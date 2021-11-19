Best keto supplement

When the keto diet was developed nearly a century ago, its main focus was treating epilepsy, not losing weight.

Which keto supplements are best?

The keto diet has become one of the most popular diets in the United States. This low-carb, high-fat approach leads to weight loss and other health benefits that are purported to include management of diabetes, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and even some cancers.

Over $2.5 billion in keto supplements are sold in the United States every year. There are many different types of supplements that support a ketogenic lifestyle, but there are many factors that can determine which supplements are best for you and your overall health goals. For a high-quality, reliable supplement that controls blood sugar levels, the top choice is Nature’s Plus KetoLiving Sugar Control.

What to know before you buy keto supplements

What is ketosis?

The simplest definition of ketosis is a metabolic state when the body begins using fat for its energy instead of carbohydrates. Ketosis is attained over time as you limit your carbohydrate intake to only 20 to 50 grams daily while increasing your consumption of proteins and fats like those found in eggs, meat, fish, and nuts.

You can test your blood or urine to see if you have entered ketosis, but there are telling symptoms such as dry mouth, frequent urination, and a decreased appetite.

What are your long-term goals with a keto diet?

Each person may have a different motivation for starting a ketogenic diet. Many people are trying to lose weight. Others are looking to control their blood sugar or fight off free radicals in the body. Bodybuilders and serious athletes also may pursue this diet for their training purposes. Make sure that the supplements you are purchasing are designed for the specific benefits that you want the keto diet to provide for you.

Are you medically cleared to start a keto diet?

Any time you are altering your body’s metabolism, you should make sure that you have been cleared by your doctor or medical professional. Because the initial changes can cause significant responses from the body’s systems, people with kidney damage, Type 1 diabetes, liver or pancreatic conditions, pregnant or nursing women, or anyone who has undergone gallbladder removal should not pursue a keto diet. For more information on all the pros and cons of a keto diet, check out the Best Reviews summary on best keto supplements.

What to look for in quality keto supplements

MCT Oil

Medium-chain triglycerides are healthy fats found in coconut and palm oils that can be used for immediate fuel while on the keto diet.

7-oxo-DHEA

This hormone assists weight loss by speeding up your metabolism and increasing lean body mass and muscle.

Beta-hydroxybutyrate

BHB is a source of external ketones that help the body get back into ketosis, which increases energy, focus, and spurs weight loss.

L-Glutamine

This amino acid is important because it serves as an antioxidant. Glutamine levels can get low on a keto diet, especially with a rigorous exercise program, so L-Glutamine supplements can help restore the body’s levels.

Electrolytes

Since the kidneys will begin dumping excess water during a keto diet, you will quickly lose important minerals like potassium, sodium, calcium, and magnesium. These are critical for the function of your nervous system. Restoring your electrolyte levels are crucial for your body’s overall health and keeping the symptoms of the keto flu to a minimum.

Pill vs. Powder

Pills tend to be more cost-effective and easier to transport but keep in mind that most powders include a lot more ingredients so that you get a bigger bang for your buck with powders that mix into beverages and smoothies.

How much you can expect to spend on keto supplements

Pill-form keto supplements start at $11 per bottle for MCT soft gels and increase to $20 to $29 for electrolyte and DHEA supplements. Powder-form keto supplements, many of them collagen-based, are priced $30 to $39, while the higher-end powders, often with BHB and other keto supplements, cost $50 to $70.

Keto supplement FAQ

What is the “keto flu”?

A. This is a group of symptoms that typically manifest two to seven days after you start a keto diet. Headaches, nausea, constipation, brain fog, and trouble sleeping are some of the more common symptoms. The symptoms eventually subside as the body adjusts, but for some people, the keto flu is uncomfortable enough that they stop the diet altogether.

Is the keto diet the same thing as the Atkins diet?

A. Both popular diets include a significant reduction in carbohydrates, but two key differences are that the Atkins diet allows the dieter to eat as much protein as they want, while keto diets strictly limit protein intake. Additionally, while the keto diet focuses on keeping the body in a state of ketosis, the Atkins diet eventually reintroduces carbohydrates into the diet, thus breaking ketosis.

What are the best keto supplements to buy?

Top keto supplement

Nature’s Plus KetoLiving Sugar Control

What you need to know: This keto supplement is all-natural and provides advanced support for fat burning and sugar balance.

What you’ll love: Plant-based and incorporating berberine, this keto supplement controls blood sugar levels and encourages optimal weight management. Chromium improves insulin sensitivity, and cinnamon, banana, and garcinia gymnema control glucose levels.

What you should consider: There were a few reports of not noticing any difference after taking the supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top keto supplement for the money

Life Extension 7-Keto DHEA

What you need to know: This is an affordable supplement that stimulates metabolism and promotes healthy weight management.

What you’ll love: Made in the United States with mostly non-genetically modified, gluten-free ingredients, this supplement has significant research behind it. Green tea, resveratrol, and a proprietary turmeric extract protect against free radicals. This supplement tends to be easier on the stomach than other DHEA supplements.

What you should consider: Side effects can include increased irritability and acne, so be mindful of this.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Sierra Fit Keto Shake

What you need to know: This keto supplement promotes a ketogenic and low-glycemic diet while tasting great.

What you’ll love: This formulation’s protein and fat complex with a probiotic and enzyme blend support a ketogenic diet. There are no artificial flavors or colors, and the shake formula is gluten-free and non-GMO.

What you should consider: There have been some reviews that this shake product is extra sweet.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

