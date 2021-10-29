Best postpartum girdle

Recovering from childbirth can be difficult, but one way to make this process easier is to give your body the support it needs, like using a postpartum girdle.

Which postpartum girdle is best?

While everyone’s pregnancy looks different, the pressure of a growing baby distending the abdominal muscles happens in all pregnant individuals, and the recovery period can be particularly slow and uncomfortable.

One way to reduce this discomfort and get your abs back to their pre-baby shape is to wear a postpartum girdle, like ChongErfei PostPartum Girdle, a highly recommended comfortable garment that can speed up the postpartum recovery process.

What to know before you buy a postpartum girdle

Benefits

Often, mothers think wearing a postpartum girdle will help them slim down, and many compare these belly bands to waist trainers and corsets. But there is more to a postpartum girdle than snapping your body back into shape. A postpartum girdle is designed to provide gentle compression and support your weak abdominal muscles while they recover. It is also an ideal garment if you’re just recovering from a C-section delivery because it makes the recovery more comfortable.

Comfort

Whether you are sitting, standing or lying down, you should feel comfortable wearing your girdle, regardless of your position. Some girdles are made with a breathable elastic material that makes them cozy to wear. When wearing your girdle, the ease with which you get in and out of the garment can also indicate the level of comfort it provides. Choosing a girdle that comes with an adjustable Velcro fastener can make the product easy to wear or take off. The type of fabric used to make the girdle can also indicate comfort. For instance, breathable, moisture-wicking materials, like neoprene, usually make wearing your girdle convenient, no matter how long you wear it.

Flexibility

Some belly girdles can be worn as a full girdle or taken apart and used as either a belly or pelvis support wrap. Other options also exist as compression shorts that can be seamlessly worn under your clothing. Depending on the girdle you choose, these support garments offer different functions, from correcting your pelvis position and shrinking your stomach to offering support to your back. Some multipurpose products are designed to combine these functions.

What to look for in a quality postpartum girdle

Ease of use

Not every girdle is easy to wear, usually due to the design of the product. Some girdles are designed in a way that makes them difficult to put on all by yourself, and you may need someone to help you out. If you’re looking for a product that is easy to wear and won’t take your time when putting it on, choose a product that includes hook-and-loop straps. However, if you are concerned about the durability of hook-and-loop fasteners, go for options that may not use a closure but simply require you to slip them on to wear.

Materials

If you are just recovering from a C-section, the material used to make the girdle you wear can either enhance or slow down the incision healing. Go for options that are lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable to allow your incision to get some air circulation. The type of material used can also determine the discreetness of the garment, especially when you have to wear it under your clothing. If it is lightweight and comes in a light or skin-tone color, it should appear invisible under your clothes. This discreetness can also be determined by the type of clothing you wear.

Fit and sizing

As your body slims down during your postpartum recovery, wearing your girdle might be difficult if it doesn’t offer some form of adjustability. Thankfully, some products provide several inches of adjustability, allowing you to keep wearing it as your belly reduces. If you are also concerned about how you will look in terms of the fit of the belt, there are body formulated fit options designed to fit your natural curves and ensure you look good.

How much you can expect to spend on a postpartum girdle

There are postpartum girdles available at every price point from as low as $15 to as much as $100.

Postpartum girdle FAQ

What is the difference between a postpartum belly girdle and a belly wrap?

A. The major difference between a belly girdle and belly wrap is that girdles are similar to corsets in the way they work, since they act with more force around your midsection. They shouldn’t be painful, but they are often tighter and more invasive than belly wraps. If you want a garment that offers a lighter feel and less restrictive shape, a belly wrap is typically more ideal.

Can you wear a postpartum girdle to lose weight?

A. While a postpartum belly girdle won’t return your body to its pre-pregnancy shape, wearing it along with exercise that targets the abdominal muscles can help flatten your tummy and get you back to your pre-pregnancy weight within a few months.

How long should you wear a postpartum girdle?

A. It is important to speak to your doctor before you start wearing a belly girdle. The recommendation is usually 10-12 hours a day for a period of six to eight weeks. It is often not recommended to keep wearing the girdle without an end date in mind because your muscles can become used to it, which can further weaken them.

What’s the best postpartum girdle to buy?

Top postpartum girdle

ChongErfei Postpartum Girdle

What you need to know: It is a multipurpose postpartum belly girdle that can be used as a belly belt, waist belt or pelvis belt.

What you’ll love: It is made with breathable and stretchy fabric that can soothe your discomfort if you’re just recovering from a C-section delivery. It uses an adjustable hook-and-loop strap that makes it easy to wear or take off by yourself.

What you should consider: There are only two size options available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top postpartum girdle for the money

Gepoetry Postpartum Belly Wrap Girdle

What you need to know: This adjustable postpartum girdle provides specialized support during your recovery process, thanks to the two belt options.

What you’ll love: The product comprises a waist belt and pelvis belt, which offers flexibility to how it can be used during your postpartum recovery. It is made with soft and breathable materials, which allows you to use it both during the day and at night. It also features an adjustable elastic belt, making it easy to put on or off.

What you should consider: Some users mentioned that the hook-and-loop straps don’t last as long as it should.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Motif Medical, Postpartum Recovery Girdle

What you need to know: This snug-fitting postpartum recovery girdle is made to deliver gentle compression that reduces swelling and helps to stabilize your abdomen.

What you’ll love: The girdle is discreet and often appears invisible under clothing, thanks to its lightweight fabric and nude color. The combination of the side zipper and split crotch design makes the girdle very convenient to wear. This product also includes silicon grippers to prevent it from riding up.

What you should consider: Some users complained that the zipper makes the product a bit uncomfortable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

