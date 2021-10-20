Purell hand sanitizer vs. Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer

Purell and Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers have been around since 1997. The global hand sanitizer market was $1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow annually by nearly 10 percent.

Which is best: Purell or Bath Body Works hand sanitizer?

Hand sanitizer is an essential item, and many people use hand sanitizer multiple times throughout the day to fight germs. The global hand sanitizer market is expected to grow to $2.14 billion by 2027, according to a report published by Fior Market.

The numerous brands of hand sanitizer available may make it difficult to know what’s effective and what’s less worth your time. Purell is a top brand of hand sanitizer preferred by hospitals, but Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer offers a variety of fun scents and colors. The one that’s right for you may vary.

Hand sanitizer 101

Hand sanitizer is an alcohol-based liquid, gel or foam that decreases the risk of infectious disease by killing germs on the hands. The CDC recommends using hand sanitizer when you need to wash your hands but soap and water are not available.

Hand sanitizers are used daily in schools, hospitals, stores and other public places to kill germs on hands. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers contain 60 to 95 percent alcohol to kill the bacteria and viruses present.

Purell hand sanitizer

Purell hand sanitizer, a U.S. brand produced by Gojo Industries, is often considered the top-of-the-line hand sanitizer brand. It’s the one that’s most trusted by hospitals and health care professionals. It’s one of the priciest standard hand sanitizer brands.

Purell is available on Amazon in various bottle sizes, packs and formulas. The price ranges from around $12 for an eight-pack of 1-ounce bottles to over $50 for a two-pack of 2-liter bottles.

Purell hand sanitizer pros

It’s a trusted brand

It contains 70 percent ethyl alcohol

It works and absorbs quickly

It is available in a variety of sizes, including bulk

Purell hand sanitizer cons

It is more expensive than other brands

It has a strong scent of alcohol

It can cause drying

There is little variety of formulas

Best Purell hand sanitizer

Purell offers small portable bottles in 1- and 2-ounce sizes. The Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack is an eight-pack of 1-ounce travel-size, flip-cap bottles with jelly wrap carriers that easily attach to bags, purses or keychains.

This six-pack of 2-ounce travel-size, flip cap bottles of Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Soothing Gel are handy for when you’re traveling.

If you’re planning on stocking up, Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 2-Liter is a two-pack of 67.6-ounce pump bottles, which you also can use to refill smaller containers.

Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer

For longer than 20 years, Bath & Body Works has created scents and hundreds of products for body care and home fragrance items. The company wants its customers to love its products and offers a “return anything, anytime, for any reason” policy.

Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers are formulated with 62 to 80 percent ethyl alcohol in compliance with FDA requirements. Its website states it doesn’t use methanol in any products and assures its hand sanitizers are safe to use and meet all FDA requirements.

Bath & Body Works hand sanitizers are available in its stores, on its website and via Amazon.

Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer pros

Popular name brand

Has 71 percent ethyl alcohol

Enriched with essential oils, shea, vitamin E and aloe

Kills most common germs

Available in many fun year-round and seasonal scents

Amazing fragrances

Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer cons

Far more expensive than other brands

Available only in smaller quantities

Contains artificial fragrances and colors

Best Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer

Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer is primarily available in two sizes: 1-ounce PocketBac bottles and 7.6 ounce full-size bottles.

If autumn is younr favorite season, the Bath & Body Works Fall Traditions Mini Gift Set Hand Sanitizer Pack of 5 comes in the following scents: Champagne Apple & Honey, Crisp Morning Air, Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte, Pumpkin Cupcake and Sweet Cinnamon Cupcake.

If you’re looking for a fresh, clean scent, Bath & Body Works Ocean 5-Pack PocketBac Hand Sanitizers is a nice choice.

Bath & Body Works Eucalyptus Spearmint Aromatherapy Stress Relief Hand Sanitizer Anti-Bacterial Gel contains a blend of honey, coconut milk and olive fruit extracts to help moisturize skin, and has an uplifting blend of eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils.

Should you get Purell or Bath & Body Works hand sanitizer?

Price-wise, Purell is the clear winner. You get a lot more for your money. Style-wise, the difference between Purell and Bath & Body Works is like the difference between a plain baked potato and an entire potato bar with tons of tasty toppings.

If you’re looking for a reputable, affordable hand sanitizer that works, Purell is an excellent fit. If you want the whole buffet of fun scents and cute specialty products, check out the Bath & Body Works line of hand sanitizers.

