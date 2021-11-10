Coffee beans that are used to make coffee are actually seeds.

Which turmeric coffee is best?

Turmeric is widely known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can provide added health benefits to your morning cup of coffee. Turmeric coffee is a great way to add warm spice and anti-inflammatory properties to your morning routine. In pursuit of the best turmeric coffee, you should consider both the positive and negative side effects, the recommended dosage and the flavor of the coffee.

If you are looking for a smooth turmeric coffee with multiple health benefits and extra caffeine, the Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee is an excellent choice.

What to know before you buy turmeric coffee

Side effects

The prolonged ingestion of turmeric can cause gastrointestinal issues, diarrhea, nausea and more. These side effects are more likely to occur if the dosage is increased or if you have had issues with digestion or other gastrointestinal problems in the past. Those with acid reflux, problems with bleeding or gallbladder issues should not take turmeric due to the potential negative effects.

Dosage

Those who consume 500-2000 milligrams of turmeric and have no health issues will likely not experience negative side effects, as this amount naturally occurs in popular foods. Drinking a cup of coffee that is infused with turmeric will not exceed the daily recommended intake if you can limit the amount of coffee that you drink.

Flavor

Turmeric is most commonly mixed with spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg to give the coffee a warm flavor. If users are not fond of the spicy taste in their coffee and only want turmeric for anti-inflammatory or heath purposes, they should opt for a flavored coffee. Coffee that features other flavors such as hazelnut, mocha, or vanilla may help mask the taste of turmeric while still providing health benefits.

What to look for in quality turmeric coffee

Caffeine

Coffee naturally contains caffeine, which is often used to improve energy levels and focus. Too much caffeine could cause jitters and make the user feel light-headed. Coffee containing caffeine and turmeric works together to provide energy and alertness alongside anti-inflammatory properties.

Anti-inflammatory

Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. It has the ability to reduce bloating and inflammation throughout the body when it is consumed. Many experience inflammation on a regular basis, and turmeric is a natural way to combat the issue.

How much you can expect to spend on turmeric coffee

Turmeric coffee will cost anywhere from $7-$25 depending on its form, quantity and ingredients. Coffee that comes in a large bag in whole bean form and features the best ingredients will be priced higher.

Turmeric coffee FAQ

Can I have turmeric every day?

A. It is not dangerous to consume turmeric every day, but it can cause digestive issues over time and may interfere with the effectiveness of certain medications. Before taking turmeric every day, ask your doctor if it will affect the specific medicines that you are taking. If you have bowel irritability, ask your doctor if the amount of turmeric that you consume could negatively affect these issues.

What is the difference between turmeric and curcumin?

A. Curcumin is a compound that is contained in turmeric. Turmeric itself is simply a spice. Curcumin is typically taken in a lesser dose because its effects are stronger than turmeric.

What’s the best turmeric coffee to buy?

Top turmeric coffee

Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee

What you need to know: This coffee is a medium roast and features hints of turmeric and other spices to help flavor the coffee. This coffee is organic and pesticide-free.

What you’ll love: This blend includes black pepper and cinnamon, and it features B vitamins and biotin for additional immune support. This coffee is also sold in the form of K-cups and can be used with Keurigs.

What you should consider: Some customers have reported the expiration date being very near to the shipping date.

Where to buy: Amazon

Top turmeric coffee for the money

Vahdam Turmeric Coffee Superfood Elixir Instant Mix

What you need to know: This coffee is vegan, gluten-free and keto-friendly. It is a healthy alternative to normal coffee and is naturally and sustainably sourced.

What you’ll love: This company is climate and plastic neutral, and a percentage of their proceeds go to educating children from where the coffee is sourced. This instant coffee is easy to make, and it is considered a superfood that may boost your immune system.

What you should consider: Users have noted that this coffee lacks the taste of turmeric and causes jitters, though it claims to be jitter-free.

Where to buy: Amazon

Worth checking out

Vitacup Genius Coffee

What you need to know: This coffee increases energy and focus. It is made with B vitamins and can be brewed in a Keurig as well as a drip. MCT oil and cinnamon give the coffee a warm spice flavor.

What you’ll love: This coffee is smooth and simple to brew. It eliminates brain fog and confusion and is a healthy way to start the day. Users can purchase this coffee in multiple-sized bags.

What you should consider: For some users, this coffee leaves an unpleasant aftertaste.

Where to buy: Amazon

