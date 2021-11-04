Best saline nasal spray

Saline nasal sprays are typically simple saltwater solutions that help prevent dry nostrils and help moisturize nasal passages.

Which saline nasal sprays are best?

Allergies can cause your nose to become dry and sometimes even bleed. If you suffer from allergies or dry nostrils, chances are good you have tried saline nasal sprays, but which one is best? Many factors contribute to a good saline nasal spray, including the ingredients, bottle design and more.

If you’re tired of dealing with nasal problems, consider the top choice Simply Saline Adult Nasal Mist by Arm & Hammer. This sterile solution can help bring you much-needed relief.

What to know before you buy a saline nasal spray

What is saline nasal spray?

According to MedlinePlus, saline nasal sprays are saltwater-based sprays that are ideal for removing pollen, debris and excess mucus from your nasal passages. They also help restore moisture, which helps prevent inflammation of your mucous membranes, further alleviating uncomfortable allergy symptoms.

Is saline nasal spray safe?

Saline nasal spray is perfectly safe due to its relatively simple list of ingredients. Most saline nasal sprays are drug-free and are safe for daily use.

You may have heard of “saline nasal spray addiction,” but you cannot become addicted to saline nasal spray if it is drug-free. Some people overuse it, which can cause swelling and long-term stuffiness. The symptoms developed from overuse may cause you to want to continue using the spray, which further exacerbates the symptoms, becoming a cycle of use.

Are there other types of nasal sprays?

There are several types of nasal sprays, including steroid nasal sprays, antihistamine nasal sprays and nasal cromolyn sodium sprays. Saline sprays tend to have the fewest ingredients and side effects.

Much like saline nasal sprays, steroid nasal sprays can help reduce stuffiness, although they are medicated rather than natural. Antihistamine nasal sprays are ideal for relieving runny noses, but they generally require a prescription and may cause mild drowsiness. Cromolyn sodium sprays can alleviate nasal congestion by inhibiting mast cells and are typically available over-the-counter.

What to look for in a quality saline nasal spray

Bottle design

Some saline nasal sprays come in small plastic bottles that you use by squeezing the bottle and tilting back your head. Although the simplistic design tends to result in lower prices, the application typically isn’t consistent. Many saline nasal sprays come in aluminum spray bottles that allow you to consistently spray a stream of saline spray into your nostril, making them ideal for daily use.

Neutral taste

When you use saline nasal spray, it often runs down your nasal passages and into your throat. One of the biggest complaints when using a nasal spray is the unpleasant taste in your throat when this happens. To avoid an unpleasant experience, search for brands that aren’t known for tasting bad. Still, even if you get a saline nasal spray known for its neutral taste, you should expect a little bit of an unpleasant taste or smell when using it.

Simple ingredients list

One of the most attractive things about saline nasal spray is that it is a simple solution for allergy symptoms that doesn’t contain unnecessary ingredients. Still, there are some saline nasal sprays that also have numerous medicinal ingredients that many may consider gratuitous. Be sure to read the label so you know what your brand contains.

How much you can expect to spend on a saline nasal spray

Most saline nasal sprays cost around $5-$6, although you can save money by buying it in a pack of 2-3 bottles.

Saline nasal spray FAQ

Can you make your own saline nasal solution?

A. Yes. Saline solutions can be made with fine sea salt, baking soda and distilled water. You can technically use tap water, although it isn’t recommended unless you boil it first.

How long does it take to notice the effects of saline nasal spray?

A. This depends on how severe your symptoms are. In some cases, saline nasal sprays may begin working immediately. In other cases, it can take up to 2 weeks before you notice a difference in your symptoms.

What are the best saline nasal sprays to buy?

Top saline nasal spray

Simply Saline Adult Nasal Mist

What you need to know: This saline nasal spray can be used as needed throughout the day and is praised by many for its effectiveness and safe bottle design.

What you’ll love: The Simply Saline bottle doesn’t have to be squeezed and has a safe tip that won’t jab your inner nostril. This spray can be used for a full nasal flush that’s similar to a neti pot. The Simply Saline nasal mist is excellent for people with chronic seasonal allergies.

What you should consider: A few users had issues with the spray bottle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top saline nasal spray for the money

Little Remedies Saline Spray and Drops

What you need to know: The Little Remedies Saline Spray and Drops are easy to administer and do a great job unclogging infant noses.

What you’ll love: Although the spray will drip into the back of your child’s throat a little bit, it isn’t unpleasant compared to most drops. By combining these with a nasal aspirator, you’ll be able to clear your infant’s nostrils of uncomfortable mucus easily.

What you should consider: This product includes additional ingredients besides water and sodium. Parents should read the list before purchase.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vicks Sinex Saline Nasal Spray

What you need to know: This drug-free saline spray by Vicks is one of the few on the market that stands up to the customer-favorite Simply Saline brand spray.

What you’ll love: Compared to other saline sprays, Vicks Sinex Saline Nasal Spray doesn’t smell or taste particularly bad. This bottle delivers a steady stream of saline spray into your nostril.

What you should consider: Some users received bottles that didn’t spray properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

