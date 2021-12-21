Best maqui berry supplement

Most maqui berry supplements are made with freeze-dried maqui berries. Freeze drying is the best way to get all of the antioxidants and vitamins from the berry.

Which maqui berry supplements are best?

Maqui berries are a fruit native to South America. The fruit, leaves and stem have been used medicinally for centuries for its variety of health benefits. Maqui berries are considered a superfruit as they are rich in antioxidants. The berries reduce inflammation, help regulate blood sugar levels and have benefits for heart health.

If you’re looking for a maqui berry supplement, our top choice is Paradise Maqui Berry Capsules for the full spectrum of health benefits that they provide.

What to know before you buy a maqui berry supplement

What is maqui berry?

Maqui berries, known scientifically as Aristotelia chilensis, are reminiscent of blueberries in look and of blackberries in taste. The berry is native to South America and has been used for centuries for its medicinal benefits and antioxidant-rich properties. Its superfruit benefits are similar to açaí berries and elderberries.

The macqui’s specific blend of antioxidants contains anthocyanins. It is also fiber-rich, nutrient-rich and mineral-rich. It contains vitamins such as vitamin A, C and E, and the minerals potassium, iron and calcium. Maqui berries also have omega-3 fatty acids.

While the berry is widely available in places where it’s natively grown, like Chile, it can be hard to find locally in the United States. Freeze-dried maqui berry and maqui berry powder are the readily available options for supplements.

What are the benefits of a maqui berry supplement?

The maqui berry helps in detoxification, cleansing and immune support. It may also support weight loss and management.

Maqui berries contain three-times more antioxidants than blackberries. Antioxidants fight against free radicals and protect your body from disease, damage and inflammation. Maqui berries are rich in anthocyanins, an antioxidant that is responsible for most of the berry’s health benefits. Maqui berries also promote the growth of good bacteria in your digestive system. The plant compounds in maqui berries restructure your gut’s microbiome and promote the multiplication and absorption of good gut bacteria.

People with heart disease, arthritis, lung conditions or type 2 diabetes may benefit from maqui berry supplements. The berry works to reduce inflammation common with these diseases that appear in the blood vessels. This is especially beneficial for preventing heart disease.

Maqui berry supplements are often used to help regulate blood sugar in the body. The anthocyanins in maqui berries reduce and help balance blood sugar levels.

How do you take maqui berry supplements?

Maqui juice, capsules or powders are easy to add to your diet. Powders are typically made from freeze-dried maqui berries. Freeze drying ensures the berry retains its antioxidant properties. Add the juice or powder to your favorite smoothie or shake. If taking capsule supplements, look at the dosage and directions for proper intake. Capsules may contain a higher concentrated amount of maqui berry. Capsules are typically 400 milligrams or more of maqui berry extract.

What to look for in a quality maqui berry supplement

Form

Maqui berry supplements come in juice, capsule or powder form. If you have trouble swallowing pills, consider powder supplements or maqui berry juice.

Quality

When choosing a maqui berry supplement, look for ingredients sourced from South America. Look for capsules that come from Chile or Patagonia. Also, look for organic ingredients. Organic means it is free of preservatives and other chemicals. You can trust your supplement to be safe and higher quality than others. It’s important to buy supplements that have been independently tested for quality control, so check the brand’s website to ensure it’s been tested for efficacy and potency.

Precautions

If you have allergies to certain fruits, consult with your doctor before taking maqui berry supplements. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not take maqui berry supplements. Also, if you are taking any prescribed medications, consult with your doctor to make sure they will not interact negatively with the supplement.

How much you can expect to spend on a maqui berry supplement

Like most supplements, maqui berry supplements are relatively inexpensive, typically priced at $10-$25.

Maqui berry supplement FAQ

What do maqui berries taste like?

A. Maqui berries are similar in taste to blackberries. They are both sweet and tart. Some berries may have notes of earthiness.

What is the difference between maqui berries and açaí berries?

A. Maqui and açaí berries both contain the antioxidant compound anthocyanin. However, maqui berries have up to thirty times more antioxidants than açaí.

What are the best maqui berry supplements to buy?

Top maqui berry supplement

Paradise Maqui Berry Capsules

What you need to know: These certified organic capsules contain freeze-dried maqui berries and powerful antioxidants to promote strength, endurance and overall vitality.

What you’ll love: They are vegetarian-friendly, gluten-free and contain the active whole spectrum of maqui berry extract to capture the full benefits of the berry.

What you should consider: People who have difficulty swallowing pills may not like these supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Top maqui berry supplement for the money

Swanson Full Spectrum Maqui Berry Capsules

What you need to know: These capsules contain 400 milligrams of maqui berry and pack an antioxidant punch to keep you feeling your best.

What you’ll love: They’re cost-effective and safety guaranteed. The capsules are formulated no more than 24 months from the date of manufacture.

What you should consider: These capsules are not vegan and contain gelatin, an animal-by-product.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Terrasoul Superfoods Maqui Berry Powder

What you need to know: This certified organic maqui berry powder is made with freeze-dried maqui berries and mixes easily into your favorite smoothie or shake.

What you’ll love: It’s vegan, non-GMO and only contains freeze-dried maqui berries. No other ingredients are in this powder, meaning it’s pure and high quality.

What you should consider: This powder is more expensive than other maqui berry supplements and only contains 4 ounces of powder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lilliana Winkworth writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.