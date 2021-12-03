Best paleo granola

Store your paleo granola in the fridge or freezer to keep it fresh. Nuts have volatile oils that can go rancid if exposed to warm temperatures for too long.

Which paleo granola is best?

The paleo diet is an increasingly popular way of eating that aims to return to our simpler, ancient roots. Instead of manufactured, packaged products, people on the paleo diet only consume ingredients that our caveman ancestors would have had access to.

That means a lot of lean meats, fish, whole fruits and vegetables. The paleo diet avoids legumes, beans, dairy and If you’re looking for delicious, paleo-friendly granola to start your day, Nana Joe’s Paleo Sunrise Granola is fully organic, vegan and gluten-free.

What to know before you buy paleo granola

Nutrition facts

If you’re following the paleo or keto diet, you’ll want to take a look at the nutrition facts label before you buy new granola. For example, if you’re tracking your macronutrient intake and want to limit carbs and emphasize fats, you’ll want to make sure that the granola doesn’t have added sugars or a high carb count. Most paleo granolas are fairly high in fats because they are nut-based.

Organic ingredients

In addition, if you’re someone who likes to eat organic as much as possible, you’ll want to look for granola with a USDA organic certification. Many paleo granolas are made with organic ingredients, but only a few are 100% organic.

Added refined sugar

One of the premises of the paleo diet is to avoid refined sugars and added sweeteners in general. If this is important to you, take a close look at the ingredients in your granola to make sure that it’s free of added sugars. Some paleo granolas, including Purely Elizabeth’s, are sweetened with coconut sugar, which paleo eaters may want to avoid.

What to look for in a quality paleo granola

Flavor

Most granolas, paleo options included, have a sweet flavor profile. In the world of paleo granola, you’ll find dessert-ready flavors like pumpkin pie, coconut-almond and gingerbread. However, if you prefer less over-the-top flavors, you may want to look for something more pared-down like the nutty almond butter and pecan flavor from Nana Joe’s.

Value

Because nut-based granolas tend to cost more than oat-based options, to find the best value, it’s often best to buy your granola in bulk. Online, you can find larger bags or variety packs with multiple flavors to try that will also save you some money.

How much you can expect to spend on paleo granola

Paleo granolas can be a bit more expensive than grain-based granola options because of the higher-end ingredients such as nuts, seeds and dried fruit. You can expect to spend about $7-$10 on an 8- to 10-ounce bag of granola. One serving is about ¼ cup and most bags contain 8-10 servings each.

Paleo granola FAQ

What is paleo granola?

A. The paleo diet focuses on eating unrefined, unprocessed ingredients. That means no refined sugars, grains, dairy or other highly processed foods. Additionally, because most store-bought granolas are made with grains (primarily oats) and often have added sweeteners or dairy products, they’re off-limits for anyone following the paleo diet. Paleo granolas, on the other hand, are made without grains. Instead, they contain whole nuts and are often sweetened with dried fruits and other unrefined sweeteners.

Is paleo granola only for breakfast?

A. Because paleo granola is a hearty nut-based mixture similar to trail mix, many people enjoy it for more than just breakfast. While you can certainly sprinkle it on yogurt or a smoothie bowl to add extra healthy fats and protein to your morning meal, these granolas also make great snacks. They’re very portable and easy to take on the go. Most paleo granolas come in resealable bags to extend their shelf life.

What’s the best paleo granola to buy?

Top paleo granola

Nana Joe’s Paleo Sunrise Granola

What you need to know: This paleo granola is made with clean, good-for-you ingredients without refined sugars.

What you’ll love: This vegan and gluten-free granola is full of plant-based protein, fiber and healthy fats. Each of the three flavors is made with organic mixed nuts and almond butter, with healthy mix-ins such as dark chocolate, antioxidant-packed dried fruit, and warming spices. The granola is made in small batches to optimize flavor and quality.

What you should consider: If you’re not a fan of almond butter, this may not be the granola for you. It is a bit pricier than other options, likely because this granola is certified USDA organic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top paleo granola for the money

Purely Elizabeth Vanilla Almond Butter + MCT Oil, Grain-Free Granola

What you need to know: This paleo granola from Purely Elizabeth comes in six tasty flavors and is baked with coconut-derived MCT oil for added healthy fats and a morning energy boost.

What you’ll love: If you’re on the keto or paleo diet, you’ll love the high-quality ingredients and macronutrient profile of this nut-based granola. Each flavor is lightly sweetened with unrefined coconut sugar and made with mostly organic ingredients, including nuts, seeds, almond butter and spices.

What you should consider: Most flavors of this granola contain 4-5 grams of added sugar, which anyone following a strict paleo or keto diet may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wildway Vegan, Paleo, Gluten-Free Granola

What you need to know: This vegan and gluten-free granola has big, nutty clusters that are great for snacking or stirring into yogurt.

What you’ll love: Wildway granola is certified organic and has a short and sweet list of simple ingredients, including whole dried fruit, nuts and seasonings. You won’t find any added refined sugars, flavorings or preservatives in this all-natural snack.

What you should consider: This granola contains more sugars than other paleo options, which is important to note for anyone following the keto diet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

