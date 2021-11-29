Best mechanical watch

The most expensive mechanical watch ever sold at auction was the highly sought-after Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime. It sold for $31 million in 2019 in Switzerland. The brand takes up eight positions on the top 10 most expensive watches list.

Which mechanical watches are best?

With the rise of smartwatches, the old charm of a traditional wristwatch might have fallen out of favor. However, there are still plenty of reasons why you may want a good-quality mechanical watch.

A mechanical watch uses complex clockworks to move the hands around. This is vastly different from quartz watches, which draw power from a small battery. One of the most interesting models is the Stuhrling Original Automatic Skeleton Watch.

What to know before you buy a mechanical watch

Accuracy

Due to their construction, mechanical watches will lose their accuracy over time. You should expect a loss or gain of about 10 seconds each day, so if you require a watch with precise timekeeping, a feature-rich smartwatch or a quartz-powered watch may be best.

Limited functionality

At its heart, a mechanical watch is designed to tell the time and not much else. Some models do have a second-time zone hand or a chronograph, but those functions are hardly used, if ever. Everybody almost certainly has another device in their pocket that can tell the time, but these watches can serve aesthetic purposes, too.

Wrist strap

When it comes to mechanical watches (or watches in general), the strap is the least important thing to worry about. Many tend to seek out a watch that has an appealing strap, but almost all straps and bracelets can be swapped out. In fact, the strap that comes with a mechanical watch is often of inferior quality, so you may want to replace it either way.

What to look for in a quality mechanical watch

Sapphire glass face

Mechanical watches use different kinds of materials for the crystal (the glass face of the watch). Most use a mineral crystal, which is easier and more affordable to manufacture. Quality mechanical watches, however, will have a crystal made from sapphire, which is more durable and scratch-resistant.

Servicing

Many mechanical watch owners will tell you that buying the timepiece is only the start of your expenses. Due to their mechanics, they need to be serviced regularly. Depending on the model, they can become rather expensive. A full service usually involves stripping the watch down to the bare bones, oiling all the components, and reassembling it.

Water-resistant

If you enjoy swimming, you may forget to take off your timepiece when going for a dip, but you don’t have to worry about damage. Diving mechanical watches usually have a minimum water-resistance level of 650 feet. In any case, a quality mechanical watch should have a water-resistance level of at least 330 feet.

How much you can expect to spend on a mechanical watch

Mechanical watches are like vehicles: how much money you have determines which model you can buy. Entry-level mechanical watches can retail for between $20-$30. For one that has a brand name, it may retail for between $300-$500. Luxury mechanical watches are regularly sold for well over $2,000.

Mechanical watch FAQ

Do you need to wind up a mechanical watch?

A. Yes, this is part of their design. You should try to wind up your mechanical watch at least once a day, although the watch should have enough power to last about 36 hours.

Are there mechanical watches that don’t need to be wound up?

A. Mechanical watches are available in two different types: self-winding automatic or manual wind. Automatic watches wind the rotor automatically through the movement of your arm. A manual watch will slowly unwind until it gets to the end of the mainspring, at which point you will need to wind it up again for it to work.

What are the best mechanical watches to buy?

Top mechanical watch

Stuhrling Original Automatic Skeleton Watch

What you need to know: This is a beautifully crafted mechanical watch for all occasions.

What you’ll love: The beautiful skeleton design allows you to see all the intricate parts. The automatic winding works off your arm movements to keep it running. It features a dual-time subdial and has a day and night tracker. The watch ships with a genuine alligator embossed leather band.

What you should consider: The band can be replaced, but one side is narrower than the other.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top mechanical watch for the money

Gleim Skeleton Steampunk Mechanical Watch

What you need to know: Show off your love for steampunk with this amazing watch.

What you’ll love: Suitable for men and women, this mechanical watch features a self-winding mechanism. It can, however, be wound manually by turning the crown a few times. It is water-resistant up to 98 feet, and it ships with a leather band.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the strap’s quality isn’t as good as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Fossil Townsman Stainless Steel Mechanical Watch

What you need to know: This is a top-quality watch with stylish looks.

What you’ll love: Fossil has been making quality watches for decades, and the Townsman is no different. It features a black stainless steel case with a black dial. The Townsman ships with a brown leather band that is interchangeable with any 0.8-inch Fossil band.

What you should consider: Some users have indicated that the timekeeping capabilities vary greatly during the day.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

