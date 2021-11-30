5 solutions for ball-of-foot pain you may not have thought of

Pain in the ball of your foot is known as metatarsalgia. It’s caused by inflammation in the ball of the foot, usually as a result of repetitive exercises such as jumping or running.

What are the best solutions for ball-of-foot pain?

Pain in the ball of your foot can be a real hassle, making it painful to walk or exercise. Sometimes pain in the ball of the foot can be caused by exercise or even ill-fitting shoes. This is because heavy training or new shoes that are too small can put immense pressure on the ball of the foot. Anatomical issues like hammertoes (where your toes curl) or even an overly high foot arch can cause a buildup of pressure and, ultimately, extreme pain in the ball of the foot.

What causes pain in the ball of the foot?

Pain in the ball of the foot is caused by a condition known as metatarsalgia. According to the Mayo Clinic, this painful condition is caused by inflammation on the ball of the foot, also known as the metatarsus.

This condition can be caused by exercise that includes running, repetitive foot movement or jumping. It typically produces a painful, swollen and even bruised ball of the foot that can be extremely painful when weight is applied to the area. The same symptoms can occur when the issue is down to tight footwear. In these cases, it can also present as redness, swelling and a dull ache in the ball of the foot.

5 ways to treat ball-of-foot pain

There are multiple ways to treat ball-of-foot pain. Typically, when pain is acute and there’s swelling, you should look to rest, ice, compress and elevate the foot. If pain is extreme or persistent, you should get a relevant medical professional’s advice. What’s more, anti-inflammatory gels or tablets work to reduce pain and inflammation in the early stages. However, you may not have realized that you can do some other things to banish ball-of-foot pain at home.

Cold therapy

In the early stages of ball-of-foot pain, the best approach is the RICE method. This means that you need to rest, ice, compress and elevate the foot. Following this method, you should see an overall improvement in the condition of the foot within 3-5 days.

Footwear

If you walk to work or exercise regularly, pick up a pair of memory foam sneakers that support the natural shape and ergonomics of the foot. This can be a real lifesaver when your foot pain is slowly starting to subside and you want to prevent it from flaring up again.

Insoles

Insoles can help support the foot arch and the ball of the foot during intense exercise or even in your daily life. They’re useful for formal dress shoes that provide less support than your daily footwear. You can also use metatarsal pads to support the structure of the foot.

Self-massage

After long days on your feet or intense training sessions, a foot massager can be a great tool to release pressure from the area around the ball of the foot. What’s more, once the acute pain from the early stages of the condition starts to subside, a massager can be a great tool to release pressure from the arch of your foot, too.

Water and heat therapy

A good soak in hot water could be just what your foot needs if it’s sore. Not only does hot water help to relieve and soothe tense muscles, but when mixed with massage techniques or water pressure from a foot spa, it can be a great way to relieve foot pain.

Everything you need to treat ball-of-foot pain

Aircast Cryo/Cuff Cold Therapy

This cryotherapy cold therapy cuff is a great way to follow the rest, ice, and compression elements of the RICE technique. It’s used to deliver compressed cold water to the foot in order to reduce swelling and promote rapid healing.

Sold by Amazon

Skechers Women’s Summits Sneaker

These sneakers contain memory foam that molds to the natural shape of the female foot and prevents pain in the foot due to irregular tightness. The sporty look means they’re not only suitable for the gym but are great for your style, too.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Skechers Men’s Summits Sneaker

Similarly, the men’s version of Skechers Summits sneaker provides a wider fit with the same level of comfort and support through the memory foam sole.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

ZenToes Metatarsal Pads for Women and Men

These unisex gel metatarsalgia dancer pads fit men’s size 6-9 and women’s 8-11, so your foot gets the support it needs to limit pain in the ball of the foot. The four-pack means that you won’t run out of support quickly, and the price point makes it an attractive and affordable option for everyone.

Sold by Amazon

TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager Roller

This handy little wooden foot massager is an environmentally friendly way to self-dictate the amount of pressure applied during your foot massage. It’s also a trendy and affordable tool that you can throw in your gym bag and use whenever pain occurs.

Sold by Amazon and Uncommon Goods

HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath

This machine delivers top foot health benefits. The heat and water pressure can significantly help to relieve tension or pain around the ball of the foot and provide a relaxing experience.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Pro-Tec Athletics Soft Night Foot Splint

This foot splint provides relief from ball-of-foot pain and the inevitable buildup of tension in the arch of the foot. This affordable option provides compression and stability and can be worn overnight to help your pain go away quicker.

Sold by Bodybuilding.com

Pro-Tec Athletics Plantar Fasciitis Sleeve

This handy sleeve is made with advanced engineering and provides stabilization in the heel and foot. This helps relieve tension that may build up in other parts of the foot due to the change in gait when your foot is sore. It can be worn during the day and night.

Sold by Bodybuilding.com and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Farrell writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.