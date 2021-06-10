Best peppermint oil

Most essential oils, including peppermint, are highly potent and concentrated. For best results, they should be paired with a carrier oil or diluted in water.

What’s the best peppermint essential oil?

Essential oils offer myriad potential positive benefits to one’s health and overall mood. They may help battle some mild ailments, like nausea or soreness, or simply create a therapeutic atmosphere when dispersed in the air. One of the most popular essential oils is peppermint, an evocative oil that promotes mental clarity, offers potential stomach relief and creates an invigorating atmosphere.

While many oils claim restorative properties, not all options are created equal: consistency, potency and certifications all factor into determining what oils are the best and which ones should be passed on. One top choice is the peppermint oil by NOW Foods. This guide details all you need to know about how to shop for one of the most sought-after oils.

What to know before you buy peppermint oil

Uses of peppermint oil

Cosmetic: Plenty of consumers opt for peppermint oil for cosmetic purposes. As the oil is antimicrobial, it has (in some cases) helped reduce acne or redness when applied to the skin. It can also help benefit your scalp, relieving dryness and even dandruff. It’s typically applied by adding a few drops to a shampoo or conditioner. When applying to the skin, it’s recommended to dilute it to avoid potential irritation.

Medicinal: Peppermint oil has been used for medicinal purposes with positive results possible. While these have not been verified by independent studies, there’s plenty of anecdotal evidence to support the case. For anyone with serious allergies or sensitivities, it’s best to consult a doctor before using.

There has been a focus on studying the gastric relief aspects of peppermint oil, and it’s likely to relieve pain and distress associated with irritable bowel syndrome and indigestion. Others use peppermint oil as a dietary supplement to relieve nausea, cramps and even colds and coughs. Applying peppermint oil to the skin may relieve nerve or muscle pain as well as allergic rashes or itchiness.

Household: Peppermint oil may prove helpful around the house as it’s known to deter some rodents, including mice, as well as other pests, such as cockroaches, ants and even spiders. Oils can be sprayed in certain areas around the house, or you can soak a cotton ball with peppermint oil and place it strategically.

Other people add drops of oil to natural household cleaning solutions. Most notably, peppermint oil is added to diffusers to spread the scent throughout the room. Depending on the volume of the diffusers, anywhere from three to 10 drops may be used.

What to look for in a quality peppermint oil

Organic certification

Some peppermint oils are officially certified organic. This designation ensures that it was processed in an environment free of chemicals and potential contaminants. Any peppermint oil you purchase should have peppermint oil as the sole ingredient.

Scent

Whether or not peppermint oil is refined significantly alters its most notable property: scent. Refined oil is most familiar as it’s found in toothpaste and mints. Unrefined peppermint oil, however, adds complexity, with nutty and creamy undertones supplementing the more noticeable menthol aroma.

Form

Peppermint oil comes in three main forms, which will determine how it can (and should) be applied. Essential peppermint oil that’s highly concentrated is intended for use with diffusers and potentially the skin (when diluted) and comes in small vials with a dropper, with capacity anywhere from 30-120 milliliters or more.

For those seeking stomach relief, seek out peppermint oil in pill or capsule form. Peppermint oil may also come in extract form, which features a diluted concentration so it can be added safely to food and drink without overpowering the flavor.

How much you can expect to spend on peppermint oil

Most essential peppermint oil costs $10-$20, with bottles between 1-4 ounces in size. Tablets typically run more than $20 and contain 90-120 capsules in a bottle.

Peppermint oil FAQ

Is peppermint oil safe?

A. While there are some potential boons to using peppermint oils, there are some potential downsides, considering users may experience side effects or allergic reactions. It’s best to test a small amount on your skin before applying it to see how you react. Avoid excessive usage, which can cause vomiting, nausea, heartburn or diarrhea. Similarly, most pets do not react well to oils. While peppermint oil is typically safe when diluted and dispersed in the air, most pets have adverse reactions when they come into physical contact with oils.

What are the most popular peppermint oil applications?

A. Most users prefer to add a few drops to an essential oil diffuser; peppermint scent is believed to help motivate, focus and inspire. It can also create a festive mood over the holiday season. Many users like dabbing a little on their neck and forehead to relieve tension and help relax as well.

What’s the best peppermint oil to buy?

Top peppermint oil

Now Foods Essential Peppermint Oil

What you need to know: Pure, quality peppermint oil from a trusted name intended to invigorate and inspire when in the air.

What you’ll love: Oil designed to be used in conjunction with a diffuser, creating a revitalizing aroma. Suitable to be combined with other oils. Larger quantity.

What you should consider: Highly potent; requires diluting for best use.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Top peppermint oil for the money

Cococare 100% Natural Peppermint Oil

What you need to know: 100% peppermint oil designed to be dispersed in your environment for a refreshing aroma.

What you’ll love: Terrific value for the price. Best used with diffusers to foster an invigorating atmosphere. May relieve some stress when applied topically if diluted.

What you should consider: Avoid contact with sensitive skin.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Worth checking out

Nature’s Way Pepogest Peppermint Oil

What you need to know: Ingestible peppermint oil in gelcap form that targets stomach aches.

What you’ll love: Dietary supplement from a trusted brand that seeks to alleviate gastric distress and irritation. Contains no gluten, soy, preservatives or other allergens. Good value.

What you should consider: It’s suggested you take three daily before meals. No topical usage.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

