Best licorice root supplement

Licorice root was used in Ancient Egypt to flavor drinks for pharaohs.

Which licorice root supplements are best?

Licorice root is one of the world’s oldest herbal remedies. It comes from the licorice plant, scientifically known as “Glycyrrhiza glabra,” and is native to Western Asia, Southern Europe and the Middle East. It is used to treat a variety of health issues such as ulcers, constipation and upper respiratory infections. Keep in mind that licorice root is a potent herb that can have dangerous side effects if overused.

If you’re looking for a licorice root supplement, consider Nature’s Answer Licorice Root Herbal Supplement. This organic supplement comes in tincture form and is highly concentrated, with 1,000 milligrams of licorice root per serving.

What to know before you buy a licorice root supplement

What licorice root is

Licorice root comes from the licorice plant and has been used for centuries for its medicinal benefits. It also is used to flavor medicines, drinks and candies. Licorice root contains hundreds of plant compounds. Its most active ingredient is glycyrrhizin, says Examine. Glycyrrhizin gives the licorice root its taste and its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. It’s believed to treat ailments such as heartburn, ulcers, bronchitis, eczema, constipation and menstrual cramps.

Why you take licorice root

Licorice root has a wide range of potential health benefits. The most common uses of the supplement are to soothe digestive issues, treat upper respiratory ailments and reduce inflammation. Other uses include soothing menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes and treating viral and bacterial infections. Licorice tea may also soothe sore throats and help treat canker sores.

The acid found in glycyrrhizin aids digestion and reduces acid reflux, heartburn and ulcers, says Examine. The anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory compounds found in licorice root may help prevent certain cancer cell growth, but this research is limited to animal studies. These compounds also relieve asthma and other upper respiratory issues.

Licorice root may also protect against cavities as its antibacterial properties fight against bacteria linked to tooth decay. Other potential benefits that require more research for complete effectiveness are aiding in diabetes, boosting weight loss and help in treating hepatitis C.

When used topically, the compounds in licorice root that have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antiviral effects are great for treating skin conditions such as eczema.

Side effects

While the short-term use of licorice root is considered safe, licorice root has potentially dangerous side effects when overconsumed. Its active ingredient, glycyrrhizin, is linked to its adverse effects. An abundance of glycyrrhizin in your body can lead to low potassium levels, high blood pressure, muscle weakness and abnormal heart rhythms. It can also result in reduced libido, missed periods, kidney failure, congestive heart failure and excess fluid in the lungs.

Licorice root can also interact negatively with other medications and is not recommended for people with high blood pressure.

Consult your physician before taking licorice root supplements.

What to look for in a quality licorice root supplement

Organic ingredients

Organic licorice root supplements are free from chemicals and preservatives. Organic supplements are generally considered safer and higher quality. Look at the ingredient label on the supplement to ensure it is organically made and sustainably sourced.

Form

Licorice root supplements come as tea, tinctures, capsules or powder. People who have difficulty swallowing or ingesting pills should use tea, tincture or powder. If you dislike the taste of licorice root, consider a powder. Powders are mixed into shakes or smoothies and mask the natural taste of licorice root.

Dosage

It is not advisable to ingest more than 100 grams of licorice root per day. Also, do not consume licorice root for an extended period of time. Note that some products do not list the exact amount of glycyrrhizin in the supplement, so consult with your doctor to ensure you are taking the right dose.

How much you can expect to spend on a licorice root supplement

Licorice root supplements range in price from $10 to over $20 depending on quality and form of supplement. Powders tend to cost more than tinctures and capsules.

Licorice root supplement FAQ

Is it safe to take licorice root every day?

A. No. You should not take licorice root every day. Large doses or chronic use of licorice root can be bad for your health. It can cause dehydration, hypertension, hypokalemia and electrolyte imbalance.

Who should not take licorice root?

A. Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding should not consume licorice root. People with kidney disease, liver ailments, high blood pressure or heart disease should also avoid licorice root as it may lead to health complications. Children should not take licorice root.

What are the best licorice root supplements to buy?

Top licorice root supplement

Nature’s Answer Licorice Root Herbal Supplement

What you need to know: This tincture supports digestive health and is made with 1,000 milligrams of licorice root per serving.

What you’ll love: It’s highly concentrated and quality-controlled to give you the purest form of licorice root extract in every bottle.

What you should consider: Tinctures are administered orally underneath the tongue. Some consumers may find the tincture has a bitter taste.



Top licorice root supplement for the money

Nature’s Way Licorice Root Capsules

What you need to know: This plant-derived capsule soothes digestion and has 900 milligrams of licorice root per serving.

What you’ll love: It’s cost-effective, vegetarian, gluten-free and comes from a trusted brand with over 40 years of experience.

What you should consider: If you have trouble swallowing or ingesting pills, capsules may not be the best option for you.



Worth checking out

Organic Licorice Root Extract Powder

What you need to know: This organic powder is added to smoothies or shakes to support digestion, energy, immunity and respiratory health.

What you’ll love: It’s gluten-free with no added preservatives or flavors and can be taken daily or between meals. Powder is a great licorice root alternative for consumers who have trouble swallowing or ingesting pills.

What you should consider: It’s more expensive than licorice root capsules or tinctures and needs to be mixed with a liquid in order to be consumed.



