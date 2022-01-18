Best blue spirulina supplement

One gram of nutrient-dense blue spirulina is nutritionally equivalent to consuming 1,000 grams of fruits and vegetables.

Which blue spirulina supplement is best?

Not only does adding blue spirulina to your smoothie make for an eye-popping photo for your feed but this vibrant blue alga is an incredible superfood packed with nutrients.

The freshwater alga contains phycocyanin, which is responsible for its bright blue color and has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties. Blue spirulina is also a good source of plant-based protein and iron. If you’re looking for a blue spirulina powder, Lonestar Botanicals Organic Blue Spirulina Powder is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a blue spirulina supplement

Powder

The majority of blue spirulina comes in powder form. This powder can come in a resealable bag or tub. Powder forms of blue spirulina are most popular for use in smoothies and mix well in a blender. A measured scoop of blue spirulina powder can also be mixed into water or juice.

Capsules

Less commonly, blue spirulina supplements come in capsule form. If you’re on a plant-based diet, be sure to read the ingredient list carefully because capsule forms of the supplement can contain fish oil and other fillers. Many vegan and vegetarian consumers take spirulina as an alternative to fish oil omega-3 supplements, so be aware that capsules can contain fish.

Nutrients

As a superfood, blue spirulina is packed with beneficial vitamins and nutrients. These include:

Protein: One tablespoon (7 grams) of blue spirulina has 4 grams of protein. Because the cell walls of the alga break down easily, this is a more bioavailable form of protein that’s easier for your body to absorb.

One tablespoon (7 grams) of blue spirulina has 4 grams of protein. Because the cell walls of the alga break down easily, this is a more bioavailable form of protein that’s easier for your body to absorb. Phycocyanin: The antioxidant phycocyanin that gives blue spirulina its color helps combat oxidative stress and protects against cellular damage. It also has anti-inflammatory effects.

The antioxidant phycocyanin that gives blue spirulina its color helps combat oxidative stress and protects against cellular damage. It also has anti-inflammatory effects. Omega-3s and omega-6s: Blue spirulina contains a healthy ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids. Its high concentration of these healthy fats are beneficial for the brain and mood.

Blue spirulina contains a healthy ratio of omega-3 to omega-6 fatty acids. Its high concentration of these healthy fats are beneficial for the brain and mood. B vitamins: Blue spirulina contains energizing B vitamins, including B1, B2 and B3.

Blue spirulina contains energizing B vitamins, including B1, B2 and B3. Amino acids: Blue spirulina contains 18 of the 20 amino acids, which are your body’s building blocks of protein. These include the nine amino acids your body can’t produce on its own.

Blue spirulina contains 18 of the 20 amino acids, which are your body’s building blocks of protein. These include the nine amino acids your body can’t produce on its own. Iron: Spirulina is a good source of plant-based iron. One tablespoon contains 2 milligrams of iron.

Spirulina is a good source of plant-based iron. One tablespoon contains 2 milligrams of iron. Minerals: Blue spirulina also contains a decent amount of essential minerals such as magnesium, calcium, zinc, copper, manganese and selenium.

Health benefits

Due to its high nutrient density, blue spirulina has a plethora of health benefits. While not all are backed by scientific research, health claims include detoxing heavy metals (especially arsenic), reducing cholesterol, lowering blood pressure, boosting energy and performance, improving memory, and promoting healthy digestion. It may even have anticancer properties.

What to look for in a quality blue spirulina supplement

Organic

For a nontoxic spirulina supplement, buy an organic product. This means that the blue-green alga was not treated with chemical pesticides or herbicides.

Non-GMO

In addition to organic, select a blue spirulina supplement that has a non-GMO label. This means that the spirulina organism was not genetically modified.

Filler free

When selecting a blue spirulina powder, make sure it contains 100% spirulina. A quick scan of the ingredient list should tell you whether the powder contains any fillers.

Flavored

Unlike green spirulina, blue spirulina doesn’t carry a “fishy” taste. That being said, you can find blue spirulina powders that feature berry flavors.

Pre-workout

Some spirulina powders contain other beneficial ingredients — like caffeine, medicinal mushrooms and adaptogenic herbs — in a spirulina-based, pre-workout powder to power your exercise routine or day.

How much you can expect to spend on blue spirulina supplements

Blue spirulina powders start at around $15 and go up to $23 for a 1-ounce bag or container.

Blue spirulina FAQ

What is spirulina and how much should I take?

A. Spirulina is a cyanobacterium, which is a bacterium that uses photosynthesis (like a plant) to produce energy. The threadlike alga has been used as a food source dating back to the ancient Aztecs and was popularized when NASA used it as a dietary supplement for its astronauts. The standard dose is 1 to 3 grams a day.

What’s the difference between blue spirulina and regular spirulina?

A. Blue spirulina is the phycocyanin, the blue pigment, extracted from regular spirulina. Spirulina is green in color whereas blue spirulina is blue. Because it’s an extract from regular spirulina, blue spirulina isn’t as nutrient-dense as the whole food but it also doesn’t have the fishy taste of regular spirulina.

What are other uses of blue spirulina?

A. You can use blue spirulina as a natural form of food coloring for the color blue, of course. You can add it to baked goods or to make “mermaid” lattes.

What’s the best blue spirulina supplement to buy?

Top blue spirulina supplement

Lonestar Botanicals Organic Blue Spirulina Powder

What you need to know: This high-quality blue spirulina powder packs a powerful punch.

What you’ll love: A little goes a long way with this powder, which is excellent for food coloring and for making blue smoothies. Each batch is tested for heavy metals and other toxins. Some users report an increase in energy.

What you should consider: This package of blue spirulina is very small and runs out fast.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top blue spirulina supplement for the money

Double Wood Supplements Blue Spirulina Powder

What you need to know: This lower-cost blue spirulina is as potent as the top choice; it’s just not organic.

What you’ll love: The high concentration of phycocyanin in this powder has powerful anti-inflammatory benefits and helps with joint pain. The color is very vibrant and brilliant for food coloring. The taste is mild.

What you should consider: The container doesn’t come full, which some consumers find misleading.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vitalití Blue Spirulina Powder

What you need to know: This organic blue spirulina powder is popular with kids and adults alike.

What you’ll love: This blue spirulina is high quality and organic. The blue is vibrant but carries minimal taste or scent. Kids get a kick out of this superfood added to their oatmeal or pancake mix. The foil pouch is resealable and comes with a scoop.

What you should consider: The bag is very small, but a little goes a long way.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

