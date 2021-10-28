Best CBD moisturizer

CBD oil is widely used among athletes for recovery purposes. CBD produced from hemp does not appear on drug tests, whether absorbed through the skin or ingested.

Which CBD moisturizers are best?

CBD moisturizers are not only great for keeping your skin hydrated but can also have soothing effects as well. Some will have extra ingredients, such as menthol or lemongrass oil, that can soothe aches and pains in various areas of your body, especially if you’ve suffered a bruised or pulled muscle. These products can be great if you’ve just got done taking a shower after working out, helping out with recovery and reducing possible inflammation. CBD oils, lotions and various other products give you the benefits of CBD, but topically instead of ingesting.

If you’re looking for a luxurious and hydrating CBD moisturizer, the Plant People Nourish Body Lotion is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a CBD moisturizer

Body vs. face moisturizer

It’s best to know specifically if the CBD moisturizer at hand is meant for just the face, can be applied as a full-body moisturizer or used on specific areas where you’re experiencing pain. Products such as CBD muscle rubs or CBD products that have menthol, lemongrass and other heavily concentrated ingredients mostly alleviate specific pains and are not meant to be a daily moisturizer. CBD lotions tend to be for everyday use as a full-body moisturizer. Then you have CBD oils that may be only meant for the face, scalp or the entire body. Manufacturers will generally tell you how you can apply the CBD product.

Skin type

CBD’s anti-inflammatory and soothing properties may be the perfect fit for those with dry or sensitive skin. However, those with oily skin should use CBD moisturizers with precaution because it could cause your skin to become more oily than it should. Those with oily skin may find that CBD moisturizers with glycolic or hyaluronic acid may be a better fit. Glycolic acid is an exfoliating ingredient that can reduce the amount of sebum and oily substance on your skin. Hyaluronic acid is a lightweight skin hydrater naturally found in the body and can help with skin regeneration.

Skin conditions

CBD moisturizers are not FDA-approved as a treatment for any skin condition. However, they can help relieve certain skin conditions. Skin inflammation can cause acne, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin breakouts. CBD’s properties are anti-inflammatories, so it can help relieve some of those conditions.

What to look for in a quality CBD moisturizer

Fragrance

If you purchase an unscented CBD moisturizer, there generally won’t be a strange or lingering smell when applied to your body. While that’s perfect for people who don’t like fragrances, some type of aroma tied to the product you’re using can make usage more enjoyable. Some products have great-smelling ingredients, such as lavender oil, peppermint oil, rose oil and more. Those ingredients can give the product a great smell and provide healing properties of their own.

Organic

Organic CBD moisturizers contain CBD that’s naturally grown and doesn’t contain synthetic materials. Some products use non-organic CBD that could have been grown using pesticides and other harmful chemicals. If you want the best type of CBD products, look for USDA Organic certification, as the CBD in those products has to be grown and harvested by the USDA’s guidelines. These products do tend to cost more than your average CBD moisturizer.

Non-oily/greasy

Many manufactures will label their CBD moisturizer as non-oil or non-greasy, meaning that the product won’t leave your skin with an oily feeling after application. This is especially helpful for people who deal with oily skin but still want to reap the benefits of these CBD products.

How much you can expect to spend on CBD moisturizer

CBD moisturizers range from $15-$50, whereas inexpensive products cost $15-$35, consisting of smaller products. Products between $35-$50 may have unique ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and essential oils, while moisturizers that cost more than $50 are more on the luxury side, offering organic and cruelty-free ingredients.

CBD moisturizer FAQ

Will CBD show up in drug tests?

A. CBD produced from hemp does not appear on drug tests, whether absorbed through the skin or ingested. Regardless, drug tests only test for THC, as CBD does not cause psychoactive effects.

Can CBD have any negative side effects?

A. There are very few side effects from using CBD topically, as there has been barely any conclusive evidence that there are any negative side effects. However, participants in some studies experienced gastrointestinal discomfort, fatigue and decreased appetite when they internally consumed CBD oil, which enters the bloodstream.

Is CBD completely legal?

A. CBD is federally legal as long as it’s derived from the hemp plant and contains less than 0.3% THC. CBD derived from cannabis and contains more than 0.3% THC will vary in legality depending on the state, as it’s subject to regulations by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

What’s the best CBD moisturizer to buy?

Top CBD moisturizer

Plant People Nourish Body Lotion

What you need to know: One of the safest CBD moisturizers to go with, this body lotion is lab tested and doctor-formulated for superb hydration.

What you’ll love: The CBD used in this moisturizer is organic, Non-GMO, paraben-free and free of other factors that could reduce quality. The lotion is whipped, giving a soft feeling when applied to your skin.

What you should consider: The scent may be overwhelming for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Plant People

Top CBD moisturizer for the money

Try The CBD CBD Rescue Butter

What you need to know: Using organic ingredients, this moisturizer contains high-quality CBD oil and essential oils that provide a great smell and soothe the skin and joints.

What you’ll love: Choose from CBD oil, cream, balm, gel and more. Without clogging your pores, this product can moisturize the skin without leaving your skin oily.

What you should consider: Some would prefer if the product came in larger sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Try The CBD

Worth checking out

CBD FX Balm Stick

What you need to know: This balm stick utilizes both lavender and tea tree oil to provide a soothing relief.

What you’ll love: The stick structure allows you to apply the product directly. The formula is cruelty-free and vegan.

What you should consider: With no liquid application available, the price may be too high for some.

Where to buy: Sold by CBD Fx

