Best fiber supplement

According to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, increasing dietary fiber leads to less daily calorie intake and stabilizing body weight — both important factors in reducing cancer risk.

Which fiber supplement is best?

Americans only consume half of the recommended daily dose of dietary fiber. The benefits of fiber are well documented: it relieves constipation, aids weight loss, maintains healthy levels of blood sugar, lowers cholesterol and even reduces the risk of some cancers.

With all these vital health benefits, many people still struggle to get enough fiber in their daily diet. Fiber supplements are an easy and important way to increase daily fiber. There are different types of supplements in both powder and capsule form. For a boost of natural fiber plus the benefits of other superfoods, the top recommended fiber supplement is Garden of Life Raw Organic Fiber.

What to know before you buy a fiber supplement

Fiber types

Fiber is a broad descriptor, but it is important to know the difference between the two types of fiber. Soluble fiber absorbs water in the body and slows the digestive tract. This can regulate blood sugar and help people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and frequent diarrhea. Soluble fiber sources are apples, oranges, carrots, flaxseed and oatmeal.

Insoluble fiber does not absorb water, so this fiber speeds up the digestive system with dense foods that bulk up the stool like wheat bran, seeds, nuts and leafy greens. Insoluble fiber is ideal for people struggling with constipation.

Ingredients

Not all four ingredients are in each fiber supplement, but it is helpful to understand the benefits and cautions of each ingredient as you explore your options.

Methylcellulose is a soluble fiber that comes from plant cellulose but can only be dissolved in cold drinks.

Wheat dextrin is another soluble fiber that can be dissolved in both cold or hot drinks, but despite being made from wheat, it often meets the benchmark for consumers needing gluten-free supplements.

Inulin is a third type of soluble fiber that includes prebiotics, which are healthy bacteria that already live in the digestive tract. Inulin can cause gas, so not everyone prefers it.

Made from seed husks, psyllium is both insoluble and soluble fiber, so there are multiple benefits. It has been known to cause gas and bloating, so users should start with lower doses first to see how well it is tolerated.

What to look for in a quality fiber supplement

Powder or capsule

Powder is the easiest form to take fiber and requires being mixed with water or other beverages. Look for powders that dissolve quickly and do not have an aftertaste.

Capsules are easy to transport and require less work. Keep in mind that to get the recommended daily dosage, multiple pills per serving may be required.

Some manufacturers of fiber gummies have emerged recently and offer a tasty alternative to powder and capsules.

Additives

Many fiber supplements contain a modest level of sugar or artificial sweetener. This does not affect fiber’s overall beneficial properties, but you should identify the amount of sugar in a supplement to make sure it is not higher than your preference. Most artificial sweeteners have been deemed safe by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), but there are some who consider them a health risk.

Also look for fiber supplements that are free of gluten, GMOs, soy and other potential allergens. Many fiber supplements are also vegan and keto-friendly.

Minimal gas and bloating

If you are new to using fiber supplements, there may be an initial period of gas and bloating that eventually should subside as your body adjusts. If the supplement you are taking causes severe gas and bloating, you should stop immediately and consider a lower dosage or possibly a different brand.

How much you can expect to spend on a fiber supplement

Fiber supplements typically cost $10-$30. Most of the ingredients are the same, so if you want to look for the best deal, divide the price by the number of servings to determine the per-serving cost.

Fiber supplement FAQ

What are the best food sources of fiber?

A. Getting fiber from your diet is the best source. Apples, oranges, carrots and peas are excellent fruit and vegetable sources. Wheat bran and whole grains are popular choices. Oats, seeds and leafy greens are also important fiber sources.

How much fiber do you need?

A. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) suggests that men consume 30 grams of daily fiber. Women should consume 25 grams every day.

What’s the best fiber supplement to buy?

Top fiber supplement

Garden of Life Raw Organic Fiber

What you need to know: This fiber supplement also contains probiotics, protein and omega-3 fatty acids to support overall health.

What you’ll love: Supporting digestive health and eliminating toxins, this supplement is made from 15 superfoods in addition to 9 grams of vegan fiber. It is USDA certified and free of gluten, dairy, psyllium and preservatives.

What you should consider: The product has a unique sand-like texture that can take time to get used to.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top fiber supplement for the money

Poop Like a Champion High-Fiber Gummies

What you need to know: This bite-size fiber supplement is loaded with fiber and encourages adults and kids to increase their daily intake.

What you’ll love: Each gummy has 3 grams of fiber and comes in three fruity flavors. There is no added sugar, and instead, the gummies use a natural sweetener. Gummies are non-GMO and primarily made from chicory root, a short-chain soluble fiber.

What you should consider: Anticipated results can take a long time. The natural sweetener, xylitol, can cause gas or diarrhea in high doses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NOW Foods Psyllium Husk Caps

What you need to know: This affordable fiber supplement comes in easy-to-swallow capsules made from natural soluble fiber.

What you’ll love: Most users have positive results. It is made in the USA from a trusted family brand that has been around for over 50 years. The fiber capsules are vegan, kosher, non-GMO, gluten- and soy-free and keto-friendly.

What you should consider: Psyllium can cause an upset stomach in a small number of consumers.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

