How to cure a hangover

A hangover is the notable feeling of a foggy, achy head coupled with nausea and, in the worst cases, vomiting. It is the ruiner of the mornings that follow an evening of fun and overindulgence. Fortunately for those experiencing a hangover for the first time, there are countless testers who have researched the best methods for curing them.

Hangovers are caused by drinking to excess, but every body is different. Metabolism, height and weight can all contribute to how you are affected by alcohol withdrawal.

Hydrate your body

A cause of discomfort during a hangover is dehydration, and for that reason, your first focus should be to rehydrate. Fluids will reduce headaches, dizziness and several other hangover symptoms caused by alcohol.

Water

Water is an essential life source. The best option for water is still purified water but carbonated water can often help ease an upset stomach. Get any H2O into your body as quickly as possible following a night of drinking. For best results, drink a glass of water for every alcoholic drink to help reduce hangover symptoms.

Electrolytes

Sodium, potassium and calcium are all examples of electrolytes. They are the minerals needed in the body to recover properly from drinking to excess. Drink electrolytes in individual packages or sports drinks to bounce back more quickly from heavy drinking.

Consume the right foods

When you’re hungover it can be easy to continue indulging by shoving a burger or pizza in your face, but it’s not the best move. Believe it or not, there are appropriate foods you can eat that may help cure your hangover, and french fries aren’t one of them.

Banana

A proper start to a hungover day is a banana. They are packed with potassium and dense enough to remind your body that you can do nice things for it. Get a banana saver to keep your banana fresh and ready to go the morning after a night out.

Tomato juice

There is a reason why Bloody Marys are so great on mornings when you are hungover. It’s the tomato juice. Hair of the dog, or vodka, in this case, doesn’t actually aid in hangovers but tomato juice does. It’s easy to consume, healthy and full of the things your body needs the day after drinking.

Carbohydrates

If there were good parts about hangovers, carbohydrates would be the best. Carbs in many forms are enticing even to those who might be queasy, especially when they are of the french fry persuasion. Carbohydrates are not only delicious, they also provide your body with the energy to combat the exhaustion from lack of healthy sleep.

Take Vitamins

After your drink, your body is low on many of the vitamins and minerals it needs to operate properly. A good way to get a boost after depleting your body with alcohol is through vitamin supplements. These can be consumed in liquid extract form or in capsules.

Red Ginseng

Ginseng is regarded as a hangover remedy in many parts of the world. It increases metabolism and, therefore, the rate at which alcohol is passed through the body. Take red ginseng during or after alcohol consumption to benefit from the relief it provides.

Activated Charcoal

Alcohol in any form is a toxin to the body and activated charcoal soaks up toxins. Take a activated charcoal capsule after a night of drinking to reduce hangover symptoms. It can also help to settle your stomach if you have also eaten fatty processed foods.

B Vitamin

Drinking depletes your body in many ways, and B vitamins can help your body bounce back from a long evening. Take a B vitamin complex to provide your body with energy and positive feelings.

Relieve nausea and pain

If your symptoms are unmanageable, you may need natural or pharmaceutical assistance. Taking OTC medicine and natural soothing roots can help with mild discomfort related to hangovers.

Turmeric and ginger

Turmeric is anti-inflammatory and ginger soothes the stomach. This combination of roots resolves your headache and your stomach ache respectively. Cut some up and brew with water to create a soothing tea to treat yourself with during your hangover.

Pain reliever

Pain is not far from a hangover. Whether it is a headache or sore bruises from running into things, a pain reliever is useful to heal after a night of drinking. When it comes to hangovers and pain relief, use an Ibuprofen-based medication. Do not use Tylenol, as it is acetaminophen based, and when it’s combined with alcohol, it can cause severe liver damage.

Recharge

Rest and relaxation are the best and most favored methods of recovery from a hangover. Time is really the only thing that will ensure the reduction in symptoms and rest or sleep can help you get you there.

Take a shower

One way to wash the feelings of the night before off of you is to literally wash yourself. Taking a shower can wake up your body and relieve it from aches and pains while getting your mental health back on track. If possible, use a shower head that allows you to adjust the stream to your preferences.

Get comfortable under a blanket

When you are nursing a hangover, you want to be as comfortable as possible. There is no science to blankets curing hangovers but having a great one will make you cozy. When we are hungover, not only is our body depleted but our minds are exhausted as well, making the comfort of a good blanket all the more valuable.

Erica Redding writes for BestReviews.

