Which HMB supplement is best?

Building muscle involves a consistent workout routine and proper nutrition, but it can be challenging and take time. Many people use protein shakes and other dietary supplements to help them build muscle more quickly.

Hydroxymethylbutyrate is a chemical produced naturally in your body that has gained popularity as a dietary supplement due to its ability to help build muscle. Supplements such as the Tony Horton PowerLife High Impact Plant Protein Powder With HMB let you consume protein and HMB simultaneously.

What to know before you buy an HMB supplement

What HMB is

HMB is produced when your body breaks down leucine, one of the building blocks of protein. According to the National Institutes of Health, it improves protein metabolism in those with muscular dystrophy. HMB also helps with strength, power, muscle damage, mass and delayed onset muscle soreness in athletes. That’s why it’s a popular supplement for building muscle and preventing muscle loss.

How you take an HMB supplement

Many HMB supplements come in capsules. If you have trouble swallowing pills, it’s essential to consider the size of the capsule when choosing an HMB supplement. HMB also can be purchased in powder form and consumed with your protein shake or smoothie. In some cases, you can buy supplements that contain protein and HMB.

HMB vs. creatine

Athletes use both HMB and creatine, and many use them together. But there are minor differences in their effects. HMB is used to prevent muscle breakdown and support muscle recovery. Creatine is primarily used to boost muscle growth.

What to look for in a quality HMB supplement

Flavor

Many powdered HMB supplements come in vanilla or chocolate. In some cases, they taste chalky even after being blended into a shake. Still, in many cases the flavor is comparable to that of traditional protein powder.

Effectiveness and safety

These supplements can be relatively pricey, so before buying, read the reviews and ensure people noticed improvements after using the one you’re considering for several weeks . HMB isn’t known to have serious side effects, but it’s also good to ensure people didn’t feel bad after taking a particular supplement.

Additional ingredients

HMB is more effective when taken with vitamin D3 or creatine. Many supplements contain both HMB and one of these, so you won’t have to take as many supplements each day. If you plan to use HMB after working out, consider buying a supplement that contains protein to boost muscle recovery.

Also, check the bottle to ensure that other ingredients won’t cause you problems, either ethically or physically. Some contain gelatin or HMB derived from animals, and not all are gluten-free.

How much you can expect to spend on HMB supplements

You can expect to spend anywhere from $22-$40 on a 3-month supply of capsules. HMB powder with protein costs $50-$60 for a 2-week supply.

HMB supplement FAQ

Can you take HMB without exercise?

A. According to the NIH, HMB combined with vitamin D3 enhanced muscle strength and physical function in adults without the need for exercise.

What foods have HMB?

A. HMB is present in many meats, vegetables and fruits, specifically alfalfa and catfish. Still, there is significantly higher concentration in HMB supplements.

Is HMB good for older adults?

A. There are conflicting reports on HMB use by older populations, but many consumers agree that these supplements are effective in older people when taken with vitamin D3.

Does HMB increase testosterone?

A. That’s unclear. According to the NIH, people who used both HMB and creatine were found to have increased testosterone levels after 10 weeks of supplementation. There aren’t any notable studies on testosterone levels before and after taking HMB by itself.

What’s the best HMB supplement to buy?

Top HMB supplement

Tony Horton PowerLife High Impact Plant Protein Powder With HMB

What you need to know: This flavored powder is ideal for those who prefer shakes to capsules.

What you’ll love: It’s available in chocolate and vanilla, and it contains both vitamin D3 and a full clinical dose of HMB, so it will provide muscle support even if you don’t exercise daily. It’s vegan, keto-friendly and non-GMO. After taking this daily, users noticed significant improvement in their strength and endurance.

What you should consider: Many users didn’t like the taste, and it’s pretty expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top HMB supplement for the money

MRM HMB 1000

What you need to know: After using this for a while, most users noticed a change in their muscle mass. .

What you’ll love: The bottle holds 60 gluten-free capsules, and although they’re large, they’re relatively easy to swallow. They doesn’t contain milk, egg, tree nut, fish, peanut, shellfish or soy.

What you should consider: This only contains HMB, so you won’t notice a difference unless you exercise daily or take a daily vitamin D3 supplement.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

Worth checking out

Optimum Nutrition HMB

What you need to know: After taking this for at least a month, users noticed a significant difference in their muscle recovery.

What you’ll love: Users felt these were effective when taken daily. The bottle contains a 1-month supply of HMB.

What you should consider: The capsules are relatively large.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb

