll love: It includes superfood herbs like elderberry, ginger and organic turmeric. The multivitamin is easy to digest and gentle on the stomach. It is certified gluten-free and can be taken if you are on a gluten-free diet.

What you should consider: If you react badly to yeast, this multivitamin may not be ideal because the blend is fermented in yeast.

